scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Top news
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Recovery rate at 74.90%, more than 3.5 crore samples tested

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: According to the Home Ministry, the country's recovery rate now stands at 74.90 per cent, with 22,80,566 people being recuperated.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 24, 2020 1:59:02 am
A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prepares food in Hyderabad (AP)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India’s coronavirus case tally crossed the 30 lakh-mark and settled at 30,44,940 on Saturday, 16 days after crossing the 20 lakh-mark. With 912 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll stood at 56,706. According to the Home Ministry, the country’s recovery rate now stands at 74.90 per cent, with 22,80,566 people having recuperated. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,52,92,220 samples have been tested up to August 22, with 8,01,147 samples tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 1,450 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in August, taking the infection tally to over 1.61 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,300. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Metro train services should be resumed in a phased manner as the situation was improving in the city, and hoped the Centre would soon take a decision on it.

On the other hand, the number of novel coronavirus infections in the world crossed the 23 million-mark and spiked up to 23,256,567, with the US reporting the highest number of infections (5,678,249). The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 805,765, with the US reporting the highest number of deaths in the world.

Live Blog

India's COVID tally crosses 30 lakh-mark, death toll nears 57,000; Global infections cross 23 million. Follow this space for LIVE updates

01:59 (IST)24 Aug 2020
Mumbai woman suffers miscarriage due to Covid, says study

A first trimester miscarriage in a Mumbai resident is being linked to the SARS-CoV-2 virus after tests found the infection had travelled into the umbilical cord, placenta and possibly caused inflammation in the foetus.

“To our knowledge, this is the first case demonstrating persistence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a tissue weeks after clearance in the throat swabs... the virus not just survived in the tissue but is replicative in the placental cells,” stated a research paper submitted last week by the National Institute of Research in Reproductive Health (NIRRH) – a research arm of the Indian Council of Medical Research – in collaboration with ESIS (Employees’ State Insurance Scheme) hospital at Kandivali. Read More

01:50 (IST)24 Aug 2020
Activist writes to Chandigarh Administrator, says matter of concern if healthcare workers are experiencing PPE fatigue, demands report

Ajay Jagga, an activist wrote to UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore Sunday after he came across a message, purpotedly from team Infection control of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), stating that they were observing PPE fatigue among health care workers. Read More

Migrant laborers returning to the city for work undergo COVID-19 test in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, August 18. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that if everything goes well, India would get a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this year, PTI reported. Three COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including two indigenous ones, are at different phases of development in India. The phase-one human clinical trials of the two indigenous coronavirus vaccine candidates have been completed and the trials are now in phase-two, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava had said recently.

Read | ‘Haven’t met family in 2 months. Talk to grandchild on video call’: K K Shailaja

China has authorised emergency usage of COVID-19 vaccines developed by some select domestic companies, news agency PTI quoted a Chinese health as saying. An emergency use authorisation, which is based on Chinese vaccine management law, allows unapproved vaccine candidates to be used among people who are at high risk of getting infected.

COVID-19 vaccine tracker

"We've drawn up a series of plan packages, including medical consent forms, side-effects monitoring plans, rescuing plans, compensation plans, to make sure that the emergency use is well regulated and monitored," Zheng Zhongwei, head of China's coronavirus vaccine development task force, told state-run CCTV on Saturday.

Don’t miss from Explained | US FDA official says will resign if unsafe shot is pushed through

Meanwhile, many Mumbaikars on Sunday bid adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing idols in artificial ponds in absence of access to the sea in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. With fanfare missing due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was a quiet send-off to Lord Ganesh.

More from Explained: Lung damage, clotting signs in postmortem of Covid-19 cases

A toddler was among the four coronavirus patients who died in Chandigarh, taking the toll to 37 while 142 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,918 on Sunday, a health department bulletin said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.