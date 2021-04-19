Coronavirus India Live Updates: 2,73,810 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

At the Covid Care Center in Radha Soami Satsang Baes, Chhatarpur, in New Delhi on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Monday reported 2,73,810 new Covid-19 cases and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The total cases in the country now stand at 1,50,61,919. There are 19,29,329 active cases in the country at present while 1,29,53,821 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll is at 1,78, 769. As many as 12,38,52,566 people have been vaccinated so far.

Meanwhile, with shortage in supplies being flagged across the country, Delhi Sunday joined the growing list of states that are scrambling to ensure adequate availability of oxygen for Covid patients as the country continued to witness a rise in coronavirus cases.

The Centre, however, placed the onus of tackling the situation on state governments, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal saying that they “should keep demand under control”.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that Delhi is facing an “acute shortage of oxygen”. “In view of sharply increasing cases, Delhi needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states,” he tweeted.