Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi records over 200 cases for 3 days; Pune hospitals see rise in patients

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Days ahead of the scheduled second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Centre Friday held a meeting with states on the rollout, where it communicated that registrations will begin in three ways for those above the age of 50 and those above the age of 45 with associated co-morbidities. It said private hospitals may be allowed to charge a user fee of up to Rs 100 from each beneficiary towards infrastructure costs. The second phase of the drive is scheduled to begin March 1.

Meanwhile, for the last three days, the national capital has been reporting over 200 cases of Covid-19 in a day, a rise from the cases reported over the past month. On Friday, the city saw 256 new cases and one death, taking the total number of cases in Delhi so far to 6,38,849. The death toll has been recorded at 10,906. On Thursday the city saw 220 cases, while there were 200 cases detected on Wednesday.

In other news, several Pune hospitals have been reporting a two-fold increase in incoming infected patients and are now facing pressure to reallocate their bed strength to cater to the rush. Barely a month ago, several hospitals had closed some of their Covid wards as cases were on the decline.

India recorded 16,488 new Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths on Friday. Maharashtra accounted for 8,333 or more than half of the new Covid cases detected. Kerala reported 3,671 cases while Punjab, with 622 cases, contributed the third highest number of cases in the country. Active cases rose further to 1.56 lakh.