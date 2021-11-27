Covid-19 India Live Updates: PM Modi to chair meeting on Covid situation, vaccinations today

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Nearly two years after the coronavirus pandemic first began, the world is now racing to contain a new coronavirus variant, B.1.1.529 or Omicron, which could potentially be more dangerous than even the Delta variant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with top officials on Saturday to discuss the Covid situation in the country as well as the nationwide vaccination drive.
Yesterday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, prompting several countries, including India, to impose restrictions on travel from affected regions.
In view of the fast-spreading new variant, India has directed all states to aggressively test and screen international travellers from South Africa and other “at risk” countries. In an urgent note to state governments on Thursday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said the emergence of the new variant had “serious public health implications”, and asked them to increase vigilance.
After announcing the resumption of routine international air services from December 15, India said it would step up screening of flyers, especially those from affected countries. The government also released a list of ‘at-risk’ countries, and the nature of resumption of international scheduled flights will depend on whether a country is present in this list.
The scientific analysis till now suggests that the new variant has been spreading at a rate faster than any other variant, including Delta. The fact that several of the infected people were fully vaccinated, including one with a booster dose, is an indication that this variant also has considerable capability to evade the immune response.
A day after the WHO designated the new fast-spread Omicron strain of coronavirus as a 'variant of concern', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Friday addressing the ongoing Covid situation.
The Prime Minister will also be reviewing the pace of the nationwide vaccination drive.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday night reviewed the Covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting with top officials and stressed on strict implementation of safety guidelines to effectively prevent the resurgence of the pandemic.
During the meeting with the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and health officials, the LG directed that testing needs to be ramped up while ensuring that 30 per cent of the tests are RTPCR, officials said.
Sinha also said that rapid vaccination, following Covid-appropriate behaviour, community awareness, and quick execution of micro-containment zones can help tackle the surge in certain districts, they said. (PTI)
The number of West Bengal's new Covid-19 cases and deaths has been declining for the past three days as the state recorded 710 new infections on Friday, according to a health department bulletin.
The tally went up 16,13,451 during the day while nine fresh fatalities took the death toll to 19,439. The state reported 758 and 803 new cases on November 25 and 24 respectively.
The figure was 720 on Tuesday. On Friday, Kolkata registered 183 fresh infections, followed by North 24 Parganas (142), Howrah (67) and South 24 Parganas (60) districts. (PTI)