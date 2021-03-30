Coronavirus India Live Updates: MP Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19

A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: National Conference president and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19, his son Omar announced on Tuesday. “My father has tested positive for Covid-19 and is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested,” Omar tweeted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, which is at the centre of India’s Covid resurgence, is likely to release new standard operating procedures by April 1 to curb the spread of virus. A full lockdown, however, is unlikely as of now. A second review meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the future course of action will take place today.

With 68,020 cases, India recorded its highest single-day spike for the year 2021 on Monday taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to above 1.20 crore. Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 5,21,808 while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32 per cent.

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab, account for 84.5 per cent of the 68,020 fresh cases recorded in the country, the Union Health Ministry said Monday. The national capital recorded over 1,900 new cases on the same day, the highest in around three-and-a-half months.