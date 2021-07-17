Coronavirus India LIVE updates: India reports 38,079 cases in last 24 hours, marginally lower than yesterday’s count

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 38,079 new cases and 560 deaths in last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. The active caseload has dipped marginally to 4,24,025, while the recovery rate has gone up to 97.31%.
Amid widespread public negligence regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour, the head of India’s coronavirus task force Dr V K Paul warned that the possibility of a third wave is very real as India’s population is yet to get herd immunity. The next 100-125 days in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic will be critical, the NITI Aayog member (health) said, adding that people need to remain “cautious”.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala to take proactive members to rule out any chance of a third wave as cases were rising in these states again.
Meanwhile, an ICMR-commissioned survey has shown that about 1 in 10 people who caught the coronavirus infection after being vaccinated required admission to hospital for treatment of the disease. Crucially, none of those admitted to hospital required ventilator or oxygen support, and none had to be put into ICU.
Kerala continues with weekend lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. The state has been the highest contributor to India’s caseload for the past few weeks.
With the addition of 481 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,39,876, an official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of 12 patients, which pushed the death toll in the district to 10,892. Thane's current Covid-19 mortality rate is 2.01 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection tally went up to 1,18,825, while the death toll is 2,670 another official said. (PTI)
About 1 in 10 people who caught the coronavirus infection after being vaccinated required admission to hospital for treatment of the disease, a new study commissioned by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has shown.
Crucially, none of those admitted to hospital required ventilator or oxygen support, and none had to be put into ICU. “This is highly significant, and underlines the crucial role of vaccines in reducing severity of the disease and mortality,” Dr Samiran Panda, Head of ICMR’s Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases division, told The Indian Express. (Read Anuradha Mascarenhas's report)