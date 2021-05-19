Coronavirus India Live Updates: New cases decline in 200 districts; Maharashtra’s Amravati sees a surge

COVID patients at Shehnai Banquet hall, New Delhi, May 18, 2021. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The government on Tuesday said that around 200 districts have been reporting a decline in cases for the last two weeks and, after consistently increasing for the past 13 weeks, the country’s overall case positivity has registered a decline over the past seven days. The “pandemic curve is stabilising”, and the reproduction number (R) has now fallen below 1, Dr V K Paul, head of India’s Covid-19 Task Force, said. “This means the pandemic is shrinking overall,” he said.

Meanwhile, even as the rest of Maharashtra is showing a downward trend, there is a rise in infections in the Amravati district. Amravati was one of the first districts in Maharashtra to report the second wave in February this year. Following a 10-day lockdown in March, it noted a dip in cases. But state data shows it has again seen a rise in average daily cases by 148 per cent from April 9-15, when 426 new cases were recorded daily, to May 8-14 when 1,060 daily new cases were reported.

On the other hand, in Kerala which is likely past the peak of the second wave, the state’s local self-governing bodies have joined hands with neighbourhood groups and youth organisations, cutting across party lines to control the pandemic. They supply food, pulse oximeters, PPE kits, cots and vehicles — all free of cost — and even have volunteers to help with the final rites of those who have succumbed to the pandemic. For the hard-pressed state government, officials say, the active support of local bodies has come as a big boost.

India reported 2.63 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday. At least 4,329 deaths were reported on the same day, the highest so far in a day. Maharashtra reported more than 1,000 deaths, while Karnataka had 476. India saw its active cases drop by about 1.65 lakh on Monday, the biggest drop ever. There are now 33.52 lakh active cases in the country.