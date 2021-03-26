scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 26, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 59k new cases, 257 deaths; Maharashtra sets one-day record of 35,952 infections

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India, Lockdown Live News Updates: Official data show prominent second waves of infection in six states - Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: March 26, 2021 10:46:05 am
A health worker collects swab to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Continuing to showcase a rising trend in coronavirus infections, India till Friday morning registered 59,118 new cases taking its tally to 1,18,46,652. As many as 257 fatalities were reported on Thursday, taking the death toll to 1,60,949. Active cases have risen to more than 4.21 lakh with the new addition. Maharashtra scaled a fresh single-day record with 35,952 cases, which is almost 62 per cent of the cases in India. Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh are now reporting around 2,500 cases each daily.

For the first time in the last four months, India on Thursday morning reported more than 50,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in a 24-hour window. The daily deaths also continued to rise as the country reported 251 deaths on Thursday morning, day after reporting 275 deaths on Wednesday.

Official data shows prominent second waves of infection in six states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat.

A new double mutant variant of coronavirus has been identified in India, according to the Ministry of Health. A total of 206 cases of the double mutant variant (E484Q + L452R) have been detected in Maharashtra, the data shows. However, the Centre has said that there is no direct link of the new variant detected with the ongoing surge in the state.

Live Blog

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Over 50,000 reported on Thursday, highest since November 6; new double mutant variant identified in India; Follow latest news and developments on Covid-19 below

10:46 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Chhattisgarh govt to impose Rs 500 fine for not wearing mask

Chhattisgarh government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask in public places. (ANI)

10:00 (IST)26 Mar 2021
UN-backed vaccine delivery program warns of supply delays amid increased demand in India

The UN-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines worldwide has announced supply delays involving a key Indian manufacturer, a major setback for the ambitious rollout aimed at helping low- and middle-income countries vaccinate their populations and fight the pandemic.
    
Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and its partners said Thursday that the Serum Institute of India, a pivotal vaccine maker behind the COVAX program, will face increasing domestic demands as coronavirus infections surge. "Delays in securing supplies of SII-produced COVID-19 vaccine doses are due to the increased demand for COVID-19 vaccines in India," Gavi said.

The move will affect up to 40 million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccines being manufactured by the Serum Institute that were to be delivered for COVAX this month, as well as 50 million expected next month. (AP)

09:57 (IST)26 Mar 2021
US lawmaker applauds India for sending COVID vaccines to African countries

A top American lawmaker has praised India for sending COVID-19 vaccines to African countries, asserting it has shown "good faith" in humanity.
     
India has made "vaccines available to 30 other countries in Africa," Congresswoman Karen Bass said on India's vaccine delivery efforts in Africa during a markup of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday.
     
"Although there are reports that the Serum Institute of India is suspending major exports of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the continent, they have shown a good faith in humanity," Bass, the Democratic Congresswoman from California, said as she referred to her recent meeting with India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. India, among others, made a grant in a delivery of 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Botswana, she said. (PTI)

09:56 (IST)26 Mar 2021
India's gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be sent to UN peacekeepers on March 27

The 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, announced as a gift by India, will be sent to the UN peacekeepers on March 27 and then will be distributed to the peacekeeping missions.
    
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced in February that India will gift 200,000 COVID-19 doses for UN peacekeepers.

"Keeping in mind the UN Peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them," Jaishankar said had said while addressing the UN Security Council open debate on the implementation of resolution 2532 (2020) on the cessation of hostilities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI)

Covid cases on upswing: States impose restrictions on festivities, focus on testing & vaccination drive

India added over one lakh coronavirus infections in just two days as the second wave of the virus grew stronger in big cities and states. Considering this, the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan today placed restrictions on public gathering for the upcoming festivals in the respective states.

Mumbai, registering record virus cases daily, has planned to increase the bed capacity in hospitals besides ramping up testing and vaccination efforts in the city.

First time since November, daily cases surge past 50,000 in 24 hours

For the first time in the last four months, India on Thursday morning reported more than 50,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in a 24-hour window.

Daily deaths continued to surge: after reporting 275 deaths on Wednesday, the country reported 251 deaths on Thursday morning.

With several states reporting major surges in daily new cases, India’s total active caseload is now 3.95 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. A total of 53,476 fresh cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, the Ministry said.

Pune Municipal Corporation scrambles to contain rising cases with new measures: 24-hr vaccination centres, 50,000 doses a day

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is aiming to scale up its vaccination drive soon and administer 50,000 doses every day to inoculate the maximum number of local residents. It also plans to start 24-hour vaccination centres in five places across the city, where the number of active Covid-19 cases is over 49,000.

“The PMC is aiming to vaccinate 20,000 local residents on Thursday. We want to take the number of people vaccinated every day to 50,000 in next few days by increasing number of vaccination centres,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
x