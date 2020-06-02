Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Cases at 1.9 lakh; Rlys deploys first isolation coaches for Covid treatment in Delhi

Jan Shatabdi Express passengers at Chandigarh Railway Station on Monday. (Jaipal Singh) Jan Shatabdi Express passengers at Chandigarh Railway Station on Monday. (Jaipal Singh)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With more than 1.90 lakh coronavirus cases, India has now climbed to the 7th spot on the global list of countries worst-hit by Covid-19. According to the latest updates by the Health Ministry, India’s tally on Monday stood at 1,90,535, with the death toll at 5,394. The total number of cases that are still active was 93,322.

With 4,835 patients cured in last 24 hours amounting to 91,818 total recoveries, the country’s recovery rate improved and stood at 48.19 per cent now, said the ministry. On the other hand, the fatality rate witnessed a steady decline to reach 2.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, after almost two months of sitting idle, the railways’ first COVID-19 care centre consisting of 10 modified coaches with 160 beds has been deployed in Delhi, officials said on Monday. These coaches have been stationed at the maintenance depot of the Shakur Basti railway station of the national capital. In addition to the 10 non-AC coaches with 160 beds, the COVID-19 care centre will have an AC coach for healthcare staffers, including doctors, an official said. According to a health ministry advisory, the 5,312 isolation coaches have been parked at 215 railway stations.

In a bid to boost the fledgling MSMEs, which have been hit the hardest due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the Union Cabinet on Monday approved an infusion of Rs 20,000 crore into the sector besides announcing a slew of measures to help alleviate the distress in the farm sector. Addressing a media briefing, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Cabinet had approved modalities and road map for implementing two packages for MSMEs. “This includes a Rs 20,000 crore package for distressed MSMEs, which will benefit 2 lakh stressed MSMEs and Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion through Fund of Funds,” Gadkari said.