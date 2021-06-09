scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 92,596 cases, 2,219 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases and Lockdown in India Live News Updates: The Ministry of Health placed an advance order Tuesday to secure 44 crore doses from the two vaccine manufacturers in the country.

Updated: June 9, 2021 10:09:52 am
BengaluruA medical worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 92,596 new cases of coronavirus infections and 2,219 deaths in the last 24 hours. With over 18,000 fresh cases, Tamil Nadu was once again the highest contributor to the country’s daily caseload. Kerala had over 15,000 cases while Maharashtra reported slightly less than 11,000. The overall caseload rose to 2.9 crore, while active cases dropped to 12.31 lakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to provide free vaccines to states for all citizens over 18 years from June 21 is likely to cost the exchequer an additional Rs 15,000 crore compared with the Budget allocation of Rs 35,000 crore.

“It is too early to give a correct estimate with multiple suppliers and different prices. But the rough estimate is total expenditure for vaccines for this year may be Rs 45,000-50,000 crore. In the Budget, we had provided Rs 35,000 crore, and of this, the government has paid out about Rs 5,000 crore,” a senior government official who did not wish to be named told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, a day after the Prime Minister announced that the Centre will directly procure 75 per cent of the total doses to vaccinate every adult in the country free of cost, the Ministry of Health placed an advance order Tuesday to secure 44 crore doses from the two vaccine manufacturers in the country.

 

Follow this space for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

10:09 (IST)09 Jun 2021
52 children among 203 new COVID patients in Mizoram

Mizoram on Wednesday reported 203 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 14,196, an official said. At least 3,214 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 6.31 per cent, he said.

Of the fresh cases, Aizawl district reported the highest 158 infections, followed by Lunglei district at 24 and Kolasib district at 11, he said. Fifty-two children were among the newly-infected people, the official said.

Four patients have travel history, while 150 patients were found to be COVID-positive during contact tracing and it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining 49 patients were infected, he said. (PTI)

10:07 (IST)09 Jun 2021
Out of danger zone, Bengaluru starts getting new Covid facilities now

While the daily death toll in Bengaluru fell to below 100 Tuesday, it’s now that the Karnataka government has started inaugurating facilities that were meant to have been ready to meet the second wave, that saw an average 225 die daily in the city in May amidst a shortage of resources.

On Monday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa re-inaugurated the 150-year-old Epidemic Diseases Hospital — a quarantine centre earlier — as a 24-bed ICU facility equipped with ventilators and an oxygen storage tank. He also inaugurated a 54-bed ICU facility and an oxygen generator at the 150-bed C V Raman General Hospital.

New ventilators were unveiled Tuesday for the 165-bed Lady Curzon and Bowring Hospital by Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwathnarayan. The state government also announced a Rs 1,500-crore plan to refurbish 149 taluk hospitals and 19 district hospitals with modern ICUs and ventilators. Read the full report here. 

10:05 (IST)09 Jun 2021
PMC to reach out to kin of civic staff who succumbed to Covid, offer them a job

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed all its department heads to reach out to the family members of employees who succumbed to the coronavirusinfection and offer a civic job for one member of the family. The PMC had roped in staff from all departments to implement containment measures across the city.

“Since the pandemic began, the PMC had engaged its staff in containment of Covid-19 in the city by deputing them at Covid hospitals, care centres and other places. A total of 71 civic staff have succumbed to Covid-19 so far. Most of them are from Class 3 and Class 4 category and it is necessary to provide financial support and a source of income to the affected families,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

The PMC has so far received 25 proposals to provide jobs for a member of the family of deceased staff. “There are many affected families who have not filed applications yet… thus, the department heads should directly reach out to the affected families and collect information while accepting their application for the job within the next 15 days,” she said. Read the full report here. 

09:31 (IST)09 Jun 2021
India records 92,596, 2,219 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 92,596 new cases of coronavirus infections and 2,219 deaths in the last 24 hours. With over 18,000 fresh cases, Tamil Nadu was once again the highest contributor to the country’s daily caseload. Kerala had over 15,000 cases while Maharashtra reported slightly less than 11,000.

At Plaza in Sector 17 of Chandigarh, Tuesday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

India’s revised Covid-19 vaccination policy: All you need to know

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will shift to centralised procurement of Covid-19 vaccines, after several states had faced difficulties in procuring and managing the funding of vaccines.

This marks a change from the previous policy from May 1, when the Centre had asked states to procure 25% of the doses from the open market to vaccinate the 18-44 year age group. Before that (January 16 to April 30), the Centre had procured and allocated vaccine doses to the states for free vaccination of three priority groups — healthcare workers, frontline workers, and persons above the age of 45.

Agra hospital shut down after owner’s video: ‘mock drill… cut oxygen supply’

The district administration on Tuesday ordered the sealing of Shri Paras Hospital, a prominent private hospital in Agra, following a purported video clip of its owner where he talks about how the hospital cut off oxygen supply to Covid-19 patients for five minutes as part of a “mock drill” to find out “who will die”. He says that 22 patients were “filtered out” during this “experiment” as they “turned blue”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh confirmed that the person in the video clip was the hospital owner, Dr Arinjay Jain. The incident is reported to have occurred on the morning of April 26, and the video was made on April 28.

While Jain talks about 22 patients who “turned blue”, Singh said four Covid-19 patients died on April 26 and three on April 27.

First time since March, single digit deaths reported in Mumbai

Mumbai on Tuesday reported seven deaths due to Covid-19, the lowest in the last two-and-a-half months since the city recorded seven deaths on March 20 at the onset of the second wave of the pandemic. With this, Mumbai breached the 15,000 mark in Covid-19 toll.

Tuesday’s toll is the first time when Mumbai reported deaths in single digit during the second wave. The city’s overall toll now stands at 15,006.

On Tuesday, 682 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai – daily case load is down from 900-1,000 cases a fortnight ago. While total number of active cases are over 15,000, the positivity rate has remained steady below 3 per cent since the last few days.

