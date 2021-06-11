Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 91,702 new cases, 3,403 deaths in last 24 hours

People wait for observation after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine dose at a camp in Greater Noida. (PTI)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: In the last 24 hours, India reported 91,702 new coronavirus cases, with which the overall caseload rose to over 2.9 crore. The death toll surged to more than 3.7 lakh after 3,403 Covid-related deaths were recorded on Thursday. Tamil Nadu remains the highest contributor with 16,813 cases. Active cases have dropped further to 11.21 lakh

A significant percentage of the vaccinations carried out in major cities across the country were administered on employees of large corporates — mostly in the service sector but some from manufacturing as well — and their families, official data analysed by The Indian Express show. Between April 7, when the government allowed corporates to vaccinate at workplaces, and Wednesday, a total 69,170 shots had been administered at the campuses of software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at several cities across India.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that his country had contributed “more than any nation” to the global vaccine-sharing effort ‘COVAX’. “We’ve supported (vaccine) manufacturing efforts abroad through our partnerships with Japan, India and Australia, together known as the Quad,” he said in a recent press briefing.

The Health Ministry on Thursday said its advisory to states to obtain permission before sharing eVIN data on vaccine stocks and temperature of storage is to prevent any misuse of this information by various agencies for commercial purposes. The ministry, however, said that the data on Covid-19 vaccine stocks, their consumption, and balance is reflected on the CoWin platform, and it is also regularly shared by the Health Ministry through weekly press conferences and daily media releases.