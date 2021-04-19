Coronavirus India Live Updates: 2,73,810 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

scorecardresearch
Monday, April 19, 2021
Updated: April 19, 2021 9:47:38 am
Coronavirus India Live Updates:At the Covid Care Center in Radha Soami Satsang Baes, Chhatarpur, in New Delhi on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Monday reported 2,73,810 new Covid-19 cases and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The total cases in the country now stand at 1,50,61,919. There are 19,29,329 active cases in the country at present while 1,29,53,821 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll is at 1,78, 769. As many as 12,38,52,566 people have been vaccinated so far.

Meanwhile, with shortage in supplies being flagged across the country, Delhi Sunday joined the growing list of states that are scrambling to ensure adequate availability of oxygen for Covid patients as the country continued to witness a rise in coronavirus cases.

The Centre, however, placed the onus of tackling the situation on state governments, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal saying that they “should keep demand under control”.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that Delhi is facing an “acute shortage of oxygen”. “In view of sharply increasing cases, Delhi needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states,” he tweeted.

India Monday reported 2,73,810 new Covid-19 cases and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The total cases in the country now stand at 1,50,61,919. There are 19,29,329 active cases in the country at present while 1,29,53,821 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll is at 1,78, 769. As many as 12,38,52,566 people have been vaccinated so far.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Covid-19 testing at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Indian Express spoke to several officials and experts at the Centre and the states and found that in state after state, serosurveys underlined that the second Covid wave was coming and yet little was done with the data or as follow-up.

Indeed, in January, when almost every state was reporting a decline in case numbers, Kerala was witnessing a surge — contributing almost half of all cases in the country. By mid- February, the confirmed cases in the state had crossed 10 lakh, second only to Maharashtra.

This “outlier” trend in Kerala was not very well understood until the state did a serosurvey in January-February in all its 14 districts. It revealed that only about 10% of the state’s population had been infected. In other words, a majority was still susceptible.

Importantly, the survey offered clues to the state’s high case count. For, Kerala had identified and tested at least one of every four infected individuals. In the country as whole, this number, estimated from a prior serosurvey, was just one in about 30.

Another insight the state gleaned from the serosurvey was that the risk of infection among those 70 years or above was significantly less, indicating that reverse quarantine – where the vulnerable are isolated – was effective.

