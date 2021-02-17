Coronavirus India Live Updates: Maharashtra CM warns of lockdown in view of rising Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus India Live Updates: With the coronavirus numbers in Maharashtra showing a spike over the last two weeks, the state has reintroduced some restrictions on the assembly and movement of people. The state government has warned that it could even bring back the lockdown if it was felt necessary.
Every day of the last week, for the first time since mid-January, Maharashtra has reported more than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus infections. The new cases in the second week of February were at least 14 per cent more than the first.
In the week ending this Sunday (February 14), 20,207 new cases were detected across the state, compared to 17,672 in the previous week (February 1-7). In the week prior to that (January 25-31), the state had reported 17,293 cases.
India on Wednesday recorded 11,610 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally of cases to 1,09,37,320, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. With 10 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll has reached 1,55,913.
As many as 1,06,44,858 people have recovered from the disease so far. The national recovery rate stands at 97.33 per cent. There are 1,36,549 active cases in the country at present, accounting for 1.25 per cent of its total caseload.
Following the detection of Covid-19 cases among nearly 40 nursing students from Kerala at a hostel in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all returnees from Kerala to have a Covid 19 negative test report from at least three days prior to their arrival in the state.
“All the returnees from Kerala shall produce negative RT PCR certificate which is not older than 72 hours,” said a circular issued Tuesday by the state and signed by the additional chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar.
The special surveillance measures for people arriving from Kerala has been put in place on the advice of the state Covid-19 technical advisory committee in the wake of a spike in cases among arrivals from the neighboring state, the Karnataka health department said.
Hi, welcome to our live blog. Follow this space for the latest coronavirus updates across the country.