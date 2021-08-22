Coronavirus India Live updates: Want to provide vaccines to schools, says Zydus

Coronavirus India Live updates: The Zydus Group Saturday said it hoped to make its vaccine that can be used for ages 12 years and above, and which got emergency use approval Friday, available to institutions like schools and colleges, but the decision would finally depend on talks with the government and its requirements. It also said that if everything goes as planned, by middle or end of September, it could deliver the initial doses of ZyCoV-D.
In a virtual media interaction, Zydus Managing Director Sharvil Patel said, “We will make all efforts to make the vaccines available to institutions, schools, colleges, depending on how they look at the vaccination plan… see to it that some doses are available for the private market.”
In other news, a day after Haryana government informed the Vidhan Sabha that no deaths due to a lack of oxygen have been reported in state during the Covid pandemic, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday accused the ruling BJP-JJP alliance of misleading the public.
Showing copies of news reports related to the deaths during the second wave of Corona, Hooda said, “The government has given wrong information in the Assembly”.
AK Khanna, 65, a former top official at a pharmaceutical firm and presently chairman of a healthcare company, was among the first five participants in the clinical trials of Covishield vaccine conducted by the Serum Institute of India and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) a year ago. Along with his wife and daughter, Khanna received his vaccine doses in August last year.
A year later, he has to furnish RT-PCR test results every time he has to board a flight, because, unlike other vaccinated people, he still doesn’t have a government software-generated certificate. The one that the trial site had provided has often been dubbed “fake”.
Khanna is not alone. There are 1,600 volunteers who participated in the Covishield trials, and 25,800 who were part of Covaxin trials conducted by Bharat Biotech. Of the 25,800 participants in the Covaxin trials, a Bharat Biotech official said, 50% were vaccine recipients, and the other half were placebo recipients. “The placebo recipients were contacted after trial completion and were administered vaccines,” the official said. Read the full report here.
In recommendations shared with the government last month, the group tasked with the Covid emergency strategy has suggested preparing for 23 hospitalisations every 100 positive cases in a future surge.
This estimation, by the Empowered Group 1 headed by NITI Aayog member V K Paul, is higher than the projection it had made in September 2020 ahead of the second wave, when it calculated that about 20% patients with “severe/ moderately severe” symptoms would require hospitalisation.
As per a source, the recommendation to set aside a larger number of hospital beds is based on the pattern seen during the second wave. During its peak, on June 1 for example, when the active caseload across the country was 18 lakh, 21.74% cases required hospitalisation in the 10 states with the maximum cases. Of them, 2.2% were in ICU. Read the full report here.