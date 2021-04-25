Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 3.49 lakh new Covid cases, 2,767 deaths

The pyres of deceased Covid-19 patients burn at a Lucknow crematorium. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 3,49,391 new Covid-19 cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, five states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala — contribute 54 per cent of the cases.

A week after indicating that it would not be lifting a ban on exports of key ingredients required in vaccine manufacture, the United States has now vowed to support India in its battle against an aggressive second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the country was working around the clock to deploy supplies to help India tide over the crisis.

“The US is deeply concerned by the severe Covid outbreak in India. We’re working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon,” Sullivan said at a press briefing, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, India has begun to work its diplomatic channels for urgent supply of vaccines, oxygen-related equipment such as tankers, ventilators and other critical life-saving devices.

On Saturday, Bharat Biotech announced that it would charge state governments Rs 600 for a dose of its Covaxin vaccine against Covid while private hospitals would have to procure it at Rs 1,200 a shot. This would mean that states will have to pay four times what the Centre will be paying to procure its shots.

And offering a ray of hope amidst the relentless and devastating second Covid surge, the case count in Maharashtra is showing signs of having peaked. The state’s daily Covid count has remained in the 60,000s for the last two weeks now, the longest period of relative stability since the start of the second wave in the middle of February.