Coronavirus India Live Updates: Govt expert panel says no to Covovax trial on children: Report

Pregnant women get tested for Covid-19 in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: An expert panel of the country’s central drug authority on Wednesday recommended against granting permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct the phase 2/3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax on children aged two to 17 years, news agency PTI reported. SII had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Monday seeking permission for conducting a trial of Covovax on 920 children, 460 each in the 12-17 and 2-11 age groups, at 10 sites.

Meanwhile, India has requested members of the European Union to individually consider allowing Indians who have taken Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to travel to Europe, news agency PTI reported citing sources said.

The sources said India has requested the EU member nations to accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal under its ‘Green Passport’ scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the medical fraternity on the occasion of the National Doctors’ Day on Thursday. In a tweet, PM Modi had earlier said, “India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg.”

This comes at a time when the Indian Medical Association has said that as many as 800 doctors lost their lives during the second wave of the pandemic. “So far, we have the data of 800 doctors in our registry and initial observations indicate that a majority were yet to be fully vaccinated. Not many had got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” Dr Jayesh Lele, secretary general of IMA headquarters, said.