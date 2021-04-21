Coronavirus India Live Updates: PM Modi’s address to nation nothing by empty talk, says Congress

A family grieves at a mortuary in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on Tuesday night, said the second wave of Covid-19 has swept the country like a “toofan” (storm), and called on citizens not to lose heart in this adversity. He requested states to use lockdown as a last resort, and focus only on micro-containment zones.

PM Modi’s address was delivered as more states announced restrictions to contain the spread of the disease. On Tuesday, Telangana imposed night curfew till May 1 while Karnataka announced a weekend curfew and lockdown at night. A lockdown ordered by the Allahabad High Court in five cities of Uttar Pradesh was, meanwhile, put on hold by the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to announced a complete lockdown from Wednesday evening. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the cabinet had decided on a complete lockdown in the state from 8 pm Wednesday, and the CM was to make the announcement today.

In other news, the Centre’s decision to allow anyone above the age of 18 to get vaccinated from May 1 gives the already strained machinery all of 10 days to gear up for the logistical challenge. India is relying on the limited supply of just two vaccines — Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The move has been criticised by the Opposition, while the BJP state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Assam have announced free vaccines for all.