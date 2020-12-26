Coronavirus India Live Updates: India to hold dummy vaccination drive in 4 states

With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise in the Tricity, the second wave, say doctors, is proving to be more severe than the first. (Representational Image)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India is set to hold a dummy vaccination exercise on December 28 and 29, setting stage for the largest and most ambitious mass immunisation programme in its history. The drive will be carried out in 2 districts of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, and Assam and will be closely monitored by the centre, The Indian Express has learnt.

India reported 23,067 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Friday, taking the coronavirus infections tally over 1.01 crore. Of the total 1,01,46,845 cases, 2.81 lakh are currently active while over 97.17 lakh people have recovered after testing positive. As many as 336 new deaths took the death toll to over 1.47 lakh. Kerala, among the fastest-growing states in India, is the only state to report more than 5,000 cases on Thursday.

Several people returning from the UK have tested positive upon their arrival amid the spread of a potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus. Eight individuals tested positive at the Delhi airport Friday, the door-to-door contact drive being conducted by the state Delhi government revealed, taking the total number Covid-19 positive UK returnees to 19.

Similarly, 9 more people who returned to Telangana in the last 2 weeks have tested positive, taking the total number of the UK returnees infected with the virus to 16.