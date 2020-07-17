scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 16, 2020
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total cases now at 10 lakh, doubled in less than 3 weeks

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: It took less than three weeks for the cases to go from half a million cases to one million. In contrast, it had taken nearly four months for India to reach the first half a million cases.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2020 1:45:54 am
Covid 19 isolation centre at CWG village in New Delhi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 10-lakh, according to news agency PTI and private aggregator Covid19india.org, taking less than three weeks for the cases to go from half a million cases to one million. In contrast, it had taken nearly four months for India to reach the first half a million cases.

With the increase in cases, the Centre has told the three eastern states–Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam– that have imposed part or full lockdowns that while it is “not questioning” their decision, this period “must be utilised gainfully” by implementing a three-pronged strategy to contain the spread of the infection, The Indian Express has learnt.

While Karnataka has been the focus of attention for its rapid rise in number of Covid-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have all seen a sharp increase in their numbers this month. The total number of infections in each of these states has nearly doubled since the start of July. Maharashtra, however, continues to remain the worst affected state with 2,75,640 cases and 10,928 deaths.

Globally, over 13 million people have been infected with the virus and 5,86,174 have died, with the most number of cases (3,536,658) and deaths (137,897) reported from the United States. Britain, the United States and Canada have accused Russia of trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: Total number of cases cross 10 lakh, Centre asks 3 states to use lockdowns to focus on containment, monitoring

01:45 (IST)17 Jul 2020
BMC: Smart helmets screen people for fever in slums

For early detection of Covid-19 cases, the BMC has started using “smart helmets” to screen residents living in densely populated areas. Officials said two smart helmets have so far been used in slums of R North (Dahisar) and P North (Malad) wards.

The helmets can help in screening temperatures of around 200 people in a minute. On Thursday, BMC officials used it to screen 1,300 people at Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar, one of the most congested slums in Mumbai. Shiv Sena corporator from Dahisar, Abhishek Ghoslakar, said the helmet is effective since it can cover a large number of people in less time. "It is always challenging to screen people in slums. With the help of the helmet, officials can cover more people," he added. Read more here

States including West Bengal, Assam and Bihar have announced full or partial lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Recent studies suggest that those recovering from COVID-19 may have antibodies for only a few months, a signal that long-term immunity is difficult to achieve, but several scientists dispel the gloom and say it is too soon to determine if such individuals can contract the disease again.

Some special cells of the immune system may still offer protection against the disease, the scientists said as questions swirl on whether people who have recovered from COVID-19 can get it again — even those whose antibodies dwindle progressively as the days and weeks pass.

It is too soon to say whether people with lowered levels of novel coronavirus-blocking antibody levels (nAbs) after recovery are at risk of contracting the COVID-19 disease on re-exposure to the virus, Vineeta Bal, an immunologist from the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research in Pune, told PTI.

Coronavirus vaccine: The progress made so far by Moderna, Oxford University

In the hunt for a vaccine against Covid-19, encouraging news emerged about two candidates on Wednesday. The New England Journal of Medicine published an interim analysis describing an immune response generated in participants of phase I clinical trials for a candidate vaccine, developed by US-based biotech company Moderna. Meanwhile, ITV reported that there could be positive news, possibly by Thursday, on initial trials of another candidate vaccine, from the University of Oxford.

What are these two candidates?

Moderna was the first company to begin a human trial for a candidate vaccine against Covid-19. Called mRNA-1273, the vaccine went into phase I trials on March 16. The vaccine uses mRNA technology, which involves injecting genetic instructions to human cells for creating proteins to fight the virus. The details of the phase I trial come two weeks before Moderna begins phase III on July 27.

Oxford University has developed its candidate vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, in partnership with global biopharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca. It delivers a SARS-CoV-2 protein to induce an immune response. The vaccine has already gone into phase III trials, but the results of phase I are yet to be announced.

