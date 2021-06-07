Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi records 231 new cases, lowest since March 2; positivity rate at 0.36%

Coronavirus India Live Updates: A beneficiary being vaccinated at the NMMC hospital in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi on Monday recorded 231 Covid-19 cases, lowest since March 2, and 36 deaths. With this, the daily positivity rate in the national capital has dropped to as low as 0.36%. According to the government health bulletin, 876 people were also discharged after recovery.

Covid lockdown in Uttarakhand has been extended for another week with some relaxations. The curfew will remain in force till 6 am on June 15, Chief Secretary Om Prakash had said in an order on Sunday. Shops dealing in essential commodities are allowed to operate from 8 am to 12 pm. PDS outlets will also open daily from 8 am-12 pm whereas groceries and stationery shops will open from 8 am-1 pm on June 9 and 14.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to nation announced that the Centre will be responsible for the procurement of Covid vaccines and distribution to the states free of cost. All those above 18 years of age will get free doses of vaccines, while, those who want to pay, can also get it at private centres.

India reported 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases and 2,427 deaths on Monday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Part of it has to do with low testing on Sunday. Only 15.87 lakh samples were tested on Sunday, compared to an average of more than 20 lakh in the last week. The total number of coronavirus cases has now reached 2,89,09,975 while the death toll rose to 3,49,186. There are 14,01,609 active cases in the country while as many as 2,71,59,180 people have recovered from the disease. The ministry said a total of 23,27,86,482 people have been vaccinated so far.