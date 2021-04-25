scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 3.49 lakh new Covid cases, 2,767 deaths

Coronavirus India Live Updates: White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the country was working around the clock to deploy supplies to help India tide over the crisis.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 25, 2021 10:12:35 am
The pyres of deceased Covid-19 patients burn at a Lucknow crematorium. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

A week after indicating that it would not be lifting a ban on exports of key ingredients required in vaccine manufacture, the United States has now vowed to support India in its battle against an aggressive second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the country was working around the clock to deploy supplies to help India tide over the crisis.

“The US is deeply concerned by the severe Covid outbreak in India. We’re working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon,” Sullivan said at a press briefing, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, India has begun to work its diplomatic channels for urgent supply of vaccines, oxygen-related equipment such as tankers, ventilators and other critical life-saving devices.

On Saturday, Bharat Biotech announced that it would charge state governments Rs 600 for a dose of its Covaxin vaccine against Covid while private hospitals would have to procure it at Rs 1,200 a shot. This would mean that states will have to pay four times what the Centre will be paying to procure its shots.

And offering a ray of hope amidst the relentless and devastating second Covid surge, the case count in Maharashtra is showing signs of having peaked. The state’s daily Covid count has remained in the 60,000s for the last two weeks now, the longest period of relative stability since the start of the second wave in the middle of February.

Live Blog

Follow the latest news and developments, on Covid-19 second wave in India, below.

10:12 (IST)25 Apr 2021
India records 3.49 lakh new Covid cases, 2,767 deaths

India recorded 3,49,391 new Covid-19 cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, five states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala — contribute 54 per cent of the cases.

10:09 (IST)25 Apr 2021
Oxygen shortage in Amritsar hospitals: Doctors had flagged risk on Friday itself

Neelkanth was not the only hospital facing an oxygen emergency the night six persons died gasping for breath in Amritsar. Guru Nanak Dev Hospital under the Government Medical College, Medicity and some other private hospitals were also facing an oxygen shortage on April 23 night.

Though the Minister of Medical Education in Punjab, O P Soni, shifted the entire blame for the tragedy on the Neelkanth Hospital, he himself admitted, “Last night, there was oxygen emergency at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and Medicity. I was awake till 1 am arranging for oxygen and remained in touch with Chief Secretary till it was arranged.”

The minister, however, claimed he had no knowledge of the shortage at Neelkanth. Read the full report here. 

10:07 (IST)25 Apr 2021
At PM-CMs meet: Covid surge peak likely mid-May, challenge until July, infra gaps in key states

The ongoing Covid surge is expected to peak in mid-May, with the daily count likely to reach 5 lakh, and may subside by June-July; heavily populated states are at “particular risk”; and, health infrastructure in states is not adequate enough to cope with the “very serious scenario”.

These are the key points flagged during a presentation made by NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul, who heads a key Central panel, during the Prime Minister’s review meeting with Chief Ministers on Friday, The Sunday Express has learnt.

The presentation also notes the various measures taken by the Government to “break the chains of transmission”: “revised, liberal” vaccination policy; improving “production and availability” of oxygen; “augmentation of availability” of remdesivir; and, various outreach initiatives. Read the full report here. 

10:06 (IST)25 Apr 2021
A ray in Covid dark: Cases dip in Mumbai, curve shows plateau in Maharashtra

In the relentless second Covid surge marked by growing anxiety and anguish, there is one tentative glimmer: for the last few days, the case count in Maharashtra is showing signs of having peaked.

The state’s daily Covid count has remained in the 60,000s for the last two weeks now, the longest period of relative stability since the start of the second wave in the middle of February.

But more significantly, in the last two weeks, the state has also seen its transmission rate decline substantially, from a high of 1.38 in the middle of February to 1.13 now, according to analysis by a team of scientists led by Sitabhra Sinha at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai. Read the full report here. 

10:02 (IST)25 Apr 2021
Punjab records its highest single-day Covid toll this year with 92 deaths

In its highest single-day toll this year, Punjab recorded 92 Covid deaths and added 5,724 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Saturday. With this the toll due to Covid has reached 8,356. Earlier, the highest number of deaths recorded this year was 84 on April 19.

However, the highest single-day toll in the state, ever since the pandemic began, was recorded on September 2 last year when 106 persons died within a span of 24 hours.

As per the district wise break-up of the 92 deaths, eleven each died in Amritsar and SAS Nagar (Mohali), ten in Ludhiana, eight in Gurdaspur, seven in Patiala, six each in Bathinda, Jalandhar and Sangrur, five in Hoshiarpur, three each in Fazilka, Kapurthala and Ropar, two each in Moga, Pathankot and Tarn Taran and one each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Ferozepur.

The total infections has now reached 3,32,110 while the total active cases in Punjab stands at 46,565. The maximum cases were recorded in Ludhiana (861), SAS Nagar (802), Bathinda (592), Jalandhar (544) and Patiala (465).

09:52 (IST)25 Apr 2021
'Deeply concerned by Covid situation in India,' says White House National Security Advisor

The United States is deeply concerned by the Covid-19 situation in India, White Hosue National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, adding that the US would provide necessary support and supplies to the country during its time of need. 

"The US is deeply concerned by severe Covid outbreak in India. We're working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon," Sullivan said, according to ANI. Over the last few weeks, states across India have been grappling with an acute shortage of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, ventilators and other vital Covid equipment to deal with the sudden and drastic surge in coronavirus cases. 

09:48 (IST)25 Apr 2021
'Will rapidly deploy additional support to India,' says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

During a news conference Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the country would deploy support to India as it grapples with a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled its healthcare system.

"Our hearts go out to Indian people in the midst of the horrific Covid outbreak. We're working closely with our partners in the Indian govt, and we'll rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India & India's healthcare heroes," Blinken said. This comes a week after the United States indicated that it would not be lifting a ban on exports of key ingredients required in vaccine manufacture, in a major setback for Delhi. 

09:45 (IST)25 Apr 2021
Complete weekend curfew in Jammu and Kashmir till April 26

The streets of Srinagar stood still on Sunday morning as Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day of a strict weekend curfew. Only essential and emergency services are permitted during this period. The curfew will be lifted on April 26 at 6 AM, ANI reported. 

At a crematorium in New Delhi amid the second wave of Covid-19. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Days after Serum Institute of India came up with the prices of Covishield, Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced the prices of Covaxin which are pegged at Rs 600 per dose for state hospitals, Rs 1,200 for private hospitals.

Uttar Pradesh Saturday recorded its highest single-day rise in fresh infections and deaths with 38,055 fresh cases and 223 fatalities, pushing the tally to 10,51,314 and toll to 10,959. West Bengal's tally too reached 7,28,061 with 14,281 new COVID cases -- highest till now. Karnataka and Gujarat too added record number of cases -- 29,438 and 14,097 respectively -- to their total infection counts that crossed 17 lakh and 4.8 lakh in respective states.

Ahead of the roll-out of immunisation of people between 18 and 45 years of age from May 1, the Centre Saturday asked states to register additional private vaccination centres and ensure effective crowd management at sites, reported PTI. The Union government also emphasised on inoculation through "only online registration" for beneficiaries eligible for vaccines.

Taking a slew of measures to boost the availability of medical oxygen in the country amid Covid surge, the central government Saturday decided to waive basic customs duty and health cess on the import of oxygen and related equipment for next three months with immediate effect, PTI reported. At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was also decided to exempt basic customs duty on the import of Covid vaccines with immediate effect for a period of three months, a government statement said.

India recorded over 3.46 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday. The rapid uptick in new cases has taken India’s total infection count to over 1.66 crore. Out of these, over 25.52 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.38 crore people have recovered after testing positive. With 2,624 new fatalities the death toll is now over 1.89 lakh.

 

