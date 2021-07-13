Coronavirus India LIVE updates: PM Modi to meet CMs of 8 northeastern states today

India coronavirus Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of the eight Northeastern states on Tuesday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the region.
More than three out of every five districts that reported a test positivity rate of more than 10 per cent over the past week are in the Northeast.
Data tracked by the Union Health Ministry show that of the 58 districts that reported a positivity rate higher than 10 per cent between July 5 and July 11, as many as 37 were from the Northeast.
While absolute numbers in the Northeast are small compared to the larger Indian states, the overall weekly positivity in India was only 2.21 per cent as of Sunday.
With 37,154 new coronavirus infections, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,08,74,376, while the total recoveries crossed three crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 4,08,764 with 724 fresh fatalities. While Kerala reported 12,220 new cases, Maharashtra detected 8,535 infections. The country’s active caseload stands at 4,50,899. Active cases in Maharashtra have increased by more than 2,000. Maharashtra now has more active cases than Kerala.
After the photos of crowds at hill stations without masks or social distancing, which prompted the Centre to issue an alert, the numbers are out.
Official figures show 35,425 tourists reached the outskirts of Nainital and 32,000 more travelled to Mussoorie in Uttarakhand over the last weekend as Covid figures dipped across the country.
Of these, 32,900 tourists were allowed to enter Nainital and 20,000 to Mussoorie while the rest were turned back on various grounds, ranging from not carrying a Covid-negative report or proof of hotel booking to failure to register on the state government-mandated portal.
Cautioning people from falling prey to “voices that demoralise our nation”, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, on Monday said India “should have done much better” while handling the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
In his address to shareholders, Adani said, “We must admit that every life lost, is a tragedy.
Undoubtedly, our country should have done much better, especially during the deadly wave two. However, as nations of the world marshal their resources to fight the pandemic, I see India being targeted by several critics for not doing more to protect its citizens, especially in vaccination.”