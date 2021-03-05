Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 16,838 cases,113 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported as many as 16,838 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,11,73,761 on Friday. Also, with 113 deaths reported on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in India exceeded 1.57 lakh, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed.
Punjab reported more than 1,000 cases for the first time since November 15. The state found 1,071 cases on Thursday, the highest since October 13. It is also the first state, other than Maharashtra and Kerala, to report more than 1,000 cases since January 10. Maharashtra reported 8,998 cases on Friday.
Across the country, there are now 1.76 lakh active cases, nearly half of which, more than 86,000, are in Maharashtra. The number of active COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,76,319, accounting for 1.58 per cent of the total caseload, according to the data.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,08,39,894, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.01 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent.
While the number of registrations for jabs against Covid-19 in India is on the rise, not all private hospitals are being transparent about the slots they have available for vaccinations, according to National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma. Terming it a “worrying” trend, he said the government is gearing up to take action against those who do not “rectify” this.
Against the backdrop of the latest seroprevalence survey, which revealed that more than half of Hyderabad’s population have antibodies against the novel coronavirus, Dr. Rakesh Mishra, the Director of CSIR-Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) stressed the importance of the ‘social vaccine’ — wearing masks, maintaining personal hygiene and social distancing. Read more
The lack of transparency over the schedule for vaccinations at these private hospitals makes it difficult for senior citizens and persons with co-morbidities in the priority group to schedule appointments, said Sharma, who also heads the empowered committee for the administration of Covid-19 vaccines.
India reported as many as 16,838 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,11,73,761 on Friday.