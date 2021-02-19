Covid-19 India Live Updates: 13,000 new cases; 1 crore vaccinated so far

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over a month after India commenced its Covid-19 inoculation drive, 1 crore vaccinations have been administered so far. Union Health Ministry data shows an uneven pattern of distribution, with several states and Union Territories injecting doses to less than 50 per cent of their target frontline workers. Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab are among the larger states yet to reach 50 per cent vaccine coverage.

In other news, after 19 days, India recorded over 13,000 in the 24 hours ending 9 am Friday. The country’s total caseload now stands at over 1.09 crore, of which over 1.06 crore patients have recovered from the disease. The toll increased to 1,56,111 with 97 deaths yesterday.

Covid-19 variants detected in South Africa and Brazil were found in five persons who had returned to India on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, strict restrictions have been reimposed in five districts of Maharashtra’s Amravati division –Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldana and Washim — with a partial lockdown in two of them after Covid-19 cases shot up there.

In another development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday suggested the creation of a regional platform for collating and studying data on the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, a special visa scheme for doctors and nurses to travel within the region during health emergencies among other things.