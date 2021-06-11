Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 91,702 new cases, 3,403 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus India Live Updates: In the last 24 hours, India reported 91,702 new coronavirus cases, with which the overall caseload rose to over 2.9 crore. The death toll surged to more than 3.7 lakh after 3,403 Covid-related deaths were recorded on Thursday. Tamil Nadu remains the highest contributor with 16,813 cases. Active cases have dropped further to 11.21 lakh
A significant percentage of the vaccinations carried out in major cities across the country were administered on employees of large corporates — mostly in the service sector but some from manufacturing as well — and their families, official data analysed by The Indian Express show. Between April 7, when the government allowed corporates to vaccinate at workplaces, and Wednesday, a total 69,170 shots had been administered at the campuses of software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at several cities across India.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that his country had contributed “more than any nation” to the global vaccine-sharing effort ‘COVAX’. “We’ve supported (vaccine) manufacturing efforts abroad through our partnerships with Japan, India and Australia, together known as the Quad,” he said in a recent press briefing.
The Health Ministry on Thursday said its advisory to states to obtain permission before sharing eVIN data on vaccine stocks and temperature of storage is to prevent any misuse of this information by various agencies for commercial purposes. The ministry, however, said that the data on Covid-19 vaccine stocks, their consumption, and balance is reflected on the CoWin platform, and it is also regularly shared by the Health Ministry through weekly press conferences and daily media releases.
The West Bengal government on Thursday directed officials to follow vaccination guidelines issued by the Central government with regards to students going abroad for study and sportspersons participating in the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
The Central government had on June 7 decided to reduce the second Covishield dose gap for students, sportspersons and professionals travelling abroad to four weeks from eight weeks.
The state issued a notification a day after the Association of Health Service Doctors wrote to the principal secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department to implement the Central government’s standard operating procedure (SoP). Read the full report here.
Outside Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No. 2 in Delhi’s post East of Kailash, among those waiting in a line on Thursday is Pooja, a student of the school. The 16-year-old has been here for one-and-a-half hours, having arrived at 7.30 am with her pink school backpack — this time to carry home rations promised by the Delhi government.
“Both my parents restarted work just a few days ago, so I am here. I came yesterday also but the rations finished after 15 people had received them. I reached early today, hoping to get a token. I called my class teacher too to ask if she knew when the supply would come, but she said she didn’t know,” Pooja said.
Under the drive that started June 5, the Delhi government is giving 4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice to people not covered by the PDS as a one-time benefit, with schools set up as distribution centres. The government estimated two lakh people would avail of the scheme initially, with the numbers going up to 20 lakh “as per demand and need assessment”. Read the full report here.