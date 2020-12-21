Coronavirus India Live Updates: India may start Covid vaccination in January, says Dr Harsh Vardhan

An artist paints a wall outside Byculla railway station depicting COVID warriors, in Mumbai. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The Health Ministry’s top advisory body will meet urgently on Monday to discuss the new strain of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom, which has triggered concern and prompted several European countries to stop incoming flights from the UK. Sources said experts from AIIMS and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), along with a representative from the World Health Organisation (WHO), will attend the meeting on the new strain, which shows alterations in the spike protein that could theoretically make it more infectious.

Meanwhile, even as India’s top regulator has asked three vaccine manufacturers for additional data on late-stage trials to consider clearing their candidates for emergency use, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that he believes “personally” that India could be in a position to begin administering the vaccine to the public “maybe” next month.

India reported 26,624 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With 341 fatalities, the death toll touched 1,45,477. There are as many as 3,08,751 active cases in the country, while 95,80,402 people have recovered from the disease. With 6,294 cases, Kerala now has more than seven lakh confirmed infections. India is only the second country in the world, after the United States, to have more than one crore confirmed novel coronavirus infections.