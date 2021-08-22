scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Want to provide vaccines to schools, says Zydus

Coronavirus India Live updates: Gujarat-based Zydus Cadila’s three-dose Covid-19 vaccine was on Friday granted emergency use authorisation for use in adults and children above 12 years, making it potentially the first vaccine to be administered to the adolescent population in India.

Updated: August 22, 2021 8:52:55 am
A health worker administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai. (PTI)

Coronavirus India Live updates: The Zydus Group Saturday said it hoped to make its vaccine that can be used for ages 12 years and above, and which got emergency use approval Friday, available to institutions like schools and colleges, but the decision would finally depend on talks with the government and its requirements. It also said that if everything goes as planned, by middle or end of September, it could deliver the initial doses of ZyCoV-D.

In a virtual media interaction, Zydus Managing Director Sharvil Patel said, “We will make all efforts to make the vaccines available to institutions, schools, colleges, depending on how they look at the vaccination plan… see to it that some doses are available for the private market.”

In other news, a day after Haryana government informed the Vidhan Sabha that no deaths due to a lack of oxygen have been reported in state during the Covid pandemic, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday accused the ruling BJP-JJP alliance of misleading the public.

Showing copies of news reports related to the deaths during the second wave of Corona, Hooda said, “The government has given wrong information in the Assembly”.

08:52 (IST)22 Aug 2021
AK Khanna, 65, a former top official at a pharmaceutical firm and presently chairman of a healthcare company, was among the first five participants in the clinical trials of Covishield vaccine conducted by the Serum Institute of India and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) a year ago. Along with his wife and daughter, Khanna received his vaccine doses in August last year.

A year later, he has to furnish RT-PCR test results every time he has to board a flight, because, unlike other vaccinated people, he still doesn’t have a government software-generated certificate. The one that the trial site had provided has often been dubbed “fake”.

Khanna is not alone. There are 1,600 volunteers who participated in the Covishield trials, and 25,800 who were part of Covaxin trials conducted by Bharat Biotech. Of the 25,800 participants in the Covaxin trials, a Bharat Biotech official said, 50% were vaccine recipients, and the other half were placebo recipients. “The placebo recipients were contacted after trial completion and were administered vaccines,” the official said. Read the full report here. 

08:51 (IST)22 Aug 2021
Covid group ups projection, readies for 23% hospitalisation

In recommendations shared with the government last month, the group tasked with the Covid emergency strategy has suggested preparing for 23 hospitalisations every 100 positive cases in a future surge.

This estimation, by the Empowered Group 1 headed by NITI Aayog member V K Paul, is higher than the projection it had made in September 2020 ahead of the second wave, when it calculated that about 20% patients with “severe/ moderately severe” symptoms would require hospitalisation.

As per a source, the recommendation to set aside a larger number of hospital beds is based on the pattern seen during the second wave. During its peak, on June 1 for example, when the active caseload across the country was 18 lakh, 21.74% cases required hospitalisation in the 10 states with the maximum cases. Of them, 2.2% were in ICU. Read the full report here. 



People line up to get inoculated against Covid-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

A day after Haryana government informed the Vidhan Sabha that no deaths due to a lack of oxygen have been reported in state during the Covid pandemic, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday accused the ruling BJP-JJP alliance of misleading the public.

Showing copies of news reports related to the deaths during the second wave of Corona, Hooda said, “The government has given wrong information in the Assembly”.

A K Khanna, 65, a former top official at a pharmaceutical firm and presently chairman of a healthcare company, was among the first five participants in the clinical trials of Covishield vaccine conducted by the Serum Institute of India and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) a year ago. Along with his wife and daughter, Khanna received his vaccine doses in August last year.

A year later, he has to furnish RT-PCR test results every time he has to board a flight, because, unlike other vaccinated people, he still doesn’t have a government software-generated certificate. The one that the trial site had provided has often been dubbed “fake”.

People who have had severe or long-lasting cases of Covid-19 are more likely to have high levels of an important antibody needed to fight against future infection, according to a new study from Rutgers University published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases.

The published paper, ‘Determinants and dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a diverse population: 6-month evaluation of a prospective cohort study’, was part of the larger Rutgers Corona Cohort study, which followed 548 healthcare workers and 283 others from the start of the pandemic.

