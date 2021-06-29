Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 37,566 new cases, 907 deaths

With 907 new deaths, the toll is now at 3.97 lakh. (Express Photo/ Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 37,566 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, taking the country’s total to 3.03 crore. This is the lowest single day spike since March 17 and less then 40,000 daily cases after 102 days. Out of these, active cases fell to 5.52 lakh while over 2.93 crore people have recovered. With 907 new deaths, the toll is now at 3.97 lakh. Not a single state has reported more than 10,000 cases. Top contributor Kerala had 8,063 cases, while Maharashtra reported 6,727.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a second wave stimulus on Monday that included a credit guarantee scheme of Rs 50,000 crore to ramp up health infrastructure. Another Rs 60,000 was provided for other sectors impacted due to the second wave of the pandemic.

In other news, scientists are keeping a close watch on the Delta Plus variant — a mutated version of the Delta variant. Lab test results to check its transmissibility and vaccine effectiveness are underway.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University is likely to begin registration for admissions to enter entrance test-based and postgraduate courses in the third week of July, officials have said.