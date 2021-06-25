Coronavirus India Live Updates: Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra see upward trend amid third wave concerns

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is witnessing an upward trend after maintaining a trajectory below the 10,000-mark for days even as the state is battling the Delta Plus variant. On Thursday, the number of daily Covid-19 cases neared 10,000-mark as 9844 people found to be infected.
Maharashtra found 10,066 people positive with Covid-19 on Wednesday. There were 10,107 cases of infections in Maharashtra on June 16, since then state cases below the 10,000-mark. There were 8,470 and 6,270 cases of infection on Tuesday and Monday respectively.
This comes amid the Maharashtra government informing the Bombay High Court that more than 2,000 people have fallen victim to fake Covid-19 vaccination camps in Mumbai so far. Five FIRs have been registered so far and the statements of 400 witnesses have been recorded.
India recorded 54,336 new coronavirus cases and 1,321 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. With this the country’s total caseload has risen to over 3 crore, while the death toll has increased to 3.91 lakh. Meanwhile, the active caseload has dropped to 6.27 lakh.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that it has achieved the target of giving 1 crore Covid vaccine doses in just 24 days – six days before its deadline – under the state’s “Mission June” campaign.
“The state government accomplished the goal of vaccinating more than 8 lakh people on Thursday, taking the cumulative doses to over 2.88 crore,” said a spokesperson. “From July, the UP government has been eyeing the next big target to administer around 10 lakh doses a day and achieving the landmark of 10 crore doses by August-end,” added the spokesperson.
Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Information, Navneet Sehgal said the drive was organised on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to cover the maximum number of people. Read more
Uttar Pradesh had managed the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic much better than the predictions of experts, ramping up testing dramatically and keeping the death rate lower than many other states, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.
With Assembly elections in UP just months away, Adityanath answered a range of questions on the four and a half years of his government at an online e-Adda of The Indian Express on Wednesday. Read more
Multiple rounds of discussion have taken place between the government and pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna over the supply of their Covid-19 vaccines in India. What has been contentious is the question of indemnity, and these negottations are now said to be in the final stages. Globally, the two companies have supplied their Covid-19 vaccines only after indemnities were given against the costs of compensation for adverse effects due to vaccination. This means that they cannot be sued in those countries on account of such effects.
Grant of indemnity does not always mean beneficiaries cannot seek compensation for adverse events, but the bar is very high. The Indian Express takes a look at how indemnity works in various countries, and why it has been an issue in the companies’ negotiations with the Indian government. Read our Explainer