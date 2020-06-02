scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 01, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Cases at 1.9 lakh; Rlys deploys first isolation coaches for Covid treatment in Delhi

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines News Live Updates: With more than 1.90 lakh coronavirus cases, India has now climbed to the 7th spot on the global list of countries worst-hit by Covid-19.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2020 1:42:09 am
Jan Shatabdi Express passengers at Chandigarh Railway Station on Monday. (Jaipal Singh)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With more than 1.90 lakh coronavirus cases, India has now climbed to the 7th spot on the global list of countries worst-hit by Covid-19. According to the latest updates by the Health Ministry, India’s tally on Monday stood at 1,90,535, with the death toll at 5,394. The total number of cases that are still active was 93,322.

With 4,835 patients cured in last 24 hours amounting to 91,818 total recoveries, the country’s recovery rate improved and stood at 48.19 per cent now, said the ministry. On the other hand, the fatality rate witnessed a steady decline to reach 2.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, after almost two months of sitting idle, the railways’ first COVID-19 care centre consisting of 10 modified coaches with 160 beds has been deployed in Delhi, officials said on Monday. These coaches have been stationed at the maintenance depot of the Shakur Basti railway station of the national capital. In addition to the 10 non-AC coaches with 160 beds, the COVID-19 care centre will have an AC coach for healthcare staffers, including doctors, an official said. According to a health ministry advisory, the 5,312 isolation coaches have been parked at 215 railway stations.

In a bid to boost the fledgling MSMEs, which have been hit the hardest due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the Union Cabinet on Monday approved an infusion of Rs 20,000 crore into the sector besides announcing a slew of measures to help alleviate the distress in the farm sector. Addressing a media briefing, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Cabinet had approved modalities and road map for implementing two packages for MSMEs. “This includes a Rs 20,000 crore package for distressed MSMEs, which will benefit 2 lakh stressed MSMEs and Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion through Fund of Funds,” Gadkari said.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Rate of fatality declines, recovery rate was improves. Follow latest updates here

01:42 (IST)02 Jun 2020
Mumbai: Cop starts free ambulance service in Cuffe Parade

Over the last six days, a police constable posted at Cuffe Parade police station has been helping sick people reach hospitals in a friend’s Omni van repurposed as an ambulance.

Wearing a transparent raincoat, gloves and a face shield – as he is unable to afford a PPE kit – Tejas Sonawane started this free of cost service on Wednesday. So far, he has helped six patients, including a senior citizen and a pregnant woman, reach hospital. Read more here

01:26 (IST)02 Jun 2020
COVID-19: Over 38 pc of HP's active cases in Hamirpur

With a 46-year-old man testing positive in Hamirpur on Monday, the number of active cases in the district rose to 81 against 213 in Himachal Pradesh, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said. Over 38 per cent active cases of COVID-19 in the state are in Hamirpur district alone, officials said. The number of total cases in Hamirpur stands at 112 against 340 in the state, they said. While 30 COVID-19 patients recovered so far, one succumbed to the virus in the district, deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said. PTI

As relaxations under Unlock 1.0 were announced in Gujarat, state transport buses started their operations on Monday.

From open markets and crowds on roads to busy railway stations, a semblance of normality seemed to return in various states as the country entered the first of the three-phase unlock plan on Monday. With the government allowing unfettered movement of goods and persons within states, more vehicles were out on the roads, leading to snarls in many cities, even though public transport remained skeletal.

In view of coronavirus situation, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also discussed exploring 'virtual Parliament' as an option in the long run to tide through conditions where regular meetings are not possible. However, they opined that it would be necessary to refer the issue of virtual meetings of parliamentary committees to the Rules Committees of both the Houses in view of the confidentiality aspect of the deliberations.

Delhi seals borders; outdoor shoots not allowed in Kerala

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday announced that the borders of the national capital will be sealed for a week. The announcement comes amid indications that beds in Delhi government-run hospitals will be reserved for the city’s residents. This, following a consistent four-digit rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the city since March 28. However, within the city, there will be more relaxations, Kejriwal said, announcing the decision to allow barber shops and salons to open and lifting the odd-even restrictions from markets.

Delhi-Noida border saw huge traffic on Monday.

As part of relaxations in lockdown 5.0, Kerala allowed bus travel between neighbouring districts with adequate safety measure including wearing masks and using sanitisers. The state government, while issuing guidelines, said marriage functions with a maximum of 50 people could be allowed at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple from now on. Marriages at other temples in the state had been given prior approval.

Film and soap opera shootings could take place in indoor studios and sets. For soap opera, a maximum of 25 people and for cinema, a maximum of 50 people would be allowed. Shooting outside would not be allowed in any case. People coming into the state for urgent work and needing to return within 7 days would not need to go into quarantine. For everyone else, digital passes and home quarantine were made mandatory.

Mumbai's Dharavi added 1,400 COVID-19 cases in May

Mumbai's Dharavi, which is one of the largest slums in Asia, reported nearly 1,400 COVID-19 cases in May, a jump of about 380 per cent from the April figures. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed the situation has improved, and the spread of infection is under control in the slum area, where nearly 6.5 lakh people live in shanties located in congested settlements.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.