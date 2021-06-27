Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delta Plus strain has to be tackled with urgent, additional measures: WHO

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delta Plus variant of coronavirus, which several experts say is more infectious, needs to be addressed with vaccination and safety measures such as wearing face masks, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic has said. “Vaccination plus masks, because just a vaccine is not enough with ‘Delta.’ We need to make an effort over a short period of time, otherwise there would be a lockdown,” Vujnovic said on the live YouTube show, according to news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction at an increased pace of Covid vaccination this week and said that it was important to keep this up and also underlined a need to involve NGOs and other organisations in order to expand the drive, PTI reported. PM Modi, while taking stock of the progress of immunisation programme, also directed the officials to work closely with states to ensure that the speed of testing does not go down as testing remains a very important tool to track and contain rising infections in any region.
India reported 48,698 new Covid-19 cases and 1,183 deaths on Saturday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 3,01,83,143 while the overall death toll has touched 3,94,493. There are 5,95,565 active cases in the country at present while as many as 2,91,93,085 people have recovered from the disease, the ministry said.
When the nationwide lockdown was announced in March last year, artist Umesh Singh was in Varanasi, preparing for exhibitions in the coming months. The 2019 postgraduate from Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, Hyderabad, was looking forward to leveraging the attention his work had received at the 2018-19 Students’ Biennale and the Serendipity Arts Festival and was hopeful that an early communication with gallerists and art collectors would help his career get off to a flying start. “People had appreciated my work at both forums and there were several inquiries. I was expecting some of the work to find buyers,” says Singh, 28. (Read Vandana Kalra's report)
The Odisha government has urged the Centre to reduce allocation of Covid-19 vaccines to the private sector from the current 25 per cent to 5 per cent.
State Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das raised the issue in a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday. “For the state of Odisha, the government and private vaccine allocation ratio of 75:25 may be revised to 95:5 ratio, keeping in mind the ground reality. Procurement by private hospitals in the state is negligible. Till date, only seven private hospitals in Odisha have been able to procure vaccines from the manufacturers,” Das said in the letter, adding that private hospitals provide services to only 5 per cent of the state’s population. (Read Aishwarya Mohanty's report)
With India’s domestic shortage hitting its Covid vaccine supplies and disrupting global supply chains dependent on manufacturing here, moves are afoot to advance the Quad vaccine initiative towards the “end of 2021” — a year ahead of the earlier 2022 deadline, The Sunday Express has learnt.
On March 12, at the first summit of the leaders of the Quadrilateral grouping, a Quad vaccine initiative was announced under which India would manufacture US vaccines with Japanese funding and Australian logistical support for countries in the Indo-Pacific. The original timeline provided for the supply of at least 1 billion vaccines by the end of 2022. (Read Subhajit Roy's report)