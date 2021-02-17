Coronavirus India Live Updates: Maharashtra CM warns of lockdown in view of rising Covid-19 cases

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Updated: February 17, 2021 11:49:02 am
Coronavirus India Live Updates: With the coronavirus numbers in Maharashtra showing a spike over the last two weeks, the state has reintroduced some restrictions on the assembly and movement of people. The state government has warned that it could even bring back the lockdown if it was felt necessary.

In the week ending this Sunday (February 14), 20,207 new cases were detected across the state, compared to 17,672 in the previous week (February 1-7). In the week prior to that (January 25-31), the state had reported 17,293 cases.

India on Wednesday recorded 11,610 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally of cases to 1,09,37,320, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. With 10 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll has reached 1,55,913.

As many as 1,06,44,858 people have recovered from the disease so far. The national recovery rate stands at 97.33 per cent. There are 1,36,549 active cases in the country at present, accounting for 1.25 per cent of its total caseload.

Maharashtra records over 3,600 new Covid-19 cases, restrictions on assembly and movement of people reintroduced, CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of lockdown. Follow this space for the latest updates.

11:49 (IST)17 Feb 2021
Negative report must for Kerala returnees in Karnataka

Following the detection of Covid-19 cases among nearly 40 nursing students from Kerala at a hostel in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all returnees from Kerala to have a Covid 19 negative test report from at least three days prior to their arrival in the state.

“All the returnees from Kerala shall produce negative RT PCR certificate which is not older than 72 hours,” said a circular issued Tuesday by the state and signed by the additional chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar.

The special surveillance measures for people arriving from Kerala has been put in place on the advice of the state Covid-19 technical advisory committee in the wake of a spike in cases among arrivals from the neighboring state, the Karnataka health department said.

11:48 (IST)17 Feb 2021
Welcome to our live blog!

Hi, welcome to our live blog. Follow this space for the latest coronavirus updates across the country.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Maharashtra CM warns of lockdown in view of rising Covid-19 cases A sanitation worker receives the first dose of Covaxin vaccine, at Hindu Rao Hospital, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded 3,663 new Covid-19 cases with 461 fresh cases in Mumbai. At least 39 deaths due to Covid-19 have taken the toll to 51,591 deaths. In Mumbai 11,425 deaths have been recorded so far. While a lockdown is still not on the table and no discussion on imposing it was done, said officials present in the meeting, the CM has warned that a lockdown may be enforced if standard procedures of wearing masks in public gatherings are overlooked by general public.

In over an hour-long meeting of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with all district collectors, municipal commissioners, state Covid task force, health minister, police and senior health officials on Tuesday, districts were instructed to make all Covid norms stringent, including limited gathering during marriages, fines for face mask violations, geo-mapping in rural areas to identify regions with high positivity rate, and sealing of buildings where a cluster of cases are found.

This includes a temporary hold on permissions for rallies, processions, protests; guests in wedding ceremonies will be limited to 50.

