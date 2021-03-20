Coronavirus India Live Updates: Ensure people follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, Centre tells states

The Serum Institute of India in Pune. (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

Centre asks Serum Institute for 100 million doses of Covishield as it plans to ramp up vaccination

The Centre has asked Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture another 100 million doses of the Covishield vaccine for it as it plans to ramp up vaccination across the country.

Officials from SII said so far, the institute had sent 66 million doses of Covishield to the government. They added that sixty million doses had been sent to other countries via Covax.

Punjab shuts all educational institutions till month-end, tightens curbs on mall, cinemas

A day after warning that he won’t “go easy on people” if they don’t follow Covid appropriate behaviour, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered a slew of restrictions which include closing of all educational institutions till month-end, curbs on cinema and mall capacities and a ban on social gatherings in 11 districts worst affected by the fresh surge in cases.

While curbs across state will be enforced from Saturday, the ban on social gatherings, except for funerals and weddings, which will be allowed with only 20 persons in attendance in the 11 worst affected districts, will come in force from Sunday.

Maharashtra issues new Covid-19 guidelines: Private offices to function at 50% capacity, govt ones to stagger timings

Amid the rising Covid cases, the Maharashtra government on Friday issued new orders putting restrictions on the capacity of private offices, drama theatres and auditoriums till March 31.

The order said that private offices, except for health and essential services, should function at 50 per cent capacity while government and semi-government offices have been asked to decide on staggering office timings or work from home. The order also said that that all drama theatres and auditoriums should operate at 50% capacity with restrictions such as no entry without masks, adequate hand sanitisers, temperature measuring devices. The government has also put a ban on using drama halls/auditoriums for any religious/ social/ political/ cultural gatherings.