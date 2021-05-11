Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records over 3.29 lakh Covid-19 cases, 3,876 deaths

A school in Delhi, now a Covid centre, with 100-odd churches pooling in resources. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 3,29,942 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday. The country’s total infections stand at over 2.29 crore. Out of these, over 37.15 lakh cases are active while 1.90 crore people have recovered after testing positive. With 3,876 related deaths

As Covid-19 continues to spread across India, the number of vaccines administered to the adult population is falling at an alarming rate. The dip in doses is particularly acute in rural areas where the curve is rising and where there are glaring gaps in medical infrastructure, data obtained by The Indian Express revealed. According to an analysis, as many as 37 surge districts across the country reported over 50 per cent drop in jabs.

In terms of fatalities, the worrying sign is the rapid uptick in deaths in smaller states like Jharkhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and now Uttarakhand. Maharashtra continues to report the maximum number of deaths every day.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said Delhi should prepare for the third wave of the virus and expressed confidence that given the scale at which the city is creating infrastructure, it will be able to handle even 30,000 cases each day.