Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 37,566 new cases, 907 deaths

Tuesday, June 29, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: June 29, 2021 10:20:42 am
With 907 new deaths, the toll is now at 3.97 lakh. (Express Photo/ Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 37,566 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, taking the country’s total to 3.03 crore. This is the lowest single day spike since March 17 and less then 40,000 daily cases after 102 days. Out of these, active cases fell to 5.52 lakh while over 2.93 crore people have recovered. With 907 new deaths, the toll is now at 3.97 lakh. Not a single state has reported more than 10,000 cases. Top contributor Kerala had 8,063 cases, while Maharashtra reported 6,727.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a second wave stimulus on Monday that included a credit guarantee scheme of Rs 50,000 crore to ramp up health infrastructure. Another Rs 60,000 was provided for other sectors impacted due to the second wave of the pandemic.

In other news, scientists are keeping a close watch on the Delta Plus variant — a mutated version of the Delta variant. Lab test results to check its transmissibility and vaccine effectiveness are underway.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University is likely to begin registration for admissions to enter entrance test-based and postgraduate courses in the third week of July, officials have said.

10:20 (IST)29 Jun 2021
Over 40k had black fungus, half of them were on steroids: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry Monday said the country reported at least 40,845 cases of mucormycosis and 3,129 fatalities from the fungal infection during the second wave of the pandemic. More than half of the affected patients were on steroids.

Of the total number of mucormycosis patients, 34,940 had Covid, 26,187 had the co-morbidity of diabetes, and 21,523 were on steroids, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said while chairing the 29th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers on Covid-19.The official data also showed that 13,083 patients were in the 18-45 age group, 17,464 were in the 45-60 group, and 10,082 were aged above 60.

10:19 (IST)29 Jun 2021
Serious oxygen supply issues at Goa hospital in May: HC

Observing that there were “serious issues relating to supply of oxygen” at Goa Medical College (GMC) in May, the High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday said that “some lessons” will have to be learnt from the incident so that “numerous causalities that arose, especially at GMC, may not have been in vain”.

Disposing of all but one PIL filed by the South Goa Advocates Association related to Covid-19 management, a division bench of Justices M S Sonak and M S Jawalkar said it was neither possible nor advisable for the court to micromanage issues related to Covid-19.

Taking note of various suggestions made by petitioners in the PILs, and the state government’s response to these, the court said, “There was no clarity as to whether there was a deficiency in oxygen reserves or whether there were logistical difficulties in the matter of actual supply of oxygen to patients. Therefore, we were constrained to make orders and issue directions in this regard.” (With Mayura Janwalker)

09:31 (IST)29 Jun 2021
India records 37,566 new cases, 907 deaths

India recorded 37,566 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, taking the country’s total to 3.03 crore. This is the lowest single day spike since March 17 and less then 40,000 daily cases after 102 days. Out of these, active cases fell to 5.52 lakh while over 2.93 crore people have recovered. With 907 new deaths, the toll is now at 3.97 lakh.

A woman receives a dose of the Covid vaccine at a centre in Kukshet Gaon Municipal School No 12 in Sarsole, Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Sero survey of 2k Mumbai kids finds 51% exposed

A sero survey conducted on a paediatric population of 2,176 in Mumbai has found that 51.18 per cent of children have been exposed to Covid-19, with most remaining asymptomatic. This indicates that the severity of the infection continues to remain low among children.

Kasturba Hospital and Nair Hospital in Mumbai collected samples from the 2,176 children, who were medically examined for other illnesses in public and private laboratories.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation undertook the survey from April 1 to June 15 with the help of the hospitals.

Delhi school teachers to get help to process grief as they return to teaching from Covid frontline work

With Delhi government schools set to begin reconnecting with their students from Monday (June 28), teachers are parallelly being prepared to overcome grief from traumatic experiences they might have gone through due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the last few months.

Teaching-learning activities in these schools have been at a halt since April when an early summer vacation had been declared. With the second wave of Covid taking over the city, government school teachers had almost entirely been diverted to related duties—at vaccination centres, airports, ration distribution centres, dispensaries, oxygen centres and so on.

