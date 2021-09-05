scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 05, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India reports 42,766 new Covid-19 cases, 308 deaths in last 24 hours

The active caseload has risen to 4,10,048 while the national recovery rate is at 97.42 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 5, 2021 10:13:22 am
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India reports 42,766 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hoursCrowd at BohriAli, Pune buying decorative items for upcoming Ganpati festival on Friday. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India reported 42,766 new Covid-19 cases and 308 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Of the fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 29,682 new cases and142 deaths yesterday.

The active caseload has risen to 4,10,048 out of which 2.5 lakh cases are in Kerala. The national recovery rate is at 97.42 per cent. Maharashtra reported 65 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Saturday said the total lockdown on Sundays and the 10 pm-6 am night curfews as part of Covid-19 restrictions will continue in the state until a review meeting next week,

Addressing the press in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan said a detailed review meeting would be held on September 7 where a decision on extending restrictions would be taken. Micro-lockdowns in municipal wards with a weekly infection positivity rate (WIPR) higher than 7 would also continue until next week, the CM said.

In other news, a new study shows that people with uncomplicated liver transplant and with no co-morbidities did “not have poor outcome” if they were affected by Covid. The independent study was conducted by Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, under the aegis of Dr Subhash Gupta, the chairman of the hospital’s centre for liver & biliary sciences. The study was conducted on a batch of people who went liver transplant since 2006, including those affected by COVID-19, to understand their response, as they are on “immunosuppressive medications” which predispose them to infections.

Live Blog

India reports 42,766 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 97.42%. Follow this space for the latest updates.

10:13 (IST)05 Sep 2021
India reports 42,766 new Covid-19 cases, 308 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 42,766 new Covid-19 cases and 308 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Of the fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 29,682 new cases and142 deaths yesterday.

The active caseload has risen to 4,10,048 out of which 2.5 lakh cases are in Kerala. The national recovery rate is at 97.42 per cent. Maharashtra reported 65 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India reports 42,766 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours Students at an examination centre arrive to give the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam in Sir Parashurambhau College on Saturday. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Delhi crosses 1 cr vaccines landmark

With 1.68 lakh vaccine doses administered in Delhi Saturday, the capital has crossed the milestone of 1 crore people being administered at least one vaccine dose.

As per government estimates, Delhi has a population of approximately 2 crore, of which 1.5 crore are over the age of 18 and eligible for COVID vaccination. With the highest number of vaccine doses this week administered Saturday, 1,40,95,736 doses have been administered in Delhi since the start of the city’s vaccination drive, of which 1,00,40,983 are first doses—which could mean that more than 1 crore, or two-third have received at least one dose. This places Delhi far ahead of the national vaccine coverage, which is currently at a little over 55 per cent of India’s eligible population having received at least one dose. However, it should be noted that the Delhi numbers refer to vaccines administered in Delhi and could also include residents of nearby areas who might have been vaccinated in the city.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.