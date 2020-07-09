Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Seven-day lockdown in Bengal’s containment zone from today

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: As many as 22,752 cases of Covid-19 were reported in India in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall caseload to 7,42,717 on Wednesday. The death toll touched 20,642, with 482 deaths reported in a day, data from the Health Ministry showed. There are 2,64,944 active cases and around 61.53 per cent of patients have recovered so far.
Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 2,17,121 cases including 9,250 deaths. Bihar on Wednesday announced fresh lockdown in several regions, including the worst-hit Patna district from July 10 to July. Lockdown will also be imposed in containment zones in West Bengal for seven days from 5 pm Thursday.
As the number of diagnostic tests for novel Coronavirus is increasing in the country, so is the positivity rate. This means more number of people, from among those who are being tested, are found to be infected with the disease. The positivity rate had crossed 6 per cent mark for the first time on June 20, and has risen swiftly thereafter. At present, the positivity rate is around 7.09 per cent.
The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 11.8 million people worldwide and killed over 5.4 lakh. The United States has the most number of infections–over three million–followed by Brazil (1.6 million), India (700,000) and Russia (600,000). Dr Michael Ryan, emergencies chief of the WHO, said the rise in cases was not due to widespread testing, but because the epidemic was “accelerating”.