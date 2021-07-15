Coronavirus India LIVE updates: Delta Plus unlikely to be more transmissible than Delta: Government panel

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The AY.1 and AY.2 sub-lineages of the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus are unlikely to be more transmissible than Delta itself, said the consortium of government panels involved in genome sequencing of coronavirus. In a recent bulletin, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said that the cases of Delta sub-lineages AY.1 and AY.2 are declining globally, with near-zero cases in the last week of June in the UK and the US where they were most frequently detected.
“It is likely that neither AY.1 nor AY.2 is more transmissible than Delta,” the INSACOG said, adding there is no indication of a rising trend in the four clusters of Ratnagiri and Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, a player of the Indian cricket team in England has tested positive for Covid -19 and is staying in home isolation at the moment, The Indian Express has learnt. The player is home quarantined at his relatives’ place at present and is likely to join the tour party in Durham later.
Also, taking suo motu cognisance of a report in The Indian Express on the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to allow the Kanwar Yatra which has been suspended by neighbouring Uttarakhand amid fears of a possible third Covid-19 wave, the Supreme Court has sought responses by Friday from the Centre and the governments of UP and Uttarakhand.
Even as Kolhapur has started showing a slight decline in weekly Covid positivity rate (July 6 to 12), as compared to its previous one, it continues to remain a district of concern, a fresh analysis for state Covid-19 figures has shown. Other districts of concern include Pune, Satara, Sangli and Ratnagiri, which are among 10 districts whose weekly positivity rate remains higher than the state average of 4.36 per cent. The analysis also shows that Nandurbar sits on top of the list of these 10 districts with a weekly positivity rate of 11.72 per cent.
While experts said measures such as contact tracing were not up to the mark, according to Dr Subhash Salunkhe, adviser to the state government on Covid-19 and currently on tour in Sangli, the reason for a rise in cases in this district can be attributed to a large number of people gathering for elections at some sugar factories. Read more
The Indian squad sans the player will return to bio-bubble in Durham on Thursday. Sources said the player experienced a sore throat, which led to a Covid test and it returned positive. His teammates and support staff, who came in contact with the player, were kept in isolation for three days and they have completed their isolation period. (Read Devendra Pandey's report)
Issuing notices, the bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai said: “We were a little disturbed given today’s headline in the ‘Indian Express’ of 14.07.2021 about the ‘Kanwar Yatra’, which is likely to be held from 25.07.2021.” Read more