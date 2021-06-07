Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi records 231 new cases, lowest since March 2; positivity rate at 0.36%

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi on Monday recorded 231 Covid-19 cases, lowest since March 2, and 36 deaths. With this, the daily positivity rate in the national capital has dropped to as low as 0.36%. According to the government health bulletin, 876 people were also discharged after recovery.
Covid lockdown in Uttarakhand has been extended for another week with some relaxations. The curfew will remain in force till 6 am on June 15, Chief Secretary Om Prakash had said in an order on Sunday. Shops dealing in essential commodities are allowed to operate from 8 am to 12 pm. PDS outlets will also open daily from 8 am-12 pm whereas groceries and stationery shops will open from 8 am-1 pm on June 9 and 14.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to nation announced that the Centre will be responsible for the procurement of Covid vaccines and distribution to the states free of cost. All those above 18 years of age will get free doses of vaccines, while, those who want to pay, can also get it at private centres.
India reported 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases and 2,427 deaths on Monday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Part of it has to do with low testing on Sunday. Only 15.87 lakh samples were tested on Sunday, compared to an average of more than 20 lakh in the last week. The total number of coronavirus cases has now reached 2,89,09,975 while the death toll rose to 3,49,186. There are 14,01,609 active cases in the country while as many as 2,71,59,180 people have recovered from the disease. The ministry said a total of 23,27,86,482 people have been vaccinated so far.
Today’s Covid numbers: Delhi (231 cases), Mumbai (728 cases), Bengaluru (1992 cases), Kolkata (610 cases), Chennai (1530 cases)
"A lot of rumours were spread against vaccination," said Modi, while warning against such fake news.
"Private hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 150 over and above the base price of each dose of any vaccine. State governments will monitor this," Modi said.
"From June 21, Central government will give vaccines to the states free of cost to immunise 18 to 44 years," says PM Modi.
"Starting from January 16 this year till the end of April, India's vaccination program ran mainly under the supervision of the central government. The country was moving ahead on the path of providing free vaccine to all. The citizens of the country, following the discipline, were getting the vaccine when it was their turn," said PM Modi.
"Just imagine if health workers and frontline workers were not vaccinated before the second wave of Covid-19 in India, how could they have helped in treatment of the people affected by the virus. It's only because they were immunised that they could help save lives during the severe second wave of Covid," PM Modi says.
"Today, seven companies are producing vaccines in our country. Three more vaccines are at an advanced stage of trial. We have expedited the process of import of vaccines from other countries. Research is on to produce a nasal vaccine," says Modi.
"We build vaccine task force at a time when the country had only a few thousand Covid cases," said PM Modi
"We have already administered 23 crore doses of Covid vaccines," said Modi
"When we came to power in 2014, the vaccine coverage inIndia stood at 60%. Introducing Mission Indradhanush, we were able to speed up vaccination drives and increasse the vaccine coverage to 90% in just 4-5 years," said PM Modi.
"If you refer to history, you'll see India had wait long before it could get vaccines from foreign countries. India coul not get hold of vaccines even when the foreign countries were done with the vaccination drive," said PM Modi
Covid protocols are the main weapon to fight coronavirus, says PM Modi
The West Bengal government has decided to cancel Class X and Class XII state board examinations this year in view of the Covid-19 crisis. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the decision not to hold Madhyamik (Class X) and Higher Secondary (Class XII) exams was taken after receiving feedback on the matter from parents, students and general public.
“We have received over 34,000 emails in such a short span of time. Out of the total feedback received, 79 per cent were against holding Madhyamik exams and 83 per cent said Higher Secondary exams should be cancelled this year. The expert committee has also opined that exams should not be held in this pandemicsituation. Therefore, we have decided not to hold the state board exams this year,” said Banerjee during a review meeting at the state secretariat. Read more
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav got himself vaccinated against COVID-19 at a private hospital in Lucknow on Monday, the party said.
It would not be wrong to say the pandemic has altered our way of living, making ‘work from home‘ module the new normal. But while staying at home is considered safe, many people have still not been spared of the wrath of the virus, which not only affected physical health but also mental well-being. Amid all this, people continued to meet their targets and attend work meetings. Many employers came to their rescue and lent a helping hand by offering various beneficiary initiatives and policies that directly concern their overall well-being. Read the full report here.
Hearing a suo motu case recently, the Supreme Court asked the government to “wake up and smell the coffee”, stressing a ‘digital divide’ causing unequal access to Covid-19 vaccines in India. The CoWin portal, which was opened for registration for the 18-44 age group on May 1, has come under the scanner for its potential to exclude those on the other side of the digital divide given that registration is mandatory. How wide is the digital divide? Read our explainer to know more.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to stop spread of misinformation on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and attack on doctors who have been on the forefront of India’s fight against the pandemic.
Saying that the fraternity has lost over 1,400 doctors to the virus, the IMA said that it was “anguished to see continuous attempts by certain people to propagate disbelief and misinformation in relation to vaccines”. More details here.
A recent genomic study held in Bengaluru has revealed that the B.1.617.2 strain of the coronavirus, now classified as ‘Delta variant’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO), was found among the majority of Covid-19 patients in the Karnataka capital.
As per the results of the genomic surveillance study, which was submitted to Karnataka Covid-19 ministerial taskforce chief and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, over 93 per cent of the samples collected from symptomatic patients confirmed the presence of the Delta variant.
“This is a genuine cause of worry. While we were aware the second wave had to do ith new variants, this comes as tangible proof that majority affected are harbouring new variants,” Dr Vishal Rao, Dean, Centre of Academic Research, HCG Cancer Hospital, who was part of the study told Indianexpress.com.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has developed three types of ventilators, and has come forward to transfer the technology to industry for clinical usage as the country battles the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
A low-cost and portable critical care ventilator, ‘PRANA’ (Programmable Respiratory Assistance for the Needy Aid) is based on the automated compression of an AMBU (Artificial Manual Breathing unit) bag.
The system has a sophisticated control system that includes airway pressure sensor, flow sensor, oxygen sensor, servo actuator as well as expiration and PEEP (Positive End Expiratory Pressure) control valves, according to an interest exploration note posted on the website of Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.