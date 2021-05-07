Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,915 deaths

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Friday, taking the country’s total caseload to over 2.14 crore. Out of these, over 36 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.76 crore people have recovered. With 3,915 new deaths, the toll now stands at over 2.34 lakh.
As the country reported a record 4.12 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation at a meeting attended by senior ministers, where he was given a detailed picture on the Covid pandemic in various states and districts.
With India recording unprecedented numbers in the second wave, several states have extended lockdowns and restrictions. Kerala has announcing a 9 -day lockdown starting May 8, and Madhya Pradesh has extending its curfew till May 15. Rajasthan too, announced a strict lockdown from May 10 to May 24. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a decision on enforcing a lockdown in the state will be taken in another two or three days.
Several Rajdhanis, Shatabdis, and Vande Bharat Express trains from Delhi have been cancelled till further notice due to “increase in Covid cases and poor occupancy”, Railways authorities said on Thursday.
On Thursday, Sri Lanka joined a list of countries suspending arrivals from India with immediate effect due to the record rise in Covid-19 cases. The UK, the UAE, Australia and Singapore have already banned travellers from India as well as other South Asian countries.
Doctors in Delhi are witnessing a rise in cases of Covid-19 triggered Mucormycisis in patients again.
Black Fungus, or Mucormycosis (previously called zygomycosis) is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment. Mucormycosis mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness. The disease can be fatal.
Symptoms of the disease are face numbness, nose obstructions on one side, swelling in eyes, or pain.
The Army is rushing more than 300 medical personnel including super specialists, medical officers, nursing officers and paramedical staff on emergency basis to work at ESI Hospital Patna from units located in northern, western and eastern parts of the country, as part of armed forces assistance to civilian authorities during the pandemic.
A senior Army officer said the medical staff were being sent on the request of the Bihar government, which had sought resources for the ESI Hospital in Patna, where a 500-bed facility for Covid patients is reportedly being set up with the help of the DRDO. The orders for this movement of medical staff were issued on May 5. (With Man Aman Singh Chhina)
