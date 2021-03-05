scorecardresearch
Friday, March 05, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 16,838 cases,113 deaths in last 24 hours

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune |
Updated: March 5, 2021 11:54:49 am
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported as many as 16,838 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,11,73,761 on Friday. Also, with 113 deaths reported on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in India exceeded 1.57 lakh, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed.

Punjab reported more than 1,000 cases for the first time since November 15. The state found 1,071 cases on Thursday, the highest since October 13. It is also the first state, other than Maharashtra and Kerala, to report more than 1,000 cases since January 10. Maharashtra reported 8,998 cases on Friday.

While the number of registrations for jabs against Covid-19 in India is on the rise, not all private hospitals are being transparent about the slots they have available for vaccinations, according to National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma. Terming it a “worrying” trend, he said the government is gearing up to take action against those who do not “rectify” this.

11:54 (IST)05 Mar 2021
Number of people in Hyderabad with Covid antibodies could be much more than Sero-Survey results, says CCMB Director

Against the backdrop of the latest seroprevalence survey, which revealed that more than half of Hyderabad’s population have antibodies against the novel coronavirus, Dr. Rakesh Mishra, the Director of CSIR-Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) stressed the importance of the ‘social vaccine’ — wearing masks, maintaining personal hygiene and social distancing. Read more

11:29 (IST)05 Mar 2021
‘Informal system’ run by some private hospitals, no timely schedule: NHA CEO
RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority

The lack of transparency over the schedule for vaccinations at these private hospitals makes it difficult for senior citizens and persons with co-morbidities in the priority group to schedule appointments, said Sharma, who also heads the empowered committee for the administration of Covid-19 vaccines.

11:05 (IST)05 Mar 2021
There are now 1.76 lakh active cases in India

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,08,39,894, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.01 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent.

11:04 (IST)05 Mar 2021
Punjab reports more than 1,000 cases for the first time since November 15

11:03 (IST)05 Mar 2021
coronavirus, coronavirus news, india covid 19 news, covid 19 vaccine, covid 19 vaccine registration, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 latest news, maharashtra covid 19 cases, covid 19 india, coronavirus new cases in india, india coronavirus news, india coronavirus latest news, covid new cases in india Vaccination site at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Jambo Covid Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning.(Express Photo by Pradip Das)

According to him, “every” hospital that is participating in the government’s mass vaccination programme against Covid has access to a facility management dashboard. The hospitals are expected to use this dashboard to make vaccination timetables and declare vacant slots for jabs. Hospitals are supposed to prioritise those who schedule appointments for vaccinations over walk-in appointments, he said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 21,99,40,742 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 7,61,834 on Thursday.

The 113 new fatalities include 60 from Maharashtra, 15 from Punjab and 14 from Kerala.

Of the total 1,57,548 COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the country, Maharashtra accounts for 52,340, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,508), Karnataka (12,350), Delhi (10,915), West Bengal (10,273), Uttar Pradesh (8,729) and Andhra Pradesh (7,171). The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

