Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,915 deaths

At least 353 people died of Covid-19 since Wednesday, taking the overall toll to 14,501, out of which over 2,263 deaths were reported in the last seven days.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Friday, taking the country’s total caseload to over 2.14 crore. Out of these, over 36 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.76 crore people have recovered. With 3,915 new deaths, the toll now stands at over 2.34 lakh.

As the country reported a record 4.12 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation at a meeting attended by senior ministers, where he was given a detailed picture on the Covid pandemic in various states and districts.

With India recording unprecedented numbers in the second wave, several states have extended lockdowns and restrictions. Kerala has announcing a 9 -day lockdown starting May 8, and Madhya Pradesh has extending its curfew till May 15. Rajasthan too, announced a strict lockdown from May 10 to May 24. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a decision on enforcing a lockdown in the state will be taken in another two or three days.

Several Rajdhanis, Shatabdis, and Vande Bharat Express trains from Delhi have been cancelled till further notice due to “increase in Covid cases and poor occupancy”, Railways authorities said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka joined a list of countries suspending arrivals from India with immediate effect due to the record rise in Covid-19 cases. The UK, the UAE, Australia and Singapore have already banned travellers from India as well as other South Asian countries.