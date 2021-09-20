Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 30,256 new Covid-19 cases, 295 deaths

Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sunday reported 30,256 cases and 295 deaths. The active infections in the country reached a six-month low and currently stand at 3.18 lakh. Kerala continues to be the top-most contributor with 19,653 infections.
People across the country bid adieu to Lord Ganesh on Sunday as the 10-day festivity dedicated to the elephant-headed deity concluded, although the farewell lacked the usual pomp and gaiety for the second year in a row due Covid-19 pandemic.
In other news, leaders from more than 100 nations are heading to new york this week for the united nations’ annual high-level gathering, a covid-inflected, semi-locked down affair that takes place in one of the pandemic’s hardest-hit cities of all. it will be a departure from the last in-person meeting of the general assembly in 2019 and far different, too, from last year’s all-virtual version. Awaiting them: daunting challenges enough to scare anyone who runs a country, from an escalating climate crisis and severe vaccine inequities to Afghanistan’s future under its new Taliban rulers and worsening conflicts in Myanmar and the Tigray region of Ethiopia.
The Tricity reported one Covid-19 death and 10 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. There are 91 active cases here at present, with 37 active cases each in Mohali and Chandigarh, respectively. Read more
Thane has reported 267 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,56,368, an official said on Monday.
These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said.
The virus also claimed the life of one person, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,369, he said, adding that the Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,400, while the death toll stands at 3,273, another official said. (PTI)
Pune Municipal Corporation on Sunday reported 145 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the active count to 1,725.
There were 197 patients who recovered and four who succumbed to the deadly disease; taking the cumulative death toll to 9,001 so far. (ENS)