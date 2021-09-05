Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India reports 42,766 new Covid-19 cases, 308 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India reported 42,766 new Covid-19 cases and 308 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Of the fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 29,682 new cases and142 deaths yesterday.

The active caseload has risen to 4,10,048 out of which 2.5 lakh cases are in Kerala. The national recovery rate is at 97.42 per cent. Maharashtra reported 65 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Saturday said the total lockdown on Sundays and the 10 pm-6 am night curfews as part of Covid-19 restrictions will continue in the state until a review meeting next week,