Coronavirus India Live Updates: India to hold dummy vaccination drive in 4 states

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India is set to hold a dummy vaccination exercise on December 28 and 29, setting stage for the largest and most ambitious mass immunisation programme in its history. The drive will be carried out in 2 districts of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, and Assam and will be closely monitored by the centre, The Indian Express has learnt.
India reported 23,067 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Friday, taking the coronavirus infections tally over 1.01 crore. Of the total 1,01,46,845 cases, 2.81 lakh are currently active while over 97.17 lakh people have recovered after testing positive. As many as 336 new deaths took the death toll to over 1.47 lakh. Kerala, among the fastest-growing states in India, is the only state to report more than 5,000 cases on Thursday.
Several people returning from the UK have tested positive upon their arrival amid the spread of a potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus. Eight individuals tested positive at the Delhi airport Friday, the door-to-door contact drive being conducted by the state Delhi government revealed, taking the total number Covid-19 positive UK returnees to 19.
Similarly, 9 more people who returned to Telangana in the last 2 weeks have tested positive, taking the total number of the UK returnees infected with the virus to 16.
Assam reported 61 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, the lowest since May 23, with the total cases so far rising to 2,15,836 ande no deaths were reported, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The 61 new cases were detected out of 11,757 tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 0.52 per cent, he said. The new cases included 28 from Kamrup Metropolitan district which has recorded the highest number of positive cases in the state. There has been no death in the state due to the pandemic after December 12 and the total casualty is 1033 and the current death rate 0.47 per cent.
A person who had returned here from the UK tested COVID-19 positive and his swab sample has been sent to National Institite of Virology (NIV), Pune, to ascertain whether it is of the new variant mutant or of the prevalent strain, the minister had earlier said in a press conference. The patient is currently in isolation at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital and the details will be provided only after the report is received, Sarma told reporters here. (pti)