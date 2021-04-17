scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 2.34 lakh Covid-19 cases, 1,341 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Lockdown News Live Updates: There are now 16,79,740 active cases while 1,26,71,220 people have recovered from the disease.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 17, 2021 9:14:38 am
Covid-19 testing at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya on Friday in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India on Saturday reported 2,34,692 new Covid-19 cases and 1,341 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The total cases in the country now stand at 1,45,26,609. There are now 16,79,740 active cases while 1,26,71,220 people have recovered from the disease. The overall death toll has reached 1,75,649. As many as 11,99,37,641 people have been vaccinated so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar should now have symbolic participation due to the COVID-19 crisis. Modi tweeted that he spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara over telephone and enquired about the health of saints, many of whom have contracted the infection, and also conveyed his appreciation for their cooperation with the local administration.

With the demand for vaccines increasing, the Centre Friday announced a plan to double by May-June the Covaxin production capacity of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, including a grant of Rs 65 crore for building a new production facility in Bengaluru.

On Friday, as the country registered a record 2,17,353 new cases and 1,185 deaths, several states reported shortage of oxygen supply due to the surge. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on the current situation of oxygen supply and projected use over the next 15 days in 12 high-incidence states — Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Live Blog

Worry states UP, Chhattisgarh in focus; Covaxin supplies to be doubled soon; Covid-19 SOP crumbles before Kumbh numbers, Akhadas take own steps. Follow this space for the latest updates.

Mass Covid-19 testing in progress at Vikas Bhavan in Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala.

A day after the death of the head of the Maha Nirvani Akhada from Madhya Pradesh, who had arrived for the Kumbh and tested positive for the coronavirus, several akhadas at the Mela on Friday rushed to take precautionary steps. The Niranjani Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Panchayati Akhada announced symbolic participation at the next shahi snan on April 27, “with a minimum possible number of sadhus”. Both also urged their followers to leave and quarantine at their ashrams.

At least 59 saints have tested positive so far, including the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, apart from more than 200 pilgrims (of 1.54 lakh tested), even as officials fumble before the impossible task of keeping the virus out at a gathering that has seen crowds up to 32 lakh.

