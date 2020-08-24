Coronavirus India Live Updates: Recovery rate at 74.90%, more than 3.5 crore samples tested

A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prepares food in Hyderabad (AP)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India’s coronavirus case tally crossed the 30 lakh-mark and settled at 30,44,940 on Saturday, 16 days after crossing the 20 lakh-mark. With 912 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll stood at 56,706. According to the Home Ministry, the country’s recovery rate now stands at 74.90 per cent, with 22,80,566 people having recuperated. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,52,92,220 samples have been tested up to August 22, with 8,01,147 samples tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 1,450 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in August, taking the infection tally to over 1.61 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,300. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Metro train services should be resumed in a phased manner as the situation was improving in the city, and hoped the Centre would soon take a decision on it.

On the other hand, the number of novel coronavirus infections in the world crossed the 23 million-mark and spiked up to 23,256,567, with the US reporting the highest number of infections (5,678,249). The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 805,765, with the US reporting the highest number of deaths in the world.