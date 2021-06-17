Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 67,208 new cases, 2,330 deaths

A woman receives a dose of the Covid vaccine at a centre in Kukshet Gaon Municipal School No 12 in Sarsole, Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 67,208 new coronavirus cases and 2,330 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s overall caseload rose to 2.97 crore, while the death toll surged to 3.81 lakh. Kerala remains the top contributor with 13,270 cases. The number of active cases dropped to 8.26 lakh, the lowest in 71 days.

With a state-appointed task force Wednesday warning of a potential third wave of the pandemic hitting Maharashtra in a month or two if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed senior doctors and officers to ensure medicines and health equipment were available across urban and rural areas.

Meanwhile, Kerala is set to gradually ease lockdown restrictions from today onwards following a decline in daily reported cases. However, a complete lockdown will continue in the state during the weekend. Shop selling essential good will remain open between 7 AM and 7 PM, while public transport will be permitted to partially operate.

In other news, several hospitals across Delhi have reported cases of multi inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) as a post-Covid complication over the last month, though city pediatricians emphasise that affected children have responded well to treatment. In Karnataka, scientists are studying genomic sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among children infected in the second wave in order to ascertain if infections are being caused by the existing variants of the virus or newer ones.