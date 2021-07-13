scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Coronavirus India LIVE updates: PM Modi to meet CMs of 8 northeastern states today

Coronavirus India Live updates: More than three out of every five districts that reported a test positivity rate of more than 10 per cent over the past week are in the Northeast.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 13, 2021 10:22:52 am
Coronavirus India LIVE updates: PM Modi to meet CMs of 8 northeastern states todayBeneficiaries at a vaccination center in Karave Gaon in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

India coronavirus Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of the eight Northeastern states on Tuesday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the region.

More than three out of every five districts that reported a test positivity rate of more than 10 per cent over the past week are in the Northeast.

Data tracked by the Union Health Ministry show that of the 58 districts that reported a positivity rate higher than 10 per cent between July 5 and July 11, as many as 37 were from the Northeast.

While absolute numbers in the Northeast are small compared to the larger Indian states, the overall weekly positivity in India was only 2.21 per cent as of Sunday.

With 37,154 new coronavirus infections, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,08,74,376, while the total recoveries crossed three crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 4,08,764 with 724 fresh fatalities. While Kerala reported 12,220 new cases, Maharashtra detected 8,535 infections. The country’s active caseload stands at 4,50,899. Active cases in Maharashtra have increased by more than 2,000. Maharashtra now has more active cases than Kerala.

Live Blog

PM Modi to meet CMs of 8 northeastern states today; Madhya Pradesh adds 1,478 Covid ‘backlog’ deaths to tally; Delhi forces closure of markets flouting norms. Follow this space for the latest updates.

10:11 (IST)13 Jul 2021
After the photos, the numbers: over 32,000 in Nainital for weekend, 20,000 in Mussoorie

After the photos of crowds at hill stations without masks or social distancing, which prompted the Centre to issue an alert, the numbers are out.

Official figures show 35,425 tourists reached the outskirts of Nainital and 32,000 more travelled to Mussoorie in Uttarakhand over the last weekend as Covid figures dipped across the country.

Of these, 32,900 tourists were allowed to enter Nainital and 20,000 to Mussoorie while the rest were turned back on various grounds, ranging from not carrying a Covid-negative report or proof of hotel booking to failure to register on the state government-mandated portal.

09:50 (IST)13 Jul 2021
India should have done much better during second wave of Covid: Adani

Cautioning people from falling prey to “voices that demoralise our nation”, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, on Monday said India “should have done much better” while handling the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

In his address to shareholders, Adani said, “We must admit that every life lost, is a tragedy.

Undoubtedly, our country should have done much better, especially during the deadly wave two. However, as nations of the world marshal their resources to fight the pandemic, I see India being targeted by several critics for not doing more to protect its citizens, especially in vaccination.”

Delhi Police fly drone over crowded Sarojini Nagar market to check Covid rules, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi cracks lockdown whip, forces closure of markets flouting norms

As the Capital’s Covid count continues to dip — Delhi recorded 45 cases, the lowest in 15 months, on Monday — and with lockdown restrictions eased considerably, markets and public spaces across the city have drawn huge crowds, forcing authorities to crack down.

Over the past two weeks, at least nine markets, including Lajpat Nagar, Gaffar Market, Sadar Bazar and Laxmi Nagar, were forced to shut down for flouting social distancing and other Covid protocol, though they were subsequently reopened after assurances from market associations and other stakeholders.

While the government attempts to strike a balance between resuming economic activity and not risking another surge in cases, the caution is also linked to the fact that Delhi’s peaks have been far sharper than elsewhere — in April this year, the Capital recorded 28,395 cases in a single day, more than any other city.

 

