Coronavirus India LIVE updates: PM Modi to meet CMs of 8 northeastern states today

Beneficiaries at a vaccination center in Karave Gaon in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

India coronavirus Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of the eight Northeastern states on Tuesday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the region.

More than three out of every five districts that reported a test positivity rate of more than 10 per cent over the past week are in the Northeast.

Data tracked by the Union Health Ministry show that of the 58 districts that reported a positivity rate higher than 10 per cent between July 5 and July 11, as many as 37 were from the Northeast.

While absolute numbers in the Northeast are small compared to the larger Indian states, the overall weekly positivity in India was only 2.21 per cent as of Sunday.

With 37,154 new coronavirus infections, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,08,74,376, while the total recoveries crossed three crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 4,08,764 with 724 fresh fatalities. While Kerala reported 12,220 new cases, Maharashtra detected 8,535 infections. The country’s active caseload stands at 4,50,899. Active cases in Maharashtra have increased by more than 2,000. Maharashtra now has more active cases than Kerala.