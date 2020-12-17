Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 24,000 new cases reported in India; 3.22 lakh active infections overall

Coronavirus India Live Updates: With 24,000 new cases, the coronavirus tally in India now stands at 99.56 lakh. As many as 355 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1.4 lakh. Of the 99.56 lakh cases, active cases have dropped to 3.22 lakh. Kerala reported over 6,000 cases after two weeks
On the vaccine front, the covid-19 shot being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech has been found to be well tolerated with no serious adverse events and produced robust immune responses, interim findings from Phase I trials revealed. The Hyderabad-based company, which is developing Covaxin in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology, an ICMR institute in Pune, has started phase-III trials only recently and is yet to enroll all the participants as per its design.
Globally, the US has reported 3,786 deaths on Wednesday so far, another daily record as the country rushes out vaccine doses in an effort to slow down the virus’s spread. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to raise its medical alert for the coronavirus to its highest level as the surge in covid cases puts its medical resources under strain, Nikkei reported, without attribution. That would be the first time the alert was set to its highest level since the pandemic began.
An Alaskan health worker had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, but is now stable, public health authorities said on Wednesday. The adverse reaction in the person, minutes after taking the Pfizer shot on Tuesday, was similar to two cases reported last week in Britain.
The US Food and Drug Administration has said that most Americans with allergies should be safe to receive the vaccine. It said only people who have previously had severe allergic reactions to vaccines or ingredients in this particular vaccine should avoid getting the shot.
Mumbai's active caseload has almost halved to 6,858 from over 12,926 cases in the last two days. The active pool has dropped below the 10,000-mark for the first time in the last eight months.
On Wednesday, the BMC recorded 795 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 deaths. The toll crossed the 11,000-mark on the day and total reported positive cases touched 2.84 lakh. Mumbai accounts for 15 per cent of the state’s Covid burden.
With consistent decline in new cases, civic officials are planning to take a review in the first week of January on whether they need to shut down jumbo facilities for Covid-19 patients. The Worli facility, the first such jumbo centre in the city, has been shut. At present, jumbo facilities at Dahisar, Bandra Kurla Complex, and Mulund are operational.