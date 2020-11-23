scorecardresearch
Monday, November 23, 2020
Coronavirus India Live Updates: States with smaller caseloads report rise in Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus India Live News Updates: The Centre has dispatched high-level teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to help them tackle the spread of Covid-19.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 23, 2020 9:52:17 am
A team checks temperature during door-to-door Covid-19 survey in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 44,059 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total tally to 91,39,866, while 511 fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,33,738.

There are 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus in the country at present, while 85,62,642 people have recovered from the disease.

The Centre, meanwhile, has dispatched high-level teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to help them tackle the spread of Covid-19, as states with relatively smaller caseloads have been reporting a spurt in new cases. A few days ago, similar teams were sent to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Chhattisgarh as well.

While fresh cases of coronavirus infections continue to decline — or remain stagnant — in the worst-affected states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and even Himachal Pradesh have been seeing a significant rise in active cases.

Uttar Pradesh is the only one in the top 10 states with highest caseloads to have seen an increase in its active cases in the last two weeks, and that too only a nominal rise of less than 500.

Nationally, coronavirus cases are growing at a daily rate of 0.45 per cent. Amongst the ten states with maximum caseloads, only three – Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal — are currently growing faster than the national rate. On the other hand, 14 of the next 20 states have growth rates faster than the national growth.

Active cases in the country have been falling steadily for the last two months. It had peaked at 10.17 lakh on September 19, and has come down to about 4.4 lakh now. But two of the last three days has seen a small rise in active cases, thanks to the surge that is being seen in some of the states.

India reports 44,059 new Covid cases and 511 deaths in a day; Centre sends high-level teams to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to help them tackle rise in new cases. Follow this space for the latest updates

09:52 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Colleges may be shut if coronavirus cases rise: Karnataka Health Minister

Barely six days after the degree and engineering colleges were reopened in the state, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday said they may be shut again if the coronavirus cases go up. The degree, engineering and diploma colleges were reopened on November 17 after eight months of closure due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Under the circumstances, reports emerged that at least 130 students got infected by COVID-19.

“If the cases go up, then, as you have said in your (media) reports, we will have to go for a shutdown once again. There is no alternative,” Sudhakar told reporters in Dharwad while responding to queries about the rising coronavirus cases among students. The Minister’s statement came ahead of Karnataka government’s crucial meeting on Monday to decide reopening of schools. Sudhakar conceded that the schools have not been reopened yet in the state for the fear of coronavirus.

09:50 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Welcome to our live blog

Hi, welcome to our coronavirus live blog. Follow this space for the latest updates.

Workers cleaning Tilak Tank near Deccan Gymkhana after Government decided to allow tanks to open for practice of State, National and International swimmers. The tank will open on Monday, 23rd November. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Meanwhile, the last two weeks have seen a string of encouraging results from coronavirus vaccine trials. One of India’s leading medical scientists, Dr Gagandeep Kang addresses key issues in an interview to the Indian Express.

A good vaccine for India is an affordable vaccine that can be made in large numbers and delivered easily — preferably as a single dose. It should give long-term protection — I would like lifetime protection. We don’t know this will happen, but one dose eases the burden on the immunisation programme, because you don’t have the problem of needing to track the person down for the second dose.

We don’t have a vaccine as expensive as the AstraZeneca vaccine (Covishield) in our programme at the moment, and that’s at $3 a dose — the lowest price announced. It still means you need $6 just for the vaccine and more to deliver it in campaign mode. If you’re talking $10 per person per set of vaccination, that already makes it the most expensive vaccination program this country has ever had — at the individual, per person, cost and not just in terms of the number of people that would need to be immunized.

Read | Night curfews, restrictions back in some north, central states; south sees dip

The first-wave vaccines that are going to come out quicker than others [globally] are the two mRNA candidates and probably AstraZeneca’s.

Concerning ramping up of manufacturing with AstraZeneca — though we’ve heard about how they’re going to make hundreds of millions of doses (of Covishield) — [Serum Institute of India CEO] Adar Poonawalla said this month we have 40 million doses and, in subsequent months, we will have more. That’s not the message we got 3-4 months ago, when we were told about hundreds of millions of doses being made every month.

Explained |  What serosurvey results tell us about neutralising antibodies and ‘herd immunity’

