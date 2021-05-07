Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,915 deaths

scorecardresearch
Friday, May 07, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: May 7, 2021 9:52:25 am
At least 353 people died of Covid-19 since Wednesday, taking the overall toll to 14,501, out of which over 2,263 deaths were reported in the last seven days.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Friday, taking the country’s total caseload to over 2.14 crore. Out of these, over 36 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.76 crore people have recovered. With 3,915 new deaths, the toll now stands at over 2.34 lakh.

As the country reported a record 4.12 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation at a meeting attended by senior ministers, where he was given a detailed picture on the Covid pandemic in various states and districts.

With India recording unprecedented numbers in the second wave, several states have extended lockdowns and restrictions. Kerala has announcing a 9 -day lockdown starting May 8, and Madhya Pradesh has extending its curfew till May 15. Rajasthan too, announced a strict lockdown from May 10 to May 24. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a decision on enforcing a lockdown in the state will be taken in another two or three days.

Several Rajdhanis, Shatabdis, and Vande Bharat Express trains from Delhi have been cancelled till further notice due to “increase in Covid cases and poor occupancy”, Railways authorities said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka joined a list of countries suspending arrivals from India with immediate effect due to the record rise in Covid-19 cases. The UK, the UAE, Australia and Singapore have already banned travellers from India as well as other South Asian countries.

Delhi| Black fungus cases in Covid-19 patients being seen again

Doctors in Delhi are witnessing a rise in cases of Covid-19 triggered Mucormycisis in patients again.

Black Fungus, or Mucormycosis (previously called zygomycosis) is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment. Mucormycosis mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness. The disease can be fatal.

Symptoms of the disease are face numbness, nose obstructions on one side, swelling in eyes, or pain.

Bihar| Army sending over 300 medical staff for Patna Covid facility

The Army is rushing more than 300 medical personnel including super specialists, medical officers, nursing officers and paramedical staff on emergency basis to work at ESI Hospital Patna from units located in northern, western and eastern parts of the country, as part of armed forces assistance to civilian authorities during the pandemic.

A senior Army officer said the medical staff were being sent on the request of the Bihar government, which had sought resources for the ESI Hospital in Patna, where a 500-bed facility for Covid patients is reportedly being set up with the help of the DRDO. The orders for this movement of medical staff were issued on May 5. (With Man Aman Singh Chhina)

India recorded 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Friday, taking the country's total caseload to over 2.14 crore. Out of these, over 36 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.76 crore people have recovered. With 3,915 new deaths, the toll now stands at over 2.34 lakh.

Big rise in cremations cast doubt on Amritsar’s official count

Amritsar district has recorded 283 Covid-19 deaths in the month of April, if the Punjab Health Department is to be believed.

While this official figure includes both rural and urban areas of the district, the two main crematoriums in Amritsar city have seen an alarming rise in cremations in April which points to a much higher death rate.

Those incharge of affairs at Shivpuri cremation ground near Durgiana Temple and cremation ground Shahidan near Gurudwara Baba Deep Singh in the city say that the total cremations have been over 1,000 in April.

District Muzaffarnagar: Here, nurses are doctors, ward boys are nurses, families are ward boys

At 10.45 in the morning, next to the gate with an iron grill, an ambulance is parked with its door open. Inside, the Covid patient is lying on his back, an oxygen mask on his face. Next to him is his wife, her hand clasping his. For five minutes, there is silence, then shouts outside. “Where will we take him?” asks a family member angrily. “What can we do if there is no space,” a nurse responds. She turns to the patient’s wife: “Just don’t let him fall asleep.”

It’s a replay of familiar scenes outside Covid isolation wards across the country since early April when the second wave started wreaking havoc. But then, this is the district hospital of Muzaffarnagar, in Uttar Pradesh, a state which has the fourth highest active caseload in the country with over 2.6 lakh cases.

UP has recorded more than 7.82 lakh infections since April 1, which is 55 per cent of the state’s entire caseload. And, nearly 40 per cent of its death toll of 14,151 has been recorded after April 1, with high caseloads in smaller towns like Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Moradabad and Meerut.

