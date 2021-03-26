Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 59k new cases, 257 deaths; Maharashtra sets one-day record of 35,952 infections

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Continuing to showcase a rising trend in coronavirus infections, India till Friday morning registered 59,118 new cases taking its tally to 1,18,46,652. As many as 257 fatalities were reported on Thursday, taking the death toll to 1,60,949. Active cases have risen to more than 4.21 lakh with the new addition. Maharashtra scaled a fresh single-day record with 35,952 cases, which is almost 62 per cent of the cases in India. Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh are now reporting around 2,500 cases each daily.
For the first time in the last four months, India on Thursday morning reported more than 50,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in a 24-hour window. The daily deaths also continued to rise as the country reported 251 deaths on Thursday morning, day after reporting 275 deaths on Wednesday.
Official data shows prominent second waves of infection in six states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat.
A new double mutant variant of coronavirus has been identified in India, according to the Ministry of Health. A total of 206 cases of the double mutant variant (E484Q + L452R) have been detected in Maharashtra, the data shows. However, the Centre has said that there is no direct link of the new variant detected with the ongoing surge in the state.
Chhattisgarh government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask in public places. (ANI)
The UN-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines worldwide has announced supply delays involving a key Indian manufacturer, a major setback for the ambitious rollout aimed at helping low- and middle-income countries vaccinate their populations and fight the pandemic.
Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and its partners said Thursday that the Serum Institute of India, a pivotal vaccine maker behind the COVAX program, will face increasing domestic demands as coronavirus infections surge. "Delays in securing supplies of SII-produced COVID-19 vaccine doses are due to the increased demand for COVID-19 vaccines in India," Gavi said.
The move will affect up to 40 million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccines being manufactured by the Serum Institute that were to be delivered for COVAX this month, as well as 50 million expected next month. (AP)
A top American lawmaker has praised India for sending COVID-19 vaccines to African countries, asserting it has shown "good faith" in humanity.
India has made "vaccines available to 30 other countries in Africa," Congresswoman Karen Bass said on India's vaccine delivery efforts in Africa during a markup of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday.
"Although there are reports that the Serum Institute of India is suspending major exports of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the continent, they have shown a good faith in humanity," Bass, the Democratic Congresswoman from California, said as she referred to her recent meeting with India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. India, among others, made a grant in a delivery of 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Botswana, she said. (PTI)
The 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, announced as a gift by India, will be sent to the UN peacekeepers on March 27 and then will be distributed to the peacekeeping missions.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced in February that India will gift 200,000 COVID-19 doses for UN peacekeepers.
"Keeping in mind the UN Peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them," Jaishankar said had said while addressing the UN Security Council open debate on the implementation of resolution 2532 (2020) on the cessation of hostilities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI)