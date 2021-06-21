scorecardresearch
Monday, June 21, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 53,256 new Covid-19 cases, 1,422 deaths

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases in India Live News Updates: This is the lowest spike of daily cases in 88 days. With 1,422 new fatalities, the country recorded the lowest daily deaths since April 16. The total death toll is now over 3.88 lakh.

June 21, 2021
Bengaluru: Commuters during a traffic jam amid COVID-induced lockdown in Bengaluru (PTI)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 53,256 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Monday, taking the country’s total infections to nearly 3 crore. This is the lowest spike of daily cases in 88 days. Out of these, active cases further declines to 7.02 lakh, while over 2.88 crore people have recovered after testing positive. With 1,422 new fatalities, the country recorded the lowest daily deaths since April 16. The total death toll is now over 3.88 lakh. Kerala, with 11,654 cases on Sunday, has now overtaken Karnataka to become the state with second highest number of total cases.

With the peak of the second wave behind us, almost 90 per cent of over 650 districts for which data is available, are now in a phase of steady decline. West Bengal is the only major state where active cases have increased in the last one week. The other two states — Manipur and Mizoram — have seen a rise in active cases, but in both these states, the number is well within 1,000.

After a ravaging second wave, from hotels, tourism, transport and aviation to trade and small manufacturing units, sectors of the economy are beginning to report a disproportionate impact of the distress — in the form of declining incomes and rising loan repayment defaults.

Meanwhile, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India, 159 districts in 25 states across the country saw a decline in fixed deposits from January to March. This data indicates rising cash holdings with people owing to the financial impact of covid-19.

Even as cases are declining, the World Health Organisation on Sunday called countries in South-east Asia to scale up and rigorously implement public health measures along with increasing the pace of covid-19 vaccination. Only a continued implementation of these measures will prevent another surge, it highlighted.

Second wave: 60% addition to bad loans from MSMEs

THE SECOND wave of Covid has thwarted the recovery process underway across sectors, with the lockdowns in states and the spread of disease overwhelmingly impacting the MSME and service sectors, according to fresh data coming in on loan slippages with banks and micro-lenders.

From hotels, tourism, transport and aviation to trade and small manufacturing units, specific pockets of the economy are beginning to report a disproportionate impact of the distress, both in the form of decline in incomes and rise in loan repayment defaults.

The impact of this going forward could be two-fold: any improvement in the overall consumption trajectory is heavily contingent on a recovery in services sectors such as trade, hotels, transport, communication & services related to broadcasting, which supports over 20 crore households; and corporates in the listed space, which have reported better growth numbers, could end up feeling the distress in the unorganised segment. ( With Sunny Verma , George Mathew) 

India records 53,256 new Covid-19 cases, 1,422 deaths

India recorded 53,256 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Monday, taking the country's total infections to nearly 3 crore. This is the lowest spike of daily cases in 88 days. Out of these, active cases further declines to 7.02 lakh, while over 2.88 crore people have recovered after testing positive. With 1,422 new fatalities, the country recorded the lowest daily deaths since April 16. The total death toll is now over 3.88 lakh.

Hundreds living in Delhi’s shelter homes still await Covid shot

It’s been nearly six months since the Covid vaccination programme started across the country but hundreds living in Delhi’s shelter homes haven’t received a single dose.

According to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), there are over 209 shelters across the city. These include temporary structures housing more than 4,000 people, most of them daily wagers. However, a small fraction of them have been vaccinated.

Amid second wave, NHAI, contractors kept workers back with vaccines, food

Vaccines, isolation wards, medical insurance, oxygen-fitted ambulances and food — these are some of the ways the country’s national highway builders checked an exodus of labourers from work sites, even as the second wave of the pandemic unfolded over the past two months.

Learning from the experience of the first lockdown in 2020 — when scores of migrant labourers left their places of work, including highway construction sites, and walked back hundreds of kilometers to their villages — contractors working on projects of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worked overtime to ensure that workers had a strong reason to stay back.

 

