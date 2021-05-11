Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records over 3.29 lakh Covid-19 cases, 3,876 deaths

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 3,29,942 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday. The country’s total infections stand at over 2.29 crore. Out of these, over 37.15 lakh cases are active while 1.90 crore people have recovered after testing positive. With 3,876 related deaths
As Covid-19 continues to spread across India, the number of vaccines administered to the adult population is falling at an alarming rate. The dip in doses is particularly acute in rural areas where the curve is rising and where there are glaring gaps in medical infrastructure, data obtained by The Indian Express revealed. According to an analysis, as many as 37 surge districts across the country reported over 50 per cent drop in jabs.
In terms of fatalities, the worrying sign is the rapid uptick in deaths in smaller states like Jharkhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and now Uttarakhand. Maharashtra continues to report the maximum number of deaths every day.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said Delhi should prepare for the third wave of the virus and expressed confidence that given the scale at which the city is creating infrastructure, it will be able to handle even 30,000 cases each day.
Eleven Covid-19 patients in the ICU of Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital at Tirupati, the largest in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, died on Monday evening due to lack of oxygen after a tanker with the gas got late by minutes.
District Collector M Hari Narayana said while the 11 people who were on oxygen support died, they were able to save several others. Nearly 1,000 Covid patients are being treated at the hospital, from Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore and Kadapa.
Officials said the oxygen pressure started dropping after 8:30 pm and the patients died within a few minutes, before the supply could be restored. Angry relatives broke into the Covid ICU, damaged some equipment and overturned tables with injections and medicines.
SINCE April, the daily count of new cases has increased five times, from about 80,000 to more than four lakh a day now. During this same time, however, the number of deaths being reported every day has increased almost 10 times, from about 400 a day to over 4,000 a day now.
While Maharashtra continues to report the maximum number of deaths every day, the worrying sign is the rapid rise in deaths in other states, even relatively smaller ones like Jharkhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and now Uttarakhand. At the end of March, Maharashtra was contributing roughly one-third of all the deaths in the country. Now, that share is just about one-fifth.
States such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab have seen a large number of coronavirus-related deaths in the last 40 days. Karnataka has now been routinely reporting more than 400 deaths a day, while the death toll in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh has been around 300 each.