Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 30,256 new Covid-19 cases, 295 deaths

Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sunday reported 30,256 cases and 295 deaths. The active infections in the country reached a six-month low and currently stand at 3.18 lakh. Kerala continues to be the top-most contributor with 19,653 infections.

People across the country bid adieu to Lord Ganesh on Sunday as the 10-day festivity dedicated to the elephant-headed deity concluded, although the farewell lacked the usual pomp and gaiety for the second year in a row due Covid-19 pandemic.

In other news, leaders from more than 100 nations are heading to new york this week for the united nations’ annual high-level gathering, a covid-inflected, semi-locked down affair that takes place in one of the pandemic’s hardest-hit cities of all. it will be a departure from the last in-person meeting of the general assembly in 2019 and far different, too, from last year’s all-virtual version. Awaiting them: daunting challenges enough to scare anyone who runs a country, from an escalating climate crisis and severe vaccine inequities to Afghanistan’s future under its new Taliban rulers and worsening conflicts in Myanmar and the Tigray region of Ethiopia.