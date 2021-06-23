scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 50,848 new cases, active caseload lowest in 82 days

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Bharat Biotech is set to attend pre-submission meet for Emergency Use Listing of COVAXIN by WHO today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 23, 2021 9:13:04 am
Beneficiaries at a vaccination center in Karave Gaon Health Post in Navi Mumbai.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 50,848 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. The active caseload has dropped to 6,43,194, lowest in 82 days. The national recovery rate has risen to 96.56 per cent.

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech is set to meet with the World Health Organization (WHO), where it is expected to submit its proposal for an Emergency Use Listing of the Covaxin vaccine. The EUL would make it easier for Covaxin — developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) — to receive recognition in other countries where it has not received regulatory approvals.

Meanwhile, revised data from the Union Health Ministry showed 88.09 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on the record-breaking Monday and that 64 per cent of the vaccinations took place in rural areas. That is three out of every five shots administered. 

In other news, the Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus, so far detected in three states in the country, has been categorised as a variant of concern by the Union Health Ministry. States have been directed to take up immediate containment measures in clusters where the variant has been detected.

 

Live Blog

Follow this space for latest updates on Covid-19 in India

09:06 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Bharat Biotech’s ‘pre-submission’ meeting for Covaxin EUL with WHO today

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech is set to meet with the World Health Organization (WHO), where it is expected to submit its proposal for an Emergency Use Listing of the Covaxin vaccine.

The EUL would make it easier for Covaxin — developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) — to receive recognition in other countries where it has not received regulatory approvals.

This comes a day after the much-awaited phase 3 trial results of the vaccine were released, according to which, Covaxin showed the ability to bring down symptomatic Covid-19 cases by 77.80 per cent. 

India reported 42,640 new Covid-19 cases, which is the lowest in 91 days, and 1,167 deaths, the lowest since April 14, on Tuesday, as per the Union Health Ministry. The number of fresh cases reported on Tuesday are 134 in Delhi, 570 in Mumbai, 803 in Bengaluru, 172 in Kolkata and 410 in Chennai.

Referring to the record 82.7 lakh vaccinations done on June 21, the government earlier on Tuesday said that nearly 64 per cent of the jabs were given in rural areas. Addressing a joint press conference on the pandemic situation and vaccination status, the official said, "A historic milestone was achieved on 21st June 2021–88.09 lakh doses administered in a single day." Of the doses, 36.32 per cent were administered in urban areas and 63.68 per cent in rural areas, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer CEO said that Pfizer vaccine is in the final stages of getting approval for use in India, news agency ANI reported.

In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday released a white paper on Covid-19 saying "its aim is not finger-pointing at the government but to help the nation prepare for the third wave of infection. The whole country knows that a third wave will strike."

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.