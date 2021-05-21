Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 2.59 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 4,209 deaths in last 24 hours

Citizens wait in observation after inoculation at a vaccination centre amid coronavirus second wave pandemic in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 2,59,551 new Covid-19 cases and 4,209 deaths on Thursday. Tamil Nadu contributed the highest number of fresh cases, 35,571 , to the country’s daily caseload, while the second highest contributor was Kerala with 30,491 new cases.

The Karnataka government is set to relaunch its state-wide vaccination drive for people in the 18-44 years age group from Saturday, eight days after it was suspended due to inadequate supply of vaccines. Healthcare workers and other frontline warriors will be the first to receive the jabs followed by other eligible groups in the list, the state government said in an order on Thursday.

Amid a surge in Covid-related ‘black fungus’ cases in different parts of the country, the Health Ministry on Thursday made the infection notifiable, making it mandatory for states to report both suspected and confirmed cases to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it is ready to strengthen its dialogue and scale-up its technical collaboration with India as it battles a debilitating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. “Our great sympathies and support to the people of India, and what is happening there relative to the pandemic, to those who have lost their lives and are suffering as a result of the COVID-19 crisis,” spokesperson Gerry Rice said.