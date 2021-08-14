Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 38,667 new infections, 478 deaths; Delta plus toll reaches 5

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Health officials collect a swab sample of a student at Govt Senior Sec. School (Boys) at Jawahar Nagar in Ludhiana on Friday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 38,667 new Covid-19 cases and 478 deaths on Saturday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. More than 3.21 crore people have tested positive so far and more than 4.3 lakh people have lost their lives.

Kerala reported 20,542 new cases on Thursday and the state has over 1.8 lakh active cases.

In the country, there are 3,87,673 active cases at present while as many as 3,13,38,088 people have recovered from the disease. The weekly positivity rate is at 2.05 per cent. The ministry said a total of 53.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, over 50 per cent paediatric oxygen beds, approved under the Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package, being rolled out to prepare in advance for a probable third wave will be set up in six states that predominantly have rural and peri-urban population, as per the final plan approved on Friday.

The rural parts of the country were among the worst hit during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

Under the final plan of the package, six states will get 60 percent of 75,218 beds that will be set up to augment the three-tier healthcare systems up to the village level. The six states are Uttar Pradesh (11,770), Bihar (9,920), Andhra Pradesh (9,596), Odisha (8,206), Assam (7,320), and Jharkhand (5,798).