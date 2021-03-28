Coronavirus India Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 166 new fatalities, highest since October

In Delhi, over 37,000 people were vaccinated. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 166 deaths due to COVID-19, it was the highest since October 2020. The state also reported 35,726 new cases of coronavirus. Amid the surge in cases, the Maharashtra government has banned all types of social gatherings in the state, including religious and political, effective from Mar 27 onwards. Malls, restaurants and gardens will remain shut in the state from 8 pm to 7 am, a government statement said. However, home delivery of food at night has been exempted.

In Delhi, over 37,000 people were vaccinated. A total of 37,734 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 across the city. As per the health officials 6,034 people were between the age group of 45-59, while 22,932 were senior citizens. The second dose of the vaccine was administered to 4,163 people. Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported 2,886 fresh cases of coronavirus and eight new deaths which pushes the total number of COVID-19 cases tally to 9,83,930 and the death tally to 12,492.

The Goa administration on Saturday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in North and South Goa districts, to prohibit public gatherings ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr festivals to control the spread of Covid-19.