Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 2.08 lakh new cases, 4,157 deaths in last 24 hours

A medical worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Covid-19 India Live Updates: India reported 2,08,921 new Covid-19 cases and 4,157 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the country’s overall caseload has risen to 2,71,57,795, while the death toll is presently at 3,11,388. According to latest data released by the Union Health Ministry, the country’s active caseload has declined to 24.95 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 2,95,955 patients recovered from the deadly disease. The recovery rate rose to 89.66 per cent.

As India combats an acute shortage of coronavirus vaccines, US manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer are expected to bring some relief. Moderna is set to launch its single dose vaccine in India by next year and is in talks with Indian manufacturers, including Cipla among others. Meanwhile, another US giant Pfizer is ready to offer 5 crore shots in 2021 itself but is calling for significant regulatory relaxations, sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, Indian pharmaceutical company Wockhardt has told the government it can produce as many as two billion doses a year of most Covid-19 vaccines, starting with a capacity of 500 million doses by February 2022. In a formal submission to the Centre earlier this month, Mumbai-based Wockhardt has sought help to identify potential partners in the country whose vaccines it could produce, The Indian Express has learnt.

On Tuesday, during his first face-to-face interaction with UN Secretary-General António Guterres since India entered the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in January this year, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said he has discussed the Covid challenge with an emphasis on finding an urgent and effective global solution to ramp up the vaccine supply chain for greater production and fairer distribution.

Jaishankar was accompanied by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti and Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu as he arrived at the UN Headquarters to meet the UN chief. The meeting lasted almost an hour.