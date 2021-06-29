Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 37,566 new cases, 907 deaths

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 37,566 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, taking the country’s total to 3.03 crore. This is the lowest single day spike since March 17 and less then 40,000 daily cases after 102 days. Out of these, active cases fell to 5.52 lakh while over 2.93 crore people have recovered. With 907 new deaths, the toll is now at 3.97 lakh. Not a single state has reported more than 10,000 cases. Top contributor Kerala had 8,063 cases, while Maharashtra reported 6,727.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a second wave stimulus on Monday that included a credit guarantee scheme of Rs 50,000 crore to ramp up health infrastructure. Another Rs 60,000 was provided for other sectors impacted due to the second wave of the pandemic.
In other news, scientists are keeping a close watch on the Delta Plus variant — a mutated version of the Delta variant. Lab test results to check its transmissibility and vaccine effectiveness are underway.
Meanwhile, the Delhi University is likely to begin registration for admissions to enter entrance test-based and postgraduate courses in the third week of July, officials have said.
The Health Ministry Monday said the country reported at least 40,845 cases of mucormycosis and 3,129 fatalities from the fungal infection during the second wave of the pandemic. More than half of the affected patients were on steroids.
Of the total number of mucormycosis patients, 34,940 had Covid, 26,187 had the co-morbidity of diabetes, and 21,523 were on steroids, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said while chairing the 29th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers on Covid-19.The official data also showed that 13,083 patients were in the 18-45 age group, 17,464 were in the 45-60 group, and 10,082 were aged above 60.
Observing that there were “serious issues relating to supply of oxygen” at Goa Medical College (GMC) in May, the High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday said that “some lessons” will have to be learnt from the incident so that “numerous causalities that arose, especially at GMC, may not have been in vain”.
Disposing of all but one PIL filed by the South Goa Advocates Association related to Covid-19 management, a division bench of Justices M S Sonak and M S Jawalkar said it was neither possible nor advisable for the court to micromanage issues related to Covid-19.
Taking note of various suggestions made by petitioners in the PILs, and the state government’s response to these, the court said, “There was no clarity as to whether there was a deficiency in oxygen reserves or whether there were logistical difficulties in the matter of actual supply of oxygen to patients. Therefore, we were constrained to make orders and issue directions in this regard.” (With Mayura Janwalker)
India recorded 37,566 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, taking the country’s total to 3.03 crore. This is the lowest single day spike since March 17 and less then 40,000 daily cases after 102 days. Out of these, active cases fell to 5.52 lakh while over 2.93 crore people have recovered. With 907 new deaths, the toll is now at 3.97 lakh.