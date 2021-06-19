scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records over 60,000 new Covid-19 cases, 1,647 deaths

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases in India Live News Updates: In 8,991 vaccinated health workers, the role of vaccines in preventing critical hospitalisation was as high as 94 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi |
June 19, 2021 9:03:41 am
At Covid-19 vaccination centre in Navi Mumbai.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 60,753 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday. Active cases further declined to 7.6 lakh. With 1,647 new fatalities, the death toll is 3.85 lakh. Kerala, with 11,361 new cases, was the only state to have reported more than 10,000 infections.

Preliminary data from India’s healthcare workers have shown that Covid-19 vaccination reduced chances of hospitalisation by 75 to 80 per cent and also reduced the need for oxygen therapy and critical care, the Union Ministry said. In 8,991 vaccinated health workers, the role of vaccines in preventing critical hospitalisation was as high as 94 per cent.

In other news, sports legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday night after a month-long battle with the novel coronavirus. Former national volleyball captain and Singh’s wife, Nirmal Kaur had succumbed to the infection earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday the Delta variant of Covid-19, first found in India, was on its way to become a dominant virus mutation globally due to its highly transmissible nature.

The global body has accepted Bharat Biotech’s Expression of Interest (EoI) for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin and scheduled a pre-submission meeting on June 23. In this, the manufacturer will have an opportunity to put forth a summary on overall quality of the jab.

In another development, Indian pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila is likely to seek emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine by applying to the central drugs regulatory next week, official sources told The Indian Express. If approved, it will be the world’s first DNA vaccine against the virus and the fourth to become available in the country.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live News Updates: Covid-19 vaccination in healthcare workers reduced chances of hospitalisation, critical care; Flying Sikh Milkha Singh dies of Covid-19 complications; delta variant dominant global mutation, says WHO. Follow this space for the latest news today.

From Corbevax to Covovax: All you need to know about India’s new Covid-19 vaccines

In the wake of a crippling shortage of vaccines across the country, the Centre last month had assured procurement of over 200 crore vaccine doses between August and December 2021, enough to vaccinate the entire adult population.

As part of the new vaccine policy, the Centre said that procurement will involve 130 crore doses of Covishield (75 cr) and Covaxin (55 cr)–the two vaccines that are being administered to Indians as part of the nationwide vaccination drive. The rest involves the procurement of several foreign and indigenous vaccines that are currently in the advanced stages of their trials.

Covid ‘third wave’: CM Kejriwal, L-G discuss medical O2 requirement, paediatric task force

The Delhi government plans to double the capacity of oxygen generated at Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants, which are usually located within hospital complexes, by the end of September as part of arrangements being made to tackle a possible third wave of Covid-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office said Friday.

The arrangements were discussed at a meeting attended by Kejriwal and Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, the CMO said in a statement. Apart from issues related to medical oxygen, they spoke about steps being taken keeping the safety and well-being of children in mind, including the creation of a paediatric task force for effective treatment.

