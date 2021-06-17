scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 67,208 new cases, 2,330 deaths

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases and Lockdown in India Live News Updates: Kerala is set to gradually ease lockdown restrictions from today onwards following a decline in daily reported cases.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 17, 2021 9:22:15 am
A woman receives a dose of the Covid vaccine at a centre in Kukshet Gaon Municipal School No 12 in Sarsole, Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 67,208 new coronavirus cases and 2,330 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s overall caseload rose to 2.97 crore, while the death toll surged to 3.81 lakh. Kerala remains the top contributor with 13,270 cases. The number of active cases dropped to 8.26 lakh, the lowest in 71 days.

With a state-appointed task force Wednesday warning of a potential third wave of the pandemic hitting Maharashtra in a month or two if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed senior doctors and officers to ensure medicines and health equipment were available across urban and rural areas.

Meanwhile, Kerala is set to gradually ease lockdown restrictions from today onwards following a decline in daily reported cases. However, a complete lockdown will continue in the state during the weekend. Shop selling essential good will remain open between 7 AM and 7 PM, while public transport will be permitted to partially operate.

In other news, several hospitals across Delhi have reported cases of multi inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) as a post-Covid complication over the last month, though city pediatricians emphasise that affected children have responded well to treatment. In Karnataka, scientists are studying genomic sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among children infected in the second wave in order to ascertain if infections are being caused by the existing variants of the virus or newer ones.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) India LIVE updates: ‘Delta plus’ variant may spark Maharashtra 3rd wave, says Health Dept

09:22 (IST)17 Jun 2021
Several Delhi hospitals report Covid complication in children: multi inflammatory syndrome

Over the last month, several hospitals across Delhi have reported cases of multi inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) as a post-Covid complication, though city pediatricians emphasise that affected children have responded well to treatment.

According to the Lancet, the factors that trigger the condition are not yet known but it is thought to be a rare immune overreaction that occurs approximately four to six weeks after a mild or asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. The symptoms include fever for three days, rash, eye infection and gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, stomach-ache and nausea. In very rare cases, the condition can lead to multi-organ failure. Read the full report here. 

09:21 (IST)17 Jun 2021
Scientists study gene variations in Covid-hit children in Karnataka

SCIENTISTS IN Karnataka are studying genomic sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among children infected in the second wave in order to ascertain if infections are being caused by the existing variants of the virus or newer ones.

A technical advisory committee advising the state government on the Covid-19crisis has tasked the nodal officer for genome sequencing in the state, Prof V Ravi, a former professor of virology, to study gene sequences in samples of children who tested positive for Covid. “Samples are now being collected and they need to be processed. We should have data and information in about 15 days,” he said.

“We have discussed the issue of infections among children and some additional work is required to study the genomic sequencing of viruses from samples of children,” said Prof M K Sudarshan, a public health expert and chairman of the state technical advisory committee. Read the full report here. 

09:15 (IST)17 Jun 2021
India reports 67,208 new cases, 2,330 deaths

India reported 67,208 new coronavirus cases and 2,330 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's overall caseload rose to 2.97 crore, while the death toll surged to 3.81 lakh. The number of active cases dropped to 8.26 lakh, the lowest in 71 days.

Dr Reddy’s in a statement Wednesday said that the soft launch of Sputnik V vaccine in India, which was initiated in Hyderabad, has been scaled up to many cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, among others. It added that registration on CoWIN was not open to public yet, but will be open at the time of commercial launch.

Meanwhile, drugs such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, favipiravir and antibiotics like doxycycline and azithromycin prescribed for adult Covid patients are not recommended for treating children, stated a government guideline issued on Wednesday. The guidelines by the Union Health Ministry said the decision has been taken since most of these drugs used in adults are have not been tested on children for prevention or treatment of Covid infection among them.

India recorded 62,224 new Covid-19 cases and 2,542 deaths on Tuesday. With this, the country's overall caseload rose to 2.96 crore, while the death toll surged to 3.62 lakh. Kerala is the top contributor, adding 12,246 new cases to the country's caseload. The number of fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours are 212 in Delhi, 830 in Mumbai, 1,611 in Bengaluru, 377 in Kolkata and 689 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the government said that its decision to increase the gap between two shots of Covishield from 4-6 weeks to 12-16 weeks lies in "fundamental scientific reason regarding behaviour of adenovector vaccines", according to the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

