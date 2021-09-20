scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 30,256 new Covid-19 cases, 295 deaths

Covid-19 Live Updates today September 20: The active infections in the country reached a six-month low and currently stand at 3.18 lakh. Kerala continues to be the top-most contributor with 19,653 infections. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 20, 2021 10:23:55 am
Coronavirus Latest NewsCoronavirus Live Tracker in India: There are 91 active cases at present, with 37 active cases each in Mohali and Chandigarh, respectively. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sunday reported 30,256 cases and 295 deaths. The active infections in the country reached a six-month low and currently stand at 3.18 lakh. Kerala continues to be the top-most contributor with 19,653 infections.

People across the country bid adieu to Lord Ganesh on Sunday as the 10-day festivity dedicated to the elephant-headed deity concluded, although the farewell lacked the usual pomp and gaiety for the second year in a row due Covid-19 pandemic.

In other news, leaders from more than 100 nations are heading to new york this week for the united nations’ annual high-level gathering, a covid-inflected, semi-locked down affair that takes place in one of the pandemic’s hardest-hit cities of all. it will be a departure from the last in-person meeting of the general assembly in 2019 and far different, too, from last year’s all-virtual version. Awaiting them: daunting challenges enough to scare anyone who runs a country, from an escalating climate crisis and severe vaccine inequities to Afghanistan’s future under its new Taliban rulers and worsening conflicts in Myanmar and the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 30,256 new Covid-19 cases, 295 deaths; Punjab observes surge in Covid-19 cases. Follow latest updates here.

10:23 (IST)20 Sep 2021
Tricity reports one death due to Covid, 10 new cases

The Tricity reported one Covid-19 death and 10 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. There are 91 active cases here at present, with 37 active cases each in Mohali and Chandigarh, respectively. Read more

 
10:08 (IST)20 Sep 2021
Maharashtra: Thane logs 267 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Thane has reported 267 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,56,368, an official said on Monday.
          
These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said.
        
The virus also claimed the life of one person, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,369, he said, adding that the Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.
        
In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,400, while the death toll stands at 3,273, another official said. (PTI)

09:44 (IST)20 Sep 2021
Pune Municipal Corporation records 145 fresh Covid-19 cases 

Pune Municipal Corporation on Sunday reported 145 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the active count to 1,725. 

There were 197 patients who recovered and four who succumbed to the deadly disease; taking the cumulative death toll to 9,001 so far. (ENS)

West Bengal is observing a surge in number of Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, it reported 635 new cases along with 11 deaths. According to the sources, Hooghly and Darjeeling recorded highest new deaths with three each. South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Purba Medinipur and Jalpaiguri recorded one death each.

On September 10 the health secretary of Chandigarh, Yashpal Garg in a meeting issued orders for the private hospitals to keep third wave at bay. Private hospitals with 50 or more beds have installed PSA oxygen plant. Next three months are crucial period to tackle the third wave, as per Yashpal Garg.

Newly inducted Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel along with Minister of State for health Nimisha Suthar visited the 1,200-bed Civil Hospital in the Medicity campus on Sunday. Thanking the healthcare staff, health minister said that the hospital has been working day and is prepared for the possible third wave. Gujarat The health department will also launch mega drive to ensure 80 lakh families with PMJAY-MAA health cards.

