scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Coronavirus Live Updates: India detects 24,492 new Covid-19 cases; 15,051 from Maharashtra

Coronavirus India Live News Updates: India detected 24,492 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, of which 15,051 cases were from Maharashtra and 1,818 from Punjab.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: March 16, 2021 9:31:08 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, india covid 19 news, covid 19 vaccine, covid 19 vaccine registration, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 latest news, maharashtra covid 19 cases, covid 19 india, coronavirus new cases in india, india coronavirus news, india coronavirus latest news, covid new cases in indiaOn Monday, Nagpur became the first city in India to go under lockdown during the second wave of Covid-19.(Express Photo: Dhananjay Khedkar)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Centre has asked the state to implement 14 specific public health measures to curb the spread of the disease. The measures, suggested by a central team that was deployed in the state to review the situation, focus on strict and effective containment strategy.

The central team had said the rise in cases in Maharashtra was due to limited contact tracing; lack of effort to map cases and contacts; patients reporting late to hospitals; and a bulk of active cases being in home isolation without proper monitoring.

India detected 24,492 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, of which 15,051 cases were from Maharashtra and 1,818 from Punjab. The number of active cases in the country has increased to more than 2.23 lakh. At least 131 deaths were reported on Monday. In view of the rising cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may chair a meeting with chief ministers on Wednesday.

In other news, the BCCI has confirmed that the remaining three T20I matches between India and England in Ahmedabad will be played without spectators. The three matches are scheduled on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live News Updates: India detected 24,492 cases on Monday, of which 15,051 cases were from Maharashtra and 1,818 from Punjab; India vs England T20I today to be played behind closed doors; PM Modi may speak to CMs on Wednesday. Follow latest news and updates below  

09:24 (IST)16 Mar 2021
India detects 24,492 cases on Monday; 15,051 from Maharashtra
09:08 (IST)16 Mar 2021
Coronavirus in India: Not just Maharashtra, Covid-19 cases rising in many states

Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in India. Maharashtra is currently contributing over 60 per cent to the country's caseload, but infections are also rising in other states like Kerala, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Follow this blog through the day for the latest news and updates

coronavirus, coronavirus news, india covid 19 news, covid 19 vaccine, covid 19 vaccine registration, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 latest news, maharashtra covid 19 cases, covid 19 india, coronavirus new cases in india, india coronavirus news, india coronavirus latest news, covid new cases in india In Nagpur on Monday. Amid a new wave of Covid infections, with over 2,000 daily cases, the city headed into a weeklong lockdown starting Monday. (PTI)

Maharashtra's new Covid-19 guidelines for movie halls, hotels, offices

The Maharashtra government has said cinema halls, hotels, restaurants, malls and offices flouting Covid-19 regulations will be shut down "until the Covid-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the central government". It also said these establishments, barring health and other essential services, would operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Nagpur city goes under week-long lockdown

Nagpur city and adjoining areas under the city police commissionerate went under a week-long lockdown on Monday, with only essential services remaining open. Nagpur is the first city in the country to go under lockdown during the second wave of Covid-19. Many violators of the lockdown were penalised; a total fine of Rs 1,37,200 was collected from 464 persons who were either not wearing masks or not maintaining social distance.

Domestic violence, trafficking rose in lockdown: House panel

A Parliamentary panel has found that the lockdown led to a spurt in cases of domestic violence and trafficking, and recommended continued cash transfers and moratorium on loan repayments, among other steps, to empower women. The report by Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs deals with “atrocities and crimes against women and children”. The committee is headed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
X