Saturday, February 27, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi records over 200 cases for 3 days; Pune hospitals see rise in patients

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 27, 2021 10:54:55 am
pune covid, pcmc, pcmc covid, pcmc covid cases, pcmc covid news, indian express newsKerala reported 3,671 cases on Friday while Punjab, with 622 cases, contributed the third highest number of cases in the country. (Representational)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Days ahead of the scheduled second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Centre Friday held a meeting with states on the rollout, where it communicated that registrations will begin in three ways for those above the age of 50 and those above the age of 45 with associated co-morbidities. It said private hospitals may be allowed to charge a user fee of up to Rs 100 from each beneficiary towards infrastructure costs. The second phase of the drive is scheduled to begin March 1.

Meanwhile, for the last three days, the national capital has been reporting over 200 cases of Covid-19 in a day, a rise from the cases reported over the past month. On Friday, the city saw 256 new cases and one death, taking the total number of cases in Delhi so far to 6,38,849. The death toll has been recorded at 10,906. On Thursday the city saw 220 cases, while there were 200 cases detected on Wednesday.

In other news, several Pune hospitals have been reporting a two-fold increase in incoming infected patients and are now facing pressure to reallocate their bed strength to cater to the rush. Barely a month ago, several hospitals had closed some of their Covid wards as cases were on the decline.

India recorded 16,488 new Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths on Friday. Maharashtra accounted for 8,333 or more than half of the new Covid cases detected. Kerala reported 3,671 cases while Punjab, with 622 cases, contributed the third highest number of cases in the country. Active cases rose further to 1.56 lakh.

Live Blog

10:54 (IST)27 Feb 2021
Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 611, death toll by 7

With 611 more persons testing positive for coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,63,625, an official said on Saturday. These new cases were reported on Friday, he said. As the virus claimed the life of sevenpersons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 6,263. Its COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 2.38 per cent, he added. So far, 2,51,722 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 95.48 per cent. There are 5,640 active cases in the district at present, the official said. --PTI

10:32 (IST)27 Feb 2021
Maharashtra accounts for over half of new Covid cases in India

For the past 15 days, however, there has been an upswing in the number of new infections. In areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), more than 750 new infections are being reported daily for the past few days. Overall, Pune city has crossed the milestone of two lakh Covid patients since the first case was detected in March last year.

At KEM Hospital, Dr Madhur Rao, senior deputy medical administrator, said after a long gap, non-Covid patients had started outnumbering the patients with coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, with cases dipping, Delhi has opened up businesses and eased restrictions on movement. About the rise in cases in last three days, Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, said: “It looks like a fluctuating trend and we need to observe the curve. The curve is going down internationally and we are not expecting any deviation. At present, half of the population is already infected and cases are expected from the areas where the prevalence rate was low. The cases will keep coming up from these areas. The disease will not vanish so we may continue to see cases. What we need to focus on is social distancingbehaviour. People should continue following it and those having any symptoms should isolate themselves and refrain from stepping out. We need to keep a watch on the behaviour of the virus.”

