Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 3.49 lakh new Covid cases, 2,767 deaths

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 3,49,391 new Covid-19 cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, five states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala — contribute 54 per cent of the cases.
A week after indicating that it would not be lifting a ban on exports of key ingredients required in vaccine manufacture, the United States has now vowed to support India in its battle against an aggressive second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the country was working around the clock to deploy supplies to help India tide over the crisis.
“The US is deeply concerned by the severe Covid outbreak in India. We’re working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon,” Sullivan said at a press briefing, according to ANI.
Meanwhile, India has begun to work its diplomatic channels for urgent supply of vaccines, oxygen-related equipment such as tankers, ventilators and other critical life-saving devices.
On Saturday, Bharat Biotech announced that it would charge state governments Rs 600 for a dose of its Covaxin vaccine against Covid while private hospitals would have to procure it at Rs 1,200 a shot. This would mean that states will have to pay four times what the Centre will be paying to procure its shots.
And offering a ray of hope amidst the relentless and devastating second Covid surge, the case count in Maharashtra is showing signs of having peaked. The state’s daily Covid count has remained in the 60,000s for the last two weeks now, the longest period of relative stability since the start of the second wave in the middle of February.
Neelkanth was not the only hospital facing an oxygen emergency the night six persons died gasping for breath in Amritsar. Guru Nanak Dev Hospital under the Government Medical College, Medicity and some other private hospitals were also facing an oxygen shortage on April 23 night.
Though the Minister of Medical Education in Punjab, O P Soni, shifted the entire blame for the tragedy on the Neelkanth Hospital, he himself admitted, “Last night, there was oxygen emergency at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and Medicity. I was awake till 1 am arranging for oxygen and remained in touch with Chief Secretary till it was arranged.”
The minister, however, claimed he had no knowledge of the shortage at Neelkanth. Read the full report here.
The ongoing Covid surge is expected to peak in mid-May, with the daily count likely to reach 5 lakh, and may subside by June-July; heavily populated states are at “particular risk”; and, health infrastructure in states is not adequate enough to cope with the “very serious scenario”.
These are the key points flagged during a presentation made by NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul, who heads a key Central panel, during the Prime Minister’s review meeting with Chief Ministers on Friday, The Sunday Express has learnt.
The presentation also notes the various measures taken by the Government to “break the chains of transmission”: “revised, liberal” vaccination policy; improving “production and availability” of oxygen; “augmentation of availability” of remdesivir; and, various outreach initiatives. Read the full report here.
But more significantly, in the last two weeks, the state has also seen its transmission rate decline substantially, from a high of 1.38 in the middle of February to 1.13 now, according to analysis by a team of scientists led by Sitabhra Sinha at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai. Read the full report here.
In its highest single-day toll this year, Punjab recorded 92 Covid deaths and added 5,724 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Saturday. With this the toll due to Covid has reached 8,356. Earlier, the highest number of deaths recorded this year was 84 on April 19.
However, the highest single-day toll in the state, ever since the pandemic began, was recorded on September 2 last year when 106 persons died within a span of 24 hours.
As per the district wise break-up of the 92 deaths, eleven each died in Amritsar and SAS Nagar (Mohali), ten in Ludhiana, eight in Gurdaspur, seven in Patiala, six each in Bathinda, Jalandhar and Sangrur, five in Hoshiarpur, three each in Fazilka, Kapurthala and Ropar, two each in Moga, Pathankot and Tarn Taran and one each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Ferozepur.
The total infections has now reached 3,32,110 while the total active cases in Punjab stands at 46,565. The maximum cases were recorded in Ludhiana (861), SAS Nagar (802), Bathinda (592), Jalandhar (544) and Patiala (465).
The United States is deeply concerned by the Covid-19 situation in India, White Hosue National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, adding that the US would provide necessary support and supplies to the country during its time of need.
"The US is deeply concerned by severe Covid outbreak in India. We're working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon," Sullivan said, according to ANI. Over the last few weeks, states across India have been grappling with an acute shortage of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, ventilators and other vital Covid equipment to deal with the sudden and drastic surge in coronavirus cases.
During a news conference Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the country would deploy support to India as it grapples with a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled its healthcare system.
"Our hearts go out to Indian people in the midst of the horrific Covid outbreak. We're working closely with our partners in the Indian govt, and we'll rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India & India's healthcare heroes," Blinken said. This comes a week after the United States indicated that it would not be lifting a ban on exports of key ingredients required in vaccine manufacture, in a major setback for Delhi.
The streets of Srinagar stood still on Sunday morning as Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day of a strict weekend curfew. Only essential and emergency services are permitted during this period. The curfew will be lifted on April 26 at 6 AM, ANI reported.