Coronavirus India Live Updates: MP Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: Eight states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab, account for 84.5 per cent of the 68,020 fresh cases recorded in the country.
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: March 30, 2021 9:30:34 am
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
Coronavirus India Live Updates: National Conference president and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19, his son Omar announced on Tuesday. “My father has tested positive for Covid-19 and is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested,” Omar tweeted.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra, which is at the centre of India’s Covid resurgence, is likely to release new standard operating procedures by April 1 to curb the spread of virus. A full lockdown, however, is unlikely as of now. A second review meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the future course of action will take place today.
With 68,020 cases, India recorded its highest single-day spike for the year 2021 on Monday taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to above 1.20 crore. Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 5,21,808 while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32 per cent.
Eight states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab, account for 84.5 per cent of the 68,020 fresh cases recorded in the country, the Union Health Ministry said Monday. The national capital recorded over 1,900 new cases on the same day, the highest in around three-and-a-half months.
Live Blog
Maharashtra to release fresh Covid-19 restrictions, India records over 68,000 new cases, tally over 1.20 crore. Follow this space for latest updates.
The bustling New Market area of Bhopal had an unusual visitor last week — Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. What he brought along was unusual, too — not a shopping bag, but white paint and masks.
Chouhan’s appearance was part of a move to promote the ‘Mera Mask, Meri Suraksha’ initiative to combat the spurt of Covid cases in Madhya Pradesh. On March 23, the Chief Minister launched the statewide campaign by visiting crowded places, distributing masks to people, and using the paint to draw distancing circles outside shops.
THE LOOMING threat of a lockdown in the state with a daily surge in Covid cases has put migrant workers on the edge with some contemplating plans of returning back to their native places to avoid being caught off guard even though the state government is yet to make any announcement of a lockdown.
After the 21-day national lockdown was announced on March 24 last year, many stranded workers without ration or money had walked thousands of kilometers or hitched overpriced rides to reach home.
