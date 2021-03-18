Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 35,871 fresh cases; Maharashtra contributes nearly 65% of new infections

scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune |
Updated: March 18, 2021 9:33:31 am
A health worker conduct Swab test at RML Health post in Mumbai on March 17, 2021 (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India detected 35,871 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, of which 23,179 cases (close to 65 per cent) were from Maharashtra. The number of active cases in the country has increased to more than 2.52 lakh. At least 172 deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the toll to over 1.59 lakh. Maharashtra’s surge is close to the peak of 24,886 that the state recorded in September last year.

The next highest caseload reported by a state on Wednesday — Punjab at 2,039 cases — is lower than that of Maharashtra cities such as Nagpur, Pune and Mumbai. Punjab is the only major state where the death rate in the second round of infections is higher than in the first. For the last two days, Punjab has been reporting the second-highest number of deaths in the country, after much bigger Maharashtra. The state reported 38 deaths on Tuesday and 35 on Wednesday.

As many as 70 districts have reported a 150 per cent increase in the number of cases over the past few weeks, Prime Minister Modi told a virtual meeting of Chief Ministers on Wednesday. Amid the spike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states to take “quick and decisive steps” to stop the emerging “second peak” of the Covid-19 pandemic. For the first time since vaccination was opened up for the general public at the beginning of the month, the Prime Minister flagged multiple concerns emerging from the inoculation drive.

In other news, the unemployment rate in Delhi six months post-pandemic, rose to 28.5 per cent in October-November 2020 compared with 11.1 per cent in January-February, according to a Delhi government-commissioned survey accessed by The Indian Express.

Live Blog

09:33 (IST)18 Mar 2021
Night curfew in Sikkim from Wednesday to check COVID-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases. In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decided to close restaurants, bars, discos, pubs and gyms at 10 pm throughout the state, Tamang said in a social media post. Vehicles too will be barred from plying in the state after 10.30 pm, Tamang said.

09:26 (IST)18 Mar 2021
India reports 35,871 fresh cases, biggest daily spike in 2021

India detected 35,871 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, of which 23,179 cases (close to 65 per cent) were from Maharashtra. The number of active cases in the country has increased to more than 2.52 lakh. At least 172 deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the toll to over 1.59 lakh

Beautification work is underway in Thane. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Prepared to arrest rising Covid cases through extensive vaccination, health measures’: Gujarat CM during meet with PM

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Gujarat is fully prepared to control the rising number of Covid-19 cases through intense health measures and extensive vaccination. Later on Wednesday, the core committee of the state government met and announced measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, that included increasing vaccination hours and doubling the daily inoculation target. Rupani told the PM that the state had 3,146 containment zones and surveillance was being done with over 4,000 medical teams.

Violation of DGCA norms: Alliance Air apprehends four for not wearing masks

In the first case of an airline taking action after the DGCA issued a circular last week over treating passengers violating Covid norms as unruly, state-owned Alliance Air on Tuesday apprehended four passengers travelling on its flight from Jammu to Delhi for refusing to wear masks. As per sources, the passengers were repeatedly requested to wear masks during the flight. However, when they did not adhere to the norms, they were handed over to the security agencies upon landing.

Vaccinate all above 45 yrs, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Calling for relaxation of the vaccination age limit, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow all people over the age of 45, with or without comorbidities, to get vaccinated. “Considering that a large number of youngsters are infected with coronavirus, all aged 45 years and above, with or without comorbidities, should be vaccinated,” Thackeray said during the interaction.

Punjab to impose stricter curbs from tomorrow, Capt tells PM

The CM listed out the measures taken by his government to battle the ongoing second wave. He said that the state has imposed restrictions on social gatherings — maximum of 100 for indoor events and 200 for outdoor events. Nine districts have imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am while other districts have been asked to assess the situation and take action accordingly. The Excise & Taxation Department has been asked to appoint COVID monitors at all hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour, a government statement quoted him as saying.

 

 

 

