Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records over 3.29 lakh Covid-19 cases, 3,876 deaths

Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Lockdown News Live Updates: This is for the first time after four straight days that India's Covid-19 count has risen by less than 4,00,000 fresh infections.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: May 11, 2021 10:23:09 am
A school in Delhi, now a Covid centre, with 100-odd churches pooling in resources. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 3,29,942 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday. The country’s total infections stand at over 2.29 crore. Out of these, over 37.15 lakh cases are active while 1.90 crore people have recovered after testing positive. With 3,876 related deaths

As Covid-19 continues to spread across India, the number of vaccines administered to the adult population is falling at an alarming rate. The dip in doses is particularly acute in rural areas where the curve is rising and where there are glaring gaps in medical infrastructure, data obtained by The Indian Express revealed. According to an analysis, as many as 37 surge districts across the country reported over 50 per cent drop in jabs.

In terms of fatalities, the worrying sign is the rapid uptick in deaths in smaller states like Jharkhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and now Uttarakhand. Maharashtra continues to report the maximum number of deaths every day.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said Delhi should prepare for the third wave of the virus and expressed confidence that given the scale at which the city is creating infrastructure, it will be able to handle even 30,000 cases each day.

 

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Covid-19 spreads to rural India; rise in fatalities in smaller states; Over 3.66 lakh cases in last 24 hours. Follow this space for latest updates on India's second wave.

10:18 (IST)11 May 2021
India records over 3.29 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,876 deaths

India recorded 3,29,942  fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,876 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday. The country’s total infections stand at over 2.29 crore. Out of these, over 37.15 lakh cases are active while 1.90 crore people have recovered after testing positive.

09:56 (IST)11 May 2021
11 patients die in Andhra Pradesh hospital after oxygen tanker delayed

Eleven Covid-19 patients in the ICU of Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital at Tirupati, the largest in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, died on Monday evening due to lack of oxygen after a tanker with the gas got late by minutes.

District Collector M Hari Narayana said while the 11 people who were on oxygen support died, they were able to save several others. Nearly 1,000 Covid patients are being treated at the hospital, from Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore and Kadapa.

Officials said the oxygen pressure started dropping after 8:30 pm and the patients died within a few minutes, before the supply could be restored. Angry relatives broke into the Covid ICU, damaged some equipment and overturned tables with injections and medicines.

09:50 (IST)11 May 2021
As deaths go up 10 fold, worrying signs from smaller states

SINCE April, the daily count of new cases has increased five times, from about 80,000 to more than four lakh a day now. During this same time, however, the number of deaths being reported every day has increased almost 10 times, from about 400 a day to over 4,000 a day now.

While Maharashtra continues to report the maximum number of deaths every day, the worrying sign is the rapid rise in deaths in other states, even relatively smaller ones like Jharkhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and now Uttarakhand. At the end of March, Maharashtra was contributing roughly one-third of all the deaths in the country. Now, that share is just about one-fifth.

States such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab have seen a large number of coronavirus-related deaths in the last 40 days. Karnataka has now been routinely reporting more than 400 deaths a day, while the death toll in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh has been around 300 each.

Covid rumblings within: BJP leaders in UP complain as govt puts up a brave face

As Uttar Pradesh continues to battle the second wave of Covid-19, there are growing voices of unease within the state BJP, with a number of MLAs and MPs raising questions about the state government’s handling of the situation — from shortage of hospital beds to alleged lack of cooperation from authorities to deal with the hundreds of SOS calls from their constituencies.

Over the last few weeks, many of them have written to the Chief Minister with these complaints, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has himself only recently recovered from Covid-19, to start visiting hotspot districts in the state and review arrangements.

Vaccine inequity gets worse: rural India, smaller hospitals hit

The slide in the number of vaccine doses administered in the week starting May 1, after the government “opened up” vaccination beyond priority groups, to its lowest level in eight weeks hides a further skew — indication that the inoculation process could be turning more inequitable than earlier.

In a vaccine market that continues to see a demand-supply mismatch, the revised vaccine procurement process builds in a skew against smaller hospitals in cities and towns in comparison to their bigger counterparts in simply getting access to the shots, and a more disconcerting urban-rural divide in terms of where healthcare facilities are vis-à-vis the already-established supply-chain map.

