Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 24,000 new cases reported in India; 3.22 lakh active infections overall

Thursday, December 17, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: December 17, 2020 10:41:52 am
Covid 19 testing at Juhinagar Railway station (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

On the vaccine front, the covid-19 shot being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech has been found to be well tolerated with no serious adverse events and produced robust immune responses, interim findings from Phase I trials revealed. The Hyderabad-based company, which is developing Covaxin in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology, an ICMR institute in Pune, has started phase-III trials only recently and is yet to enroll all the participants as per its design.

Globally, the US has reported 3,786 deaths on Wednesday so far, another daily record as the country rushes out vaccine doses in an effort to slow down the virus’s spread. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to raise its medical alert for the coronavirus to its highest level as the surge in covid cases puts its medical resources under strain, Nikkei reported, without attribution. That would be the first time the alert was set to its highest level since the pandemic began.

10:41 (IST)17 Dec 2020
Severe allergic reaction in US health worker minutes after Pfizer shot

An Alaskan health worker had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, but is now stable, public health authorities said on Wednesday. The adverse reaction in the person, minutes after taking the Pfizer shot on Tuesday, was similar to two cases reported last week in Britain.

The US Food and Drug Administration has said that most Americans with allergies should be safe to receive the vaccine. It said only people who have previously had severe allergic reactions to vaccines or ingredients in this particular vaccine should avoid getting the shot.

A syringe contains a dose of a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container (AP)
10:18 (IST)17 Dec 2020
Over 24,000 new cases reported in India

With 24,000 new cases, the coronavirus tally in India now stands at 99.56 lakh. As many as 355 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1.4 lakh. Of the 99.56 lakh cases, active cases have dropped to 3.22 lakh. Kerala reported over 6,000 cases after two weeks

10:07 (IST)17 Dec 2020
Mumbai: Active pool of Covid cases drops below 10,000 for first time in 8 months

Mumbai's active caseload has almost halved to 6,858 from over 12,926 cases in the last two days. The active pool has dropped below the 10,000-mark for the first time in the last eight months.

On Wednesday, the BMC recorded 795 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 deaths. The toll crossed the 11,000-mark on the day and total reported positive cases touched 2.84 lakh. Mumbai accounts for 15 per cent of the state’s Covid burden.

With consistent decline in new cases, civic officials are planning to take a review in the first week of January on whether they need to shut down jumbo facilities for Covid-19 patients. The Worli facility, the first such jumbo centre in the city, has been shut. At present, jumbo facilities at Dahisar, Bandra Kurla Complex, and Mulund are operational.

A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus carries a baby without a mask on a street open only to pedestrians during weekends in Bengaluru. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Continuing the trend of contraction of coronavirus cases, India’s COVID-19 active caseload now stands at 3,32,002 comprising 3.34 per cent of the total number of infections reported in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. A total 26,382 people were found to be infected with COVID-19 in India in a single day, as per the Health ministry’s latest data update on Wednesday. During the same period, the country also registered 33,813 new recoveries ensuring a net decline of 7,818 cases in the active caseload.

“India has recorded less than 40,000 daily new cases since the last 17 days,” the ministry underlined. The figure of new cases per million population in India in the last seven days — 147 — is one of the lowest in the world, it said.

Out of the total cases, over 3.32 lakh cases are active while over 94.56 lakh people have recovered. With 387 new fatalities, the death toll now stands at 1,44,096. Daily deaths have remained below 400 for the fourth consecutive day. Kerala was the only state to report more than 5,000 cases on Tuesday. Underlining the potential challenges of serious adverse reactions that could be triggered by Covid-19 vaccines during the largest adult immunisation drive expected next year, the central government on Tuesday said it has directed all states to identify at least one health centre in each block level that would be linked to the vaccination centre for management of such adverse events.

During the weekly briefing on the pandemic, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reiterated that the time-line for vaccination will not be impacted in the backdrop of the drug regulator currently examining applications of the three vaccine manufacturers who have sought emergency use authorisation of their vaccines.

Dr V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, emphasised that the additional mechanism on adverse event reporting is being implemented, keeping in view the unique challenge of vaccinating a large adult population, most of who will have associated comorbidities.

