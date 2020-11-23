Coronavirus India Live Updates: States with smaller caseloads report rise in Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 44,059 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total tally to 91,39,866, while 511 fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,33,738.
There are 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus in the country at present, while 85,62,642 people have recovered from the disease.
The Centre, meanwhile, has dispatched high-level teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to help them tackle the spread of Covid-19, as states with relatively smaller caseloads have been reporting a spurt in new cases. A few days ago, similar teams were sent to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Chhattisgarh as well.
While fresh cases of coronavirus infections continue to decline — or remain stagnant — in the worst-affected states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and even Himachal Pradesh have been seeing a significant rise in active cases.
Uttar Pradesh is the only one in the top 10 states with highest caseloads to have seen an increase in its active cases in the last two weeks, and that too only a nominal rise of less than 500.
Nationally, coronavirus cases are growing at a daily rate of 0.45 per cent. Amongst the ten states with maximum caseloads, only three – Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal — are currently growing faster than the national rate. On the other hand, 14 of the next 20 states have growth rates faster than the national growth.
Active cases in the country have been falling steadily for the last two months. It had peaked at 10.17 lakh on September 19, and has come down to about 4.4 lakh now. But two of the last three days has seen a small rise in active cases, thanks to the surge that is being seen in some of the states.
Barely six days after the degree and engineering colleges were reopened in the state, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday said they may be shut again if the coronavirus cases go up. The degree, engineering and diploma colleges were reopened on November 17 after eight months of closure due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Under the circumstances, reports emerged that at least 130 students got infected by COVID-19.
“If the cases go up, then, as you have said in your (media) reports, we will have to go for a shutdown once again. There is no alternative,” Sudhakar told reporters in Dharwad while responding to queries about the rising coronavirus cases among students. The Minister’s statement came ahead of Karnataka government’s crucial meeting on Monday to decide reopening of schools. Sudhakar conceded that the schools have not been reopened yet in the state for the fear of coronavirus.
