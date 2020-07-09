scorecardresearch
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Seven-day lockdown in Bengal’s containment zone from today

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 9, 2020 1:51:21 am
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: As many as 22,752 cases of Covid-19 were reported in India in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall caseload to 7,42,717 on Wednesday. The death toll touched 20,642, with 482 deaths reported in a day, data from the Health Ministry showed. There are 2,64,944 active cases and around 61.53 per cent of patients have recovered so far.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 2,17,121 cases including 9,250 deaths. Bihar on Wednesday announced fresh lockdown in several regions, including the worst-hit Patna district from July 10 to July. Lockdown will also be imposed in containment zones in West Bengal for seven days from 5 pm Thursday.

As the number of diagnostic tests for novel Coronavirus is increasing in the country, so is the positivity rate. This means more number of people, from among those who are being tested, are found to be infected with the disease. The positivity rate had crossed 6 per cent mark for the first time on June 20, and has risen swiftly thereafter. At present, the positivity rate is around 7.09 per cent.

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 11.8 million people worldwide and killed over 5.4 lakh. The United States has the most number of infections–over three million–followed by Brazil (1.6 million), India (700,000) and Russia (600,000). Dr Michael Ryan, emergencies chief of the WHO, said the rise in cases was not due to widespread testing, but because the epidemic was “accelerating”.

A doctor gives physical therapy to a COVID- 19 positive patient at an isolation center in Mumbai (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

India Coronavirus numbers explained: Positivity rate on the rise, shows prevalence of disease

Positivity rate is a good indicator to assess the prevalence of the disease in the community. The rise in positivity rate means that the growth in the number of confirmed cases is outpacing the growth in the tests being conducted. And this is happening mainly because the criteria for testing is still restrictive in most states.

As scientists have been pointing out, the more the number of tests that are carried out, greater would be the chances of finding infected cases. However, people are not being randomly tested. Because of limited testing capacities, states are being selective in testing people.

For example, many states are testing only people who are showing signs of symptoms, or those who are higher risk of attaining the disease, like the primary or secondary contacts of an already infected person. Now, there is a much greater likelihood of these people testing positive, compared to other people. So if the total number of tests are rising, but still only symptomatic cases, or those at high risk, are being tested, the positivity rate would progressively rise.

Harvard, MIT sue US govt depts over new immigration rule for foreign students

A day after the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced international students could not be in the country for an online-only course load, MIT and Harvard filed a suit against ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, in the US District Court in Boston, Massachusetts.

“By threatening to force many F-1 students to withdraw from Harvard and MIT, Defendants have put both schools to an impossible choice: lose numerous students who bring immense benefits to the school or take steps to retain those students through in-person classes, even when those steps contradict each school’s judgment about how best to protect the health of the students, faculty, staff, and the entire university community.”

Under US laws such as the Administrative Procedure Act, the plaintiffs claimed, the directive was “arbitrary and capricious” with “virtually no reasoned decision making” and asked the court to hold the agency action as unlawful. It also stated that ICE provided no notice, opportunity for public comment, and no explanation.

