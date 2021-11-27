Covid-19 India Live Updates: PM Modi to chair meeting on Covid situation, vaccinations today

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Nearly two years after the coronavirus pandemic first began, the world is now racing to contain a new coronavirus variant, B.1.1.529 or Omicron, which could potentially be more dangerous than even the Delta variant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with top officials on Saturday to discuss the Covid situation in the country as well as the nationwide vaccination drive.

Yesterday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, prompting several countries, including India, to impose restrictions on travel from affected regions.

In view of the fast-spreading new variant, India has directed all states to aggressively test and screen international travellers from South Africa and other “at risk” countries. In an urgent note to state governments on Thursday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said the emergence of the new variant had “serious public health implications”, and asked them to increase vigilance.

After announcing the resumption of routine international air services from December 15, India said it would step up screening of flyers, especially those from affected countries. The government also released a list of ‘at-risk’ countries, and the nature of resumption of international scheduled flights will depend on whether a country is present in this list.

The scientific analysis till now suggests that the new variant has been spreading at a rate faster than any other variant, including Delta. The fact that several of the infected people were fully vaccinated, including one with a booster dose, is an indication that this variant also has considerable capability to evade the immune response.