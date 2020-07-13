Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: As cases surge, several states plan strict lockdown

The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The country’s coronavirus infection tally rose to nearly 8.5 lakh on Sunday. India added a record 28,637 cases of coronavirus infection, pushing the country’s COVID-19 tally to 8,49,553, while the death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 people succumbing to the disease in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Several states reported their highest single-day spike on Sunday. Among them was Gujarat, where the tally rose by 879 to reach 41,897. West Bengal’s COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000-mark with record 1,560 new cases reported from different parts of the state, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department. A new daily record of 1,933 cases pushed the coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh to 29,168 on Sunday.

Several state authorities are now getting ready to reimpose lockdown for varying periods in more cities, including in Bengaluru and Pune, while there appeared to be an improvement in the situation in the national capital.