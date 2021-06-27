Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delta Plus strain has to be tackled with urgent, additional measures: WHO

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delta Plus variant of coronavirus, which several experts say is more infectious, needs to be addressed with vaccination and safety measures such as wearing face masks, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic has said. “Vaccination plus masks, because just a vaccine is not enough with ‘Delta.’ We need to make an effort over a short period of time, otherwise there would be a lockdown,” Vujnovic said on the live YouTube show, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction at an increased pace of Covid vaccination this week and said that it was important to keep this up and also underlined a need to involve NGOs and other organisations in order to expand the drive, PTI reported. PM Modi, while taking stock of the progress of immunisation programme, also directed the officials to work closely with states to ensure that the speed of testing does not go down as testing remains a very important tool to track and contain rising infections in any region.

India reported 48,698 new Covid-19 cases and 1,183 deaths on Saturday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 3,01,83,143 while the overall death toll has touched 3,94,493. There are 5,95,565 active cases in the country at present while as many as 2,91,93,085 people have recovered from the disease, the ministry said.