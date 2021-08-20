Coronavirus India Live Updates: Vaccine for children may be launched very soon, says Health Minister

Inactivated vaccines do not have a very good reputation, but Covaxin data looks promising: Expert

Mixing vaccines may be a good thing and may work better than two doses of the same vaccine, Dr Marc-Alain Widdowson, an infectious disease epidemiologist and director of the Institute of Tropical Medicine, Antwerp, who has also worked for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Indian Express.

How effective will vaccines be against various mutant strains of SARS CoV2 virus? Will a third booster dose be needed? There are no clear answers to this. The data suggests that two doses of mRNA vaccines are needed for good protection against the Delta variant, but it is not clear how long that immunity lasts, especially among the immunosuppressed or elderly. Israel is seeing some disease in vaccinated people and has started a third dose. However, the priority is to make more vaccines for the primary course rather than a booster, because even if vaccinated people get sick, it is less likely that they will die. Though I must say that we are moving to a situation where an updated vaccine could be used. Flu vaccines are updated every year, so we may end up in a similar situation with Covid-19. Vaccines will still be protective to an extent against severe disease and against most mutant strains at present, but we need to keep monitoring. (Read more here)

In other news, according to an RTI response filed by the Covid-19 Vaccine Administration Cell of the Union Health Ministry, the data on CoWin portal, as of August 17, shows that the "total number of beneficiaries who got their first dose of Covishield Vaccine but did not get their second dose within stipulated period of time" is 3,40,72,993. Similarly, the number stands at 46,78,406 for Covaxin beneficiaries.

A UK-based study by Oxford University has found that obtaining two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines remains the most effective way to ensure protection against the Covid-19 Delta variant of concern.