Coronavirus India Live updates: Want to provide vaccines to schools, says Zydus

Coronavirus India Live updates: The Zydus Group Saturday said it hoped to make its vaccine that can be used for ages 12 years and above, and which got emergency use approval Friday, available to institutions like schools and colleges, but the decision would finally depend on talks with the government and its requirements. It also said that if everything goes as planned, by middle or end of September, it could deliver the initial doses of ZyCoV-D.

In a virtual media interaction, Zydus Managing Director Sharvil Patel said, “We will make all efforts to make the vaccines available to institutions, schools, colleges, depending on how they look at the vaccination plan… see to it that some doses are available for the private market.”

In other news, a day after Haryana government informed the Vidhan Sabha that no deaths due to a lack of oxygen have been reported in state during the Covid pandemic, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday accused the ruling BJP-JJP alliance of misleading the public.

Showing copies of news reports related to the deaths during the second wave of Corona, Hooda said, “The government has given wrong information in the Assembly”.