scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Coronavirus India LIVE updates: India reports 38,079 cases in last 24 hours, marginally lower than yesterday’s count

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: An ICMR-commissioned survey has shown that about 1 in 10 people who caught the coronavirus infection after being vaccinated required admission to hospital

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: July 17, 2021 9:28:02 am
People queue up outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai to get their shots. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 38,079 new cases and 560 deaths in last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. The active caseload has dipped marginally to 4,24,025, while the recovery rate has gone up to 97.31%.

Amid widespread public negligence regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour, the head of India’s coronavirus task force Dr V K Paul warned that the possibility of a third wave is very real as India’s population is yet to get herd immunity. The next 100-125 days in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic will be critical, the NITI Aayog member (health) said, adding that people need to remain “cautious”.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala to take proactive members to rule out any chance of a third wave as cases were rising in these states again.

Meanwhile, an ICMR-commissioned survey has shown that about 1 in 10 people who caught the coronavirus infection after being vaccinated required admission to hospital for treatment of the disease. Crucially, none of those admitted to hospital required ventilator or oxygen support, and none had to be put into ICU.

Live Blog

PM Modi asks Chief Ministers of 6 states to take proactive measures to prevent third wave; Manipur announces 10-day curfew from July 18; SC asks UP govt to reconsider even symbolic Kanwar Yatra; Follow this space for latest updates:

09:28 (IST)17 Jul 2021
India reports 38,079 new cases and 560 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 38,079 new cases and 560 deaths in last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. The active caseload has dipped marginally to 4,24,025, while the recovery rate has gone up to 97.31%. Kerala remains the top contributor, recording 13,750 new cases. More than 3.10 crore people have been infected in India since the start of the pandemic last year.

09:15 (IST)17 Jul 2021
Visuals of weekend lockdown from Kerala

Kerala continues with weekend lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. The state has been the highest contributor to India’s caseload for the past few weeks.

08:50 (IST)17 Jul 2021
Maharashtra's Thane district reports 481 new cases, 12 deaths

With the addition of 481 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,39,876, an official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of 12 patients, which pushed the death toll in the district to 10,892. Thane's current Covid-19 mortality rate is 2.01 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection tally went up to 1,18,825, while the death toll is 2,670 another official said. (PTI)

08:44 (IST)17 Jul 2021
10% ‘breakthrough’ cases hospitalised, but O2, ICU not needed: ICMR study

About 1 in 10 people who caught the coronavirus infection after being vaccinated required admission to hospital for treatment of the disease, a new study commissioned by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has shown.

Crucially, none of those admitted to hospital required ventilator or oxygen support, and none had to be put into ICU. “This is highly significant, and underlines the crucial role of vaccines in reducing severity of the disease and mortality,” Dr Samiran Panda, Head of ICMR’s Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases division, told The Indian Express. (Read Anuradha Mascarenhas's report) 

Traffic jams have returned to Mumbai as Covid restrictions are eased. (PTI Photo)

Reconsider even symbolic Kanwar Yatra: SC to UP government

The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government Friday to reconsider even allowing a symbolic physical Kanwar Yatra given the fear of a third Covid-19 wave.

Underlining that “the health of the citizenry of India and their right to ‘life’ are paramount,” it said, “all other sentiments, albeit religious, are subservient to this most basic fundamental right”.

The bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai, which had sought responses from the Centre, UP and Uttarakhand after taking suo motu cognisance of a report in The Indian Express on UP’s decision to allow the Kanwar Yatra during the pandemic, was told by told Senior Advocate C S Vaidyanathan, who appeared for the UP government, that the state will hold only a “symbolic physical” Kanwar Yatra keeping religious sentiments in mind — it starts July 25.

Schools shut, Gujarat municipal teachers hold classes in parks, bridge digital divide

Class 8 has assembled for their English grammar lesson. Not in their classroom, not on screen, but in an open park in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad.

The white board is propped up on a concrete bench, facing a group of around 15 children, all from the Naranpura Hindi-medium school run by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). A group of elderly regulars at the park pause to watch the children and their teacher at work. Some distance away, a group of bhajan singers periodically strike discordant notes — about the only time the children look up from their books.

The open classes are part of the Gujarat education department’s sheri shikshan (street education) initiative that was launched in the last week of June for children who had been left out of the virtual learning programme. With the pandemic forcing schools shut since last year, teachers are now holding classes for smaller groups in open spaces — in public parks and in temple complexes.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.