Monday, June 07, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi records 231 new cases, lowest since March 2; positivity rate at 0.36%

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases and Lockdown in India Live News Updates: Today’s Covid numbers –– Delhi (231 cases), Mumbai (728 cases), Bengaluru (1992 cases), Kolkata (610 cases), Chennai (1530 cases)

Updated: June 7, 2021 8:30:43 pm
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi on Monday recorded 231 Covid-19 cases, lowest since March 2, and 36 deaths. With this, the daily positivity rate in the national capital has dropped to as low as 0.36%. According to the government health bulletin, 876 people were also discharged after recovery.

Covid lockdown in Uttarakhand has been extended for another week with some relaxations. The curfew will remain in force till 6 am on June 15, Chief Secretary Om Prakash had said in an order on Sunday. Shops dealing in essential commodities are allowed to operate from 8 am to 12 pm. PDS outlets will also open daily from 8 am-12 pm whereas groceries and stationery shops will open from 8 am-1 pm on June 9 and 14.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to nation announced that the Centre will be responsible for the procurement of Covid vaccines and distribution to the states free of cost. All those above 18 years of age will get free doses of vaccines, while, those who want to pay, can also get it at private centres.

India reported 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases and 2,427 deaths on Monday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Part of it has to do with low testing on Sunday. Only 15.87 lakh samples were tested on Sunday, compared to an average of more than 20 lakh in the last week. The total number of coronavirus cases has now reached 2,89,09,975 while the death toll rose to 3,49,186. There are 14,01,609 active cases in the country while as many as 2,71,59,180 people have recovered from the disease. The ministry said a total of 23,27,86,482 people have been vaccinated so far.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports just above 1 lakh new cases, 2,427 deaths; PM Narendra Modi to address the nation today; Union govt considering centralised procurement of Covid-19 vaccines; many states ease lockdown curbs. Follow this space for the latest updates.

20:30 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Here are today's Covid numbers from major cities across India

Today’s Covid numbers: Delhi (231 cases), Mumbai (728 cases), Bengaluru (1992 cases), Kolkata (610 cases), Chennai (1530 cases)

19:06 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Delhi records 231 new cases, lowest since March 2; positivity rate at 0.36%

Delhi on Monday recorded 231 Covid-19 cases, lowest since March 2, and 36 deaths. With this, the daily positivity rate in the national capital has dropped to as low as 0.36%. According to the government health bulletin, 876 people were also discharged after recovery.

17:32 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Modi warns against rumours over vaccination

"A lot of rumours were spread against vaccination," said Modi, while warning against such fake news.

17:29 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Pvt hospitals can charge maximum of Rs 150 service charge per dose over its base price: Modi

"Private hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 150 over and above the base price of each dose of any vaccine. State governments will monitor this," Modi said.

17:25 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Central govt will give free vaccines to states to immunise 18 to 44 years: PM Modi

"From June 21, Central government will give vaccines to the states free of cost to immunise 18 to 44 years,"  says PM Modi.

17:23 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Country was moving ahead on the path of providing free vaccine to all: PM Modi

"Starting from January 16 this year till the end of April, India's vaccination program ran mainly under the supervision of the central government. The country was moving ahead on the path of providing free vaccine to all. The citizens of the country, following the discipline, were getting the vaccine when it was their turn," said PM Modi.

17:21 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Health workers could save lives during 2nd wave only because they themselves were vaccinated: PM Modi

"Just imagine if health workers and frontline workers were not vaccinated before the second wave of Covid-19 in India, how could they have helped in treatment of the people affected by the virus. It's only because they were immunised that they could help save lives during the severe second wave of Covid," PM Modi says.

17:14 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Today, seven companies are producing vaccines in India: PM Modi

"Today, seven companies are producing vaccines in our country. Three more vaccines are at an advanced stage of trial. We have expedited the process of import of vaccines from other countries. Research is on to produce a nasal vaccine," says Modi.

17:12 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Vaccine task force formed when country had only few thousand Covid cases: Modi

"We build vaccine task force at a time when the country had only a few thousand Covid cases," said PM Modi

17:11 (IST)07 Jun 2021
23 crore doses of Covid vaccine already administered: Modi

"We have already administered 23 crore doses of Covid vaccines," said Modi

17:10 (IST)07 Jun 2021
We increased vaccine coverage by 30% in 4-5 years: Modi

"When we came to power in 2014, the vaccine coverage inIndia stood at 60%. Introducing Mission Indradhanush, we were able to speed up vaccination drives and increasse the vaccine coverage to 90% in just 4-5 years," said PM Modi.

17:08 (IST)07 Jun 2021
India had wait long before it could get vaccines from foreign countries: Modi

"If you refer to history, you'll see India had wait long before it could get vaccines from foreign countries. India coul not get hold of vaccines even when the foreign countries were done with the vaccination drive," said PM Modi

17:05 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Covid protocols are the main weapon to fight coronavirus: PM Modi

Covid protocols are the main weapon to fight coronavirus, says PM Modi

16:50 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Bengal govt cancels state board exams for classes X and XII in view of Covid crisis

The West Bengal government has decided to cancel Class X and Class XII state board examinations this year in view of the Covid-19 crisis. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the decision not to hold Madhyamik (Class X) and Higher Secondary (Class XII) exams was taken after receiving feedback on the matter from parents, students and general public.

“We have received over 34,000 emails in such a short span of time. Out of the total feedback received, 79 per cent were against holding Madhyamik exams and 83 per cent said Higher Secondary exams should be cancelled this year. The expert committee has also opined that exams should not be held in this pandemicsituation. Therefore, we have decided not to hold the state board exams this year,” said Banerjee during a review meeting at the state secretariat. Read more

16:00 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav gets Covid jab

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav got himself vaccinated against COVID-19 at a private hospital in Lucknow on Monday, the party said.

15:58 (IST)07 Jun 2021
How companies are helping employees amid pandemic

It would not be wrong to say the pandemic has altered our way of living, making ‘work from home‘ module the new normal. But while staying at home is considered safe, many people have still not been spared of the wrath of the virus, which not only affected physical health but also mental well-being. Amid all this, people continued to meet their targets and attend work meetings. Many employers came to their rescue and lent a helping hand by offering various beneficiary initiatives and policies that directly concern their overall well-being. Read the full report here.

15:29 (IST)07 Jun 2021
How digital divide impacts young India’s Covid-19 vaccination chances

Hearing a suo motu case recently, the Supreme Court asked the government to “wake up and smell the coffee”, stressing a ‘digital divide’ causing unequal access to Covid-19 vaccines in India. The CoWin portal, which was opened for registration for the 18-44 age group on May 1, has come under the scanner for its potential to exclude those on the other side of the digital divide given that registration is mandatory. How wide is the digital divide? Read our explainer to know more.

15:17 (IST)07 Jun 2021
IMA seeks PM Modi’s intervention to stop assault on doctors

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to stop spread of misinformation on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and attack on doctors who have been on the forefront of India’s fight against the pandemic.

Saying that the fraternity has lost over 1,400 doctors to the virus, the IMA said that it was “anguished to see continuous attempts by certain people to propagate disbelief and misinformation in relation to vaccines”. More details here.

14:52 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Delta variant found in majority of Covid-19 samples in Bengaluru

A recent genomic study held in Bengaluru has revealed that the B.1.617.2 strain of the coronavirus, now classified as ‘Delta variant’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO), was found among the majority of Covid-19 patients in the Karnataka capital.

As per the results of the genomic surveillance study, which was submitted to Karnataka Covid-19 ministerial taskforce chief and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, over 93 per cent of the samples collected from symptomatic patients confirmed the presence of the Delta variant.

“This is a genuine cause of worry. While we were aware the second wave had to do ith new variants, this comes as tangible proof that majority affected are harbouring new variants,” Dr Vishal Rao, Dean, Centre of Academic Research, HCG Cancer Hospital, who was part of the study told Indianexpress.com.

14:47 (IST)07 Jun 2021
ISRO develops 3 types of ventilators to battle Covid-19

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has developed three types of ventilators, and has come forward to transfer the technology to industry for clinical usage as the country battles the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

A low-cost and portable critical care ventilator, ‘PRANA’ (Programmable Respiratory Assistance for the Needy Aid) is based on the automated compression of an AMBU (Artificial Manual Breathing unit) bag.

The system has a sophisticated control system that includes airway pressure sensor, flow sensor, oxygen sensor, servo actuator as well as expiration and PEEP (Positive End Expiratory Pressure) control valves, according to an interest exploration note posted on the website of Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The Union government is considering reverting to centralised procurement after more and more states asked the Centre to step in as they drew a blank in global tenders to purchase Covid-19 vaccines. On May 1, the Centre expanded vaccine coverage to the 18-44 age group, opened the market, introduced differential pricing and public-private split in supplies. “If all states want the Union government to centrally procure, we will discuss it. We are willing to consider such a request,” a top government source told The Indian Express Sunday.

Meanwhile, amid the rapidly improving coronavirus situation, the 7-day average of death numbers has come down below 3,000 for the first time in six weeks. The average death count has been showing a steady decline after reaching a peak of nearly 4,200 on May 21. On Saturday, this average came down to 2,970. There is usually a two-to-three-week lag between the trajectory of new cases and deaths. The daily case count had peaked on May 6 at 4.14 lakh, after which the numbers have been coming down steadily.

Lockdown restrictions have been eased further in Delhi, where markets will open on an odd-even basis from today. Private offices are also reopening and the Delhi Metro will resume operations with 50 per cent capacity. And bus services are set to resume in Mumbai.

As Covid numbers continued to remain at elevated levels in the fortnight ended May 21 and the dependence upon cash rose amid the uncertainty surrounding medical emergency and for general household expenditure, currency with public rose to a new high of Rs 28,62,466 crore.

According to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, currency with public rose by Rs 23,145 crore in the fortnight ended May 21. In the two-month period between March 27 and May 21, as cases rose and stayed at elevated levels, cash holdings with public jumped over Rs 1 lakh crore. As on March 26, 2021, currency with public amounted to Rs 27,57,750 crore.

May witnessed spike in cash holdings as fresh cases and mortality jumped to record highs.

