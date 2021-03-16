Coronavirus Live Updates: India detects 24,492 new Covid-19 cases; 15,051 from Maharashtra

On Monday, Nagpur became the first city in India to go under lockdown during the second wave of Covid-19.(Express Photo: Dhananjay Khedkar)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Centre has asked the state to implement 14 specific public health measures to curb the spread of the disease. The measures, suggested by a central team that was deployed in the state to review the situation, focus on strict and effective containment strategy.

The central team had said the rise in cases in Maharashtra was due to limited contact tracing; lack of effort to map cases and contacts; patients reporting late to hospitals; and a bulk of active cases being in home isolation without proper monitoring.

India detected 24,492 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, of which 15,051 cases were from Maharashtra and 1,818 from Punjab. The number of active cases in the country has increased to more than 2.23 lakh. At least 131 deaths were reported on Monday. In view of the rising cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may chair a meeting with chief ministers on Wednesday.

In other news, the BCCI has confirmed that the remaining three T20I matches between India and England in Ahmedabad will be played without spectators. The three matches are scheduled on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.