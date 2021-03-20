Coronavirus India Live Updates: Ensure people follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, Centre tells states

Coronavirus India Live Updates: In the backdrop of a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the Centre on Friday asked states and Union Territories to ensure that people follow COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing. Further, these measures are also included in the National Directives for COVID-19 Management, which have to be strictly followed across the country.
Meanwhile, with coronavirus cases rising at an alarming rate, the Maharashtra government on Friday asked private offices, except those related to health and other essential services, to function at 50 per cent capacity. Although Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said lockdown was an option, he asserted that he trusts people to follow the norms on their own. Maharashtra had on Wednesday witnessed the highest one-day spike of 25,833 COVID-19 cases.
In Madhya Pradesh, amid a spurt in coronavirus cases, the government has announced lockdown in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur cities every Sunday till further orders. The lockdown will be in force from Saturday 10 pm to Monday 6 am.