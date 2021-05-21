scorecardresearch
Friday, May 21, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 2.59 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 4,209 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Lockdown and Cases News Live Updates: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it is ready to strengthen its dialogue and scale-up its technical collaboration with India as it battles a debilitating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 21, 2021 9:58:07 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19Citizens wait in observation after inoculation at a vaccination centre amid coronavirus second wave pandemic in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 2,59,551 new Covid-19 cases and 4,209 deaths on Thursday. Tamil Nadu contributed the highest number of fresh cases, 35,571 , to the country’s daily caseload, while the second highest contributor was Kerala with 30,491 new cases.

The Karnataka government is set to relaunch its state-wide vaccination drive for people in the 18-44 years age group from Saturday, eight days after it was suspended due to inadequate supply of vaccines. Healthcare workers and other frontline warriors will be the first to receive the jabs followed by other eligible groups in the list, the state government said in an order on Thursday.

Amid a surge in Covid-related ‘black fungus’ cases in different parts of the country, the Health Ministry on Thursday made the infection notifiable, making it mandatory for states to report both suspected and confirmed cases to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it is ready to strengthen its dialogue and scale-up its technical collaboration with India as it battles a debilitating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. “Our great sympathies and support to the people of India, and what is happening there relative to the pandemic, to those who have lost their lives and are suffering as a result of the COVID-19 crisis,” spokesperson Gerry Rice said.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Karnataka govt to restart vaccination of 18-44 group from Saturday

09:58 (IST)21 May 2021
Karnataka hospital staff sound alarm: Families at risk, vaccinate

Over the last two months, Naveen Raj, the head nurse at a government hospital in Bengaluru, has been at work every day — managing patients, nurses and staff, and also handing over bodies to families.

At the hospital, his day begins at 7 am and goes on late into the night with the 36-year-old flitting through the emergency, ICU and general wards in the over 150-bed Covid hospital, sometimes in a PPE kit or with just a mask.

At home, he says, he stays in his room and does not interact with others in his family, including siblings, because while he has the protection of a double vaccination, other members of his family do not. Read the full report here. 

09:56 (IST)21 May 2021
Centre makes Covid-linked 'black fungus' disease notifiable

With several parts of the country reporting a surge in the supplementary fungal infection mucormycosis in Covid-19 patients, the Health Ministry on Thursday made the infection notifiable, making it mandatory for states to report both suspected and confirmed cases to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection in which sinuses or lungs are affected after fungal spores in the air are inhaled. The incidence of this infection has traditionally been low — it was reported mainly in patients with uncontrolled diabetes. However, many hospitals in the countries are now reporting a significant increase in cases of ‘Covid-19-associated mucormycosis (CAM)’.

This is due to broadly two reasons: in Covid-19 patients who have severe diabetes, the risk of fungal infection is high; and due to the indiscriminate use of steroids in the treatment for Covid-19. Read the full report here. 

09:46 (IST)21 May 2021
India reports 2.59 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 4,209 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported  2,59,591 new Covid-19 cases and 4,209 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's overall Coronavirus caseload rose to 2,60,31,991, while its death toll surged to 2,91,331. Active cases dropped to around 30.2 lakh. 

Chennai, COVID-19 Staff nurses outside Government Kilpauk Medical College (GKMC) Hospital, in Chennai. (PTI)

The number of districts reporting a decline in case positivity increased from 210 in April 29-May 5 to 303 districts in May 13-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. It also said seven states have more than 25 per cent case positivity, while 22 states have more than 15 per cent case positivity.

The country recorded 3,874 deaths, pushing the overall toll to 2,87,122. On Wednesday, India had recorded its highest single-day death toll with 4,529 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India will have procured 267 crore Covid vaccine doses by the end of this year, and will be in a position to inoculate at least all of its adult population, according to an official statement.  The minister said that 51 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses will be made available by July and 216 crore more between August and December. He urged states to ensure that the healthcare and frontline workers are fully vaccinated, as they form the vulnerable categories. There is a need to strengthen testing facilities in peri-urban and rural areas, the statement said.

The Union Health Ministry Wednesday said that those who have got infected with Covid-19 after getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine should defer the second dose by 3 months after clinical recovery. The Health Ministry also recommended Covid-19 vaccination for all lactating women.

