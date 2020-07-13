scorecardresearch
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: As cases surge, several states plan strict lockdown

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: Several states reported their highest single-day spike on Sunday. Among them was Gujarat, where the tally rose by 879 to reach 41,897.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The country’s coronavirus infection tally rose to nearly 8.5 lakh on Sunday. India added a record 28,637 cases of coronavirus infection, pushing the country’s COVID-19 tally to 8,49,553, while the death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 people succumbing to the disease in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

Several states reported their highest single-day spike on Sunday. Among them was Gujarat, where the tally rose by 879 to reach 41,897. West Bengal’s COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000-mark with record 1,560 new cases reported from different parts of the state, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department. A new daily record of 1,933 cases pushed the coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh to 29,168 on Sunday.

Several state authorities are now getting ready to reimpose lockdown for varying periods in more cities, including in Bengaluru and Pune, while there appeared to be an improvement in the situation in the national capital.

India neared 8.5-lakh cases mark on Sunday. The death toll in the country stands at 22,674. Follow this space for more updates.

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to implement strict restrictions across the state on weekends to check the spread of coronavirus, joining Karnataka and Tamil Nadu which have been imposing Sunday lockdown.

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Bihar were among the states that have already announced area-wise lockdown for different durations.

Karnataka government has now announced a complete lockdown in Bengaluru for seven days from July 14.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami extended the curbs in Madurai and nearby regions including the Paravai Town Panchayat and several village panchayats till July 14.

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced a comprehensive lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from July 13-23. The state government had imposed similar curbs in areas around the state capital Mumbai.

However, there have been some positive developments in Delhi where the COVID-19 case count on Sunday remained below the 2,000-mark for the second consecutive day. And with the recovery rate improving to nearly 80 per cent, authorities have for now put on hold plans to use stadiums as makeshift coronavirus care facilities.

In the last 24 hours, the national capital has recorded 1,573 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,12,494 in the city, while the death toll mounted to 3,371 after 37 fatalities were reported.

