Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records over 4 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 4,092 deaths

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded over 4.03 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Sunday, taking the country’s total caseload to over 2.18 crore. Out of these, over 37.36 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.79 crore people have recovered. With 4,092 new deaths, the toll now stands at over 2.38 lakh. Maharashtra reported 56,578 cases while Karnataka had 47,563. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh were the other top contributors.
In a first of its kind data released by the government, on Covid patients requiring critical care, shows that nearly 50,000 people are currently in ICUs while over 14,000 on ventilator support.
Keeping up his interaction with chief ministers over telephone to take stock of the pandemic situation in their states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh.
In the absence of a nationwide lockdown a number of states have imposed complete lockdowns to reduce the spread of the coronavirus virus. Tamil Nadu was the latest to impose a state wide lockdown from May 10 to May 24.
In the second wave, a Covid ICU ward is a distinct world. Gone is the commotion of the hospital, replaced by the sound of muted, shuffling feet, dragging of metal wheels, and beeping of monitors. The Sunday Express spent 7 hours in the ICU of a Delhi hospitals at the heart of the capital’s covid crisis. Read our ground report here.
In another development, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved an anti-Covid oral drug developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for emergency use. Clinical trial showed that the drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients, reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.
South Africa's health ministry said on Saturday it had detected the first four cases of a new coronavirus variant that emerged in India and was responsible for a surge of infections and deaths in the Asian country.
Testing had also picked up 11 cases of the variant B.1.1.7 first detected in the UK, the health ministry said in a statement. "The Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa confirmed today that two variants of concern, other than the B.1.351 already dominating in South Africa, have been detected," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.
The four positive cases were detected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, and all had a history of travel to India, which on Saturday recorded its highest ever single-day COVID-19 death toll of 4,187 fatalities.
West Bengal on Saturday registered its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 127 new fatalities, pushing the death toll to 12,203, the health department said. The coronavirus caseload increased to 9,73,718 after the state also recorded its highest one-day spike of 19,436 fresh cases, it said. North 24 Parganas district accounted for the highest number of fatalities at 39 while the city registered 34 deaths, it said.
For the first time since the Modi Government came to power in 2014, senior Union ministers and top functionaries in the BJP and the RSS are on the defensive and unsure of how — or even what — to communicate to the people as the second Covid curve rages across the country.
Yet, there is a consensus that “fear has touched each family” and people need to see more “effort and achievement” to feel some “reassurance”. To that effect, there are also voices in the party and the RSS speculating on the need for the government to “revamp its team” so that it can deliver.
A fortnight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, the Centre’s response trails way behind the curve, which shows few signs of a let-up. On the most pressing issue of oxygen, a series of High Courts and, the Supreme Court, too, have turned the screws on the Centre. (With Ravish Tiwari )