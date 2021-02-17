Coronavirus India Live Updates: India’s vaccination coverage crosses 9.06 million doses, ranked third after US, UK

Students undergo thermal scanning and get their hands sanitized as they arrive at a school that was reopened with certain COVID-19 safety guidelines, in Thane, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The Government on Wednesday informed that the vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 9.06 million doses ranking India at the third position after USA (55.2 million doses) and the UK (16.12 million doses) who

The US and the UK have completed more than 60 days of vaccination while India has completed 31 days since the inoculation drive began on January 16.

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister today chaired a high-level meeting to review in detail the progress of Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country and steps to accelerate the pace of vaccination.

Plans to involve private sector healthcare facilities in a significant way in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive were discussed, the government said, adding that this will enable registration of the population in the 50 years plus category for vaccination.

The Union Health Ministry said vaccinations for the frontline workers carried out till 6 pm, today is 26,64,972, forming 28.9 per cent of the eligible frontline workers.

It added that nine States/UTs have recorded a coverage of more than 75% of first dose of HCW. These include Bihar(84.7%), Tripura(82.3%), Odisha(81.5%), Lakshwadeep(81%), Gujarat(80.2%), Chhattisgarh(78.8%), Madhya Pradesh(76.7%), Uttarakhand(76.6%) and Himachal Pradesh(75.1%).

Meanwhile, with the coronavirus numbers in Maharashtra showing a spike over the last two weeks, the state has reintroduced some restrictions on the assembly and movement of people. The state government has warned that it could even bring back the lockdown if it was felt necessary.

Every day of the last week, for the first time since mid-January, Maharashtra has reported more than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus infections. The new cases in the second week of February were at least 14 per cent more than the first.

In the week ending this Sunday (February 14), 20,207 new cases were detected across the state, compared to 17,672 in the previous week (February 1-7). In the week prior to that (January 25-31), the state had reported 17,293 cases.

India on Wednesday recorded 11,610 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally of cases to 1,09,37,320, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. With 10 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll has reached 1,55,913.

As many as 1,06,44,858 people have recovered from the disease so far. The national recovery rate stands at 97.33 per cent. There are 1,36,549 active cases in the country at present, accounting for 1.25 per cent of its total caseload.



