Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 50,848 new cases, active caseload lowest in 82 days

Beneficiaries at a vaccination center in Karave Gaon Health Post in Navi Mumbai.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 50,848 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. The active caseload has dropped to 6,43,194, lowest in 82 days. The national recovery rate has risen to 96.56 per cent.

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech is set to meet with the World Health Organization (WHO), where it is expected to submit its proposal for an Emergency Use Listing of the Covaxin vaccine. The EUL would make it easier for Covaxin — developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) — to receive recognition in other countries where it has not received regulatory approvals.

Meanwhile, revised data from the Union Health Ministry showed 88.09 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on the record-breaking Monday and that 64 per cent of the vaccinations took place in rural areas. That is three out of every five shots administered.

In other news, the Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus, so far detected in three states in the country, has been categorised as a variant of concern by the Union Health Ministry. States have been directed to take up immediate containment measures in clusters where the variant has been detected.



