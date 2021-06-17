Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 67,208 new cases, 2,330 deaths

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 67,208 new coronavirus cases and 2,330 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s overall caseload rose to 2.97 crore, while the death toll surged to 3.81 lakh. Kerala remains the top contributor with 13,270 cases. The number of active cases dropped to 8.26 lakh, the lowest in 71 days.
With a state-appointed task force Wednesday warning of a potential third wave of the pandemic hitting Maharashtra in a month or two if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed senior doctors and officers to ensure medicines and health equipment were available across urban and rural areas.
Meanwhile, Kerala is set to gradually ease lockdown restrictions from today onwards following a decline in daily reported cases. However, a complete lockdown will continue in the state during the weekend. Shop selling essential good will remain open between 7 AM and 7 PM, while public transport will be permitted to partially operate.
In other news, several hospitals across Delhi have reported cases of multi inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) as a post-Covid complication over the last month, though city pediatricians emphasise that affected children have responded well to treatment. In Karnataka, scientists are studying genomic sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among children infected in the second wave in order to ascertain if infections are being caused by the existing variants of the virus or newer ones.
Over the last month, several hospitals across Delhi have reported cases of multi inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) as a post-Covid complication, though city pediatricians emphasise that affected children have responded well to treatment.
According to the Lancet, the factors that trigger the condition are not yet known but it is thought to be a rare immune overreaction that occurs approximately four to six weeks after a mild or asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. The symptoms include fever for three days, rash, eye infection and gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, stomach-ache and nausea. In very rare cases, the condition can lead to multi-organ failure. Read the full report here.
SCIENTISTS IN Karnataka are studying genomic sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among children infected in the second wave in order to ascertain if infections are being caused by the existing variants of the virus or newer ones.
A technical advisory committee advising the state government on the Covid-19crisis has tasked the nodal officer for genome sequencing in the state, Prof V Ravi, a former professor of virology, to study gene sequences in samples of children who tested positive for Covid. “Samples are now being collected and they need to be processed. We should have data and information in about 15 days,” he said.
“We have discussed the issue of infections among children and some additional work is required to study the genomic sequencing of viruses from samples of children,” said Prof M K Sudarshan, a public health expert and chairman of the state technical advisory committee. Read the full report here.
India reported 67,208 new coronavirus cases and 2,330 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s overall caseload rose to 2.97 crore, while the death toll surged to 3.81 lakh. The number of active cases dropped to 8.26 lakh, the lowest in 71 days.