Coronavirus India Live Updates: Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra see upward trend amid third wave concerns

Crowds are back on the streets of Kolkata as the West Bengal government has relaxed lockdown norms. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is witnessing an upward trend after maintaining a trajectory below the 10,000-mark for days even as the state is battling the Delta Plus variant. On Thursday, the number of daily Covid-19 cases neared 10,000-mark as 9844 people found to be infected.

Maharashtra found 10,066 people positive with Covid-19 on Wednesday. There were 10,107 cases of infections in Maharashtra on June 16, since then state cases below the 10,000-mark. There were 8,470 and 6,270 cases of infection on Tuesday and Monday respectively.

This comes amid the Maharashtra government informing the Bombay High Court that more than 2,000 people have fallen victim to fake Covid-19 vaccination camps in Mumbai so far. Five FIRs have been registered so far and the statements of 400 witnesses have been recorded.

India recorded 54,336 new coronavirus cases and 1,321 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. With this the country’s total caseload has risen to over 3 crore, while the death toll has increased to 3.91 lakh. Meanwhile, the active caseload has dropped to 6.27 lakh.